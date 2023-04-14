Taco Bell Just Added 4 New Menu Items In April

The days are getting longer. The weather is getting warmer. And Taco Bell is ushering in the changing seasons with a solid lineup of exciting new food launches across the United States.

The fast-food chain added a handful of limited-time and permanent items on April 13, including some available nationwide and others only being offered in certain markets. The items include a breakfast option inspired by the Golden State and a spicy new spin on the fan-favorite Nacho Fries.

These new additions aren't the only things Taco Bell has in store for customers in the coming months. Fans can look forward to the upcoming return of the popular Volcano Menu in June, including the Volcano Taco, Volcano Burrito, and the option to add the beloved Lava Sauce to any menu item.

Taco Bell also recently challenged customers to vote for the return of either the Beefy Crunch Burrito or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco. The final results were announced yesterday, and the burrito came out on top with about 60% percent of the vote. Taco Bell is bringing back the retired menu item for a limited time in early August.

While Taco Bell fans count the days until these exciting launches, here are the four items that just hit menus.

RELATED: What a Professional Chef Orders at Taco Bell

1 California Breakfast Crunchwrap

Taco Bell's breakfast lineup just got a little West Coast flare with the California Breakfast Crunchwrap's debut.

The chain already offers several different Breakfast Crunchwraps, all of which incorporate eggs, cheese, hashbrowns, and some type of breakfast protein in that unique handheld shape. Taco Bell elevates that concept with the California Breakfast Crunchwrap, which features scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, bacon, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and guacamole wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

The new item is selling for a suggested price of $3.79. It will only be available for a limited time, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long before trying it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Grilled Cheese Burritos

After several limited-time runs over the past few years, Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Burritos seem to have finally proven their mettle. The Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and Grilled Cheese Burrito with Seasoned Beef are now permanent menu items at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide, allowing customers to indulge in them year-round.

The Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito features grilled marinated steak, seasoned rice, and signature sauces wrapped in a warm tortilla with an exterior layer of grilled cheeses. The Grilled Cheese Burrito with Seasoned Beef is nearly identical, but as the name implies, it swaps out the steak for seasoned beef.

The Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito is available for a suggested price of $5.49, while the Grilled Cheese Burrito with Seasoned Beef is available for a suggested price of $4.49.

In March, Taco Bell also brought back the limited-time Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, which features a double portion of the grilled marinated steak. As of today, it no longer appears to be available on the menu.

3 Nacho Fries

There's something so quintessentially Taco Bell about the Nacho Fries concept, and fans can't get enough of these seasoned spuds every time the chain brings them back. Nacho Fries just launched again at restaurants nationwide for their ninth limited-time run, but in more exciting news, a brand-new version of the menu item has debuted as well.

Taco Bell partnered with hot sauce company Yellowbird to create the new Yellowbird Nacho Fries, which feature a limited edition Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce, grilled marinated steak, cheddar cheese, warm nacho cheese sauce, and sour cream all atop the classic fries customers know and love. Taco Bell is also giving customers the option to add the Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce to any order for a suggested price of $1.

The regular Nacho Fries have a suggested price of $1.99. Taco Bell didn't provide a suggested price for the Yellowbird Nacho Fries, but they were listed for $5.39 at a New Jersey location.

4 Grilled Cheese Burrito Tests

While the Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and Grilled Cheese Burrito with Seasoned Beef have now earned their spot on the permanent Taco Bell menu, two brand-new takes on these burritos are just getting started. Taco Bell has debuted the never-before-seen California Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito, but only in the Cleveland and Akron, Ohio markets.

The California Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito features steak, Nacho Fries, guacamole, fiesta strips, sour cream, diced tomatoes, and nacho cheese sauce inside a warm tortilla with the signature grilled cheese exterior. The Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito features steak, chipotle sauce, sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, and crispy bacon. Both have a suggested price of $5.99.

Customers lucky enough to live in the Ohio markets will be able to sample the new Grilled Cheese Burritos for a limited time, and fans in other parts of the country can hope that the tests are successful enough to lead to a national release.