The Top 10 Ab Workout Videos on YouTube Right Now, Rated by a Trainer

Abdominal transformations are among the most sought-after fitness goals for any program. Thankfully, YouTube provides a wealth of ab routines suited for beginners and advanced fitness practitioners alike. There are a virtually infinite number of core workouts you can do, and it can be quite daunting deciding on the best ones for you. In this article, I'm taking any guesswork out of the equation with the top 10 ab workouts on YouTube right now to consider adding to your routine.

These workouts will get you going on your journey toward impressive six-pack abs. The most important thing you can do is simply pick one you like, and get going. All of them include enough variety to ensure you get the best comprehensive ab workout you can.

Now let's dive into the top 10 ab workouts on YouTube right now. And when you're finished, don't miss The Best Core Workouts for Flatter Abs After 40.

1 Get Abs in Two WEEKS | Abs Workout Challenge

This abs workout challenge from Chloe Ting has over half a billion views, and for good reason. With just 10 minutes of time, you get a complete workout that hits your entire core and midsection. The workout is structured with two exercises back-to-back, performed for 30 seconds each as a superset, followed by 10 seconds off. Ting's routine includes standing and seated exercises, keeping the variety strong and the intensity high. Over the course of the two-week progression, you'll see major development in your strength and skill with the movements, on top of getting some good shredding in your core.

2 Do This Every Day To Lose Weight | Two Weeks Shred Challenge

This two-week shred challenge from Chloe Ting is a bit more intense than the first video in terms of the exercises, including burpees and other full-body movements interspersed with ab-specific exercises. This workout is structured as 30 seconds on with five-second rest intervals moving between each exercise. I really like the inclusion of a progress tracker at the top of the screen to show you exactly how far you are into the workout.

3 SEVEN-DAY CHALLENGE, SEVEN-MINUTE WORKOUT TO LOSE BELLY FAT

This quick belly fat-blasting workout from Lucy Wyndham-Read is designed to help you lose one to two inches off your waist in just seven days. It aims at burning calories while hitting your core and waistline with strengthening and toning exercises. You'll perform each exercise for 60 seconds followed by 10 seconds of rest.

You will need to complete the workout daily for seven days to finish the program, and you'll be impressed with the results. The longer intervals really give you a chance to get into the movements and flow, which I like a bit better than shorter intervals. Additionally, the workout can be completed in just seven minutes, so it's really a low time commitment approach to getting stronger abs.

4 Six-PACK ABS For Beginners You Can Do Anywhere

This six-pack workout by THENX combines fat-burning and abdominal exercises that hit all areas of your ab muscles for a very well-rounded core workout. Plus, you'll strengthen your abdominals on a deep level that allows transfer into more complex exercises down the line. With 45 seconds on and 15 seconds rest, this workout is a quick way to hit your abs every day if you can. It also requires no equipment, so you can easily do it from the comfort of your own home. I find that a yoga mat or other soft surface is helpful, but not required, for this workout.

5 10-MIN AB WORKOUT // No Equipment

This no-fluff ab workout from Pamela Reif gets right into it without any intro, which can help you if you tend to get distracted by the talking at the beginning of the other videos. The onscreen timer keeps you on target and aware of how much time is left on each exercise. You'll go right from one exercise to the next, keeping you moving for the entire 10 minutes, completing 20 different exercises. The interface also tells you the next exercise coming up so you can be ready to go when the timer beeps.

6 Eight-Min Abs Workout

This ab workout includes eight minutes of nonstop ab exercises with a follow-along onscreen animation that shows you a highlight of exactly which muscles you are working, so you can make sure you feel it in all the right places. This is really helpful for making sure you are doing each exercise correctly. You'll do three exercises for 30 seconds followed by 30 seconds rest, ensuring you can use good form throughout.

7 10-MIN BEGINNER AB WORKOUT // No Equipment

This is another popular ab workout video by Pamela Reif that's perfect for beginners and doesn't call for any equipment. All you need is a yoga mat and your body weight, and you're ready to get started.

The workout will take just 10 minutes of your time and includes exercises such as heel touches, ab holds, Russian twists, crunches, and planks. The upbeat music will keep you engaged as you move from one exercise to the other. Keep in mind there are breaks to rest between each movement!

8 10-Min Abs Workout—At-Home Abdominal and Oblique Exercises

This 10-minute ab routine from FitnessBlender includes 10 exercises with 45 seconds on, 15 seconds off, for a total of 10 minutes of your time. It includes abdominal and oblique exercises so you get a truly complete and comprehensive workout for your core. I like the simplicity of the video interface and voice-over that describes the proper form to ensure you are doing everything properly.

9 Abs Workout Get that 11 Line Abs in 35 Days

This "11 line abs" workout from Chloe Ting is great because it is structured as a 35-day program, which is a much more realistic timeline for seeing real ab development. Ting cues you through some modifications you can use, too, depending on any pain or difficulty you experience throughout, which is incredibly helpful. With 40 seconds on and 10 seconds off, you have plenty of time to transition into the next exercise.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

10 Get FLAT BELLY in 3 WEEKS at home// 11 Line Abs Workout

This ab workout from Nitang is a great three-week program that walks you through all the exercises you need for a total ab transformation that you can do in the comfort of your own home. The simple video has Nitang performing them on the floor of her living room giving the overall video a much more humble vibe, despite it being a serious ab workout that will fire up your core. If you get turned off by the flashy nature of some of the other ab workout videos, then give this one a try.