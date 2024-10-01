5 Best Superset Workouts To Get Rid of Underarm Jiggle

Underarm jiggle, often called "bat wings," can be a common concern for many individuals looking to tone their arms and improve their overall appearance. This area can be particularly challenging to target, but incorporating supersets into your workout routine can effectively build strength and promote fat loss. To help you out, I've rounded up five of my best superset workouts for underarm jiggle.

Supersets involve performing two exercises back-to-back with little to no rest in between, maximizing efficiency and increasing the intensity of your workout. By focusing on supersets, you engage multiple muscle groups and elevate your heart rate, which can aid in burning calories and fat.

The workouts below combine strength training with cardiovascular benefits to tighten the muscles around your underarms while enhancing overall arm definition. For optimal results, remember to pair these exercises with a balanced diet and proper hydration.

Here are five superset workouts to melt underarm jiggle and provide an excellent upper-body workout. Each superset will consist of two exercises performed consecutively, making your training sessions efficient and effective.

Workout #1: Dumbbell Arm Toner

What You Need: A pair of dumbbells (5-15 lbs) and a mat. This workout will take approximately 20-25 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Dumbbell Tricep Kickbacks – 3 sets of 12 reps

Dumbbell Lateral Raises – 3 sets of 12 reps

Directions: Perform the tricep kickbacks followed immediately by the lateral raises. Rest for 1 minute between sets. Complete 3 rounds.

1. Dumbbell Tricep Kickbacks

This exercise isolates the triceps, effectively toning the back of the arms.

How To Do It:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Bend forward slightly at the hips, keeping your back straight. With your elbows bent at 90 degrees, extend your arms back until they are straight. Slowly return to the starting position and repeat.

2. Dumbbell Lateral Raises

Lateral raises target the shoulders and help create a toned appearance in the upper arms.

How To Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. With your elbows slightly bent, raise your arms out to the sides until they are parallel to the ground. Lower back to the starting position and repeat.

A Trainer's 14-Day Workout Program To Get Rid of Underarm Jiggle

Workout #2: Bodyweight Blast

What You Need: Just your body! This workout will take about 20 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Pushups – 3 sets of 10 reps

Plank Up-downs – 3 sets of 10 reps

Directions: Perform the pushups followed immediately by the plank up-downs. Rest for 1 minute between sets. Complete 3 rounds.

1. Pushups

Pushups engage the chest, triceps, and shoulders, promoting upper-body strength.

How To Do It:

Start in a high plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position and repeat.

2. Plank Up-downs

This exercise targets the core, shoulders, and arms, enhancing stability and strength.

How To Do It:

Begin in a high plank position. Lower your right elbow to the ground, followed by your left, coming into a forearm plank. Push back up to a high plank one hand at a time. Repeat, alternating the arm you lead with.

10 Best Exercises To Melt Underarm Fat Without Weights

Workout #3: Resistance Band Sculpt

What You Need: A resistance band. This workout will take about 20-25 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Band Tricep Extensions – 3 sets of 15 reps

Band Bicep Curls – 3 sets of 15 reps

Directions: Perform the tricep extensions followed immediately by the bicep curls. Rest for 1 minute between sets. Complete 3 rounds.

1. Band Tricep Extensions

Play

Resistance bands are great for isolating the triceps and promoting muscle tone in the upper arms.

How To Do It:

Stand on the center of the band, holding the handles with your palms facing inward. Raise your arms overhead, keeping your elbows close to your head. Lower the band behind your head by bending your elbows, then extend back up to the starting position.

2. Band Bicep Curls

This exercise effectively targets the biceps, adding definition to the front of the arms.

How To Do It:

Stand on the band with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the handles with your palms facing up. Curl your hands toward your shoulders while keeping your elbows close to your sides. Lower back to the starting position and repeat.

5 Best Low-Intensity Workouts To Melt Underarm Fat

Workout #4: Combo Crush

What You Need: A pair of dumbbells (5-15 lbs). This workout will take about 25 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Dumbbell Overhead Press – 3 sets of 12 reps

Dumbbell Bent-over Rows – 3 sets of 12 reps

Directions: Perform the overhead press followed immediately by the bent-over rows. Rest for 1 minute between sets. Complete 3 rounds.

1. Dumbbell Overhead Press

This exercise strengthens the shoulders and triceps, promoting arm stability.

How To Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Press the weights overhead until your arms are fully extended. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height and repeat.

2. Dumbbell Bent-over Rows

Bent-over rows target the back and biceps, helping to create overall arm definition.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How To Do It:

Bend forward slightly at the hips, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing each other. Pull the dumbbells toward your torso, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the weights back down and repeat.

5 Best Free-Weight Workouts To Melt Underarm Fat

Workout #5: Cardio and Tone

What You Need: A pair of light dumbbells (optional). This workout will take about 25 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Jumping Jacks – 3 sets of 30 seconds

Dumbbell Shoulder Press – 3 sets of 12 reps

Directions: Perform the jumping jacks followed immediately by the shoulder press. Rest for 1 minute between sets. Complete 3 rounds.

1. Jumping Jacks

Play

Jumping jacks elevate your heart rate while engaging your arms and legs.

How To Do It:

Stand with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump up, spreading your legs shoulder-width apart while raising your arms overhead. Jump back to the starting position and repeat.

2. Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Play

This exercise works the shoulders and triceps, contributing to the toning of the upper arms.

How To Do It: