11 Best Trader Joe's Wines, According to Sommeliers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's no secret Trader Joe's has a die-hard following of shoppers who are obsessed with the laid-back shopping experience, unique product offerings, affordable prices, and friendly customer service.

While the neighborhood grocery store chain has a hoard of amazing food and beverage finds, those treasures also extend into the wine aisle. TJ's boasts an excellent selection of budget-friendly wines as well as its own private-label wine, typically marked with a "Trader Joe's exclusive" sign on the shelves.

Most famous of all the TJ's wines is the Charles Shaw wine, which once retailed around $2, earning it the beloved nickname Two Buck Chuck. But there's more to TJ's bottle selection, with affordable bottles catching the attention of casual wine drinkers and even distinguished sommeliers. There are routinely good bottles of wine to score between the $6 to $17 range, according to sommeliers and Trader Joe's wine aisle frequenters.

"People love Trader Joe's wine aisle because of the thrill of discovery and high quality-to-price ratio," says Larry Dutra, wine-lover with 30 years of experience and founder of Vinopointer.com.

If you're eager to branch out in the wine aisle, here are the best bottles to pick up at Trader Joe's. We asked wine-blogger Dutra and four sommeliers for recommendations on the best bottles to pick up at the beloved neighborhood grocery chain. Here are 11 of their top picks.

RELATED: 7 Grocery Chains With the Best Beer & Wine Selection

1 La Vieille Ferme Rosé

A solid go-to rose that is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. Samantha Capaldi, a certified sommelier and owner of Samantha Sommelier, always recommends this affordable rose from the South Rhône wine region of France. "It's priced around $7.99, which makes it hard to resist picking up a bottle – or six – whenever I am grocery shopping," she says. Fresh and fruity, Capaldi describes it as an easy-sipper that goes perfectly with a cheese board. Show up to an afternoon party with a chilled bottle of this, and you're good to go.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Corvelia Cabernet Sauvignon

From Paso Robles, California, this is a TJ's exclusive. Deep ruby in color and featuring aromas of blackcurrant, blackberry, and dark cherry, this medium-bodied cabernet sauvignon is balanced and silky smooth. "At under $10, this is a steal," says Mark Fand, a certified sommelier and founder of WineOMark.com wine blog. "It's an excellent choice for pairing with robust dishes, like grilled meats or rich, savory sauces, and is equally enjoyable as a standalone sipper," he says. One online reviewer even likened it to a cherry vanilla Coke!

3 Sauvignon Republic Sauvignon Blanc

Dutra knows you can get a good wine at Trader Joe's without dropping a ton of cash on a bottle. "They deliver a lot of quality for their sub $10 price," he says. This TJ-exclusive Sauvignon Blanc has been gracing the shelves of Trader Joe's for 11 years and counting, so you know it's a tried and true option. From the Marlborough region of New Zealand, expect tropical notes of kiwi, grapefruit, and white peach. "It's crisp and refreshing, perfect for seafood and soft cheeses," says Dutra.

4 Domaines Brocard Sainte Céline Chablis

Los Angeles-based sommelier Lucia Palm knows the Trader Joe's wine aisle like the back of her hand – and she shares the best picks with her followers on Instagram and TikTok. One of her favorites? This $16 unoaked wine, made from Chardonnay grapes. "This is an excellent Chablis for the price. It has that great minerality and crunchy acidity that Chablis is known for," Palm says. "It smells like meadow flowers, lemon curd, and it has a silky mouthfeel that makes it the perfect accompaniment with oysters."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Conte Di Bregonzo Amarone della Valpolicella

This Valpolicella is just screaming for baked ziti. Around $17, this red wine from northern Italy is aged in oak barrels, giving it a depth of flavor and a velvety smooth drinking experience. Featuring black cherry, plum, and dried figs, "This is one of the best value red wines you can find at Trader Joe's," says Fand. Indeed, high-end wine drinkers and deal seekers alike celebrate this bottle's "QPR": quality-to-price ratio. Translation: an excellent quality wine for the price point.

6 Cecilia Beretta Prosecco Rose

A beautiful salmon pinky color, this bubbly rose is a no-brainer for warm, sunny days and casual outdoor gatherings. "It's a great choice for sparkling wine," says Fand. "It's crisp, fruity, and well-balanced, with notes of citrus, red fruits, and minerals." It smells like strawberries, raspberries, and rose petals. At $7, it doesn't get much sweeter than that.

7 Espiral Vinho Verde

This Vinho Verde is redolent of endless summer adventures: think lemony light and sunshine bright. "It will be your ultimate porch pounder," says Capaldi, a term used to describe a lower-alcohol, refreshing wine with pronounced acidity ideal for day-drinking. With an alcohol content of 9%, this warm-weather favorite definitely won't break the bank at around $6. While it's delicious on its own, Capaldi also suggests pairing it alongside spicy dishes, fresh salads, veggies, and seafood. Fun, easy, and astonishingly cheap. Don't overthink it.

8 Porta 6

Don't judge this wine by the colorful, graphic label – it's a serious contender for your new favorite weeknight bottle, ringing in at just $6. Porta 6 has been in production since 2007, using a blend of Portuguese grape varieties like tempranillo, castelao, and touriga nacional. "Wine from Portugal is super underrated," says Palm. "This red blend is well balanced with notes of raspberry, plum, dried herbs and leather." The quality to price ratio here is next level – producers can keep the prices low thanks to partnerships with local grape growers. "Love this with a big juicy rib eye!" Palm says.

9 Ruggero di Bardo Susumaniello

Move over Chianti. Capaldi says this red from southern Italy's Puglia region will be your new fave table wine. "Think of this wine as you would dipping french fries in ketchup – it craves pairing alongside beef, tomato-based pasta, and pizzas," she says. This Susumaniello can pair well with even the most savory of dishes–as one online reviewer puts it, "[it] stands up to a meatball sub from our local italian store." Packaged in a unique, squat bottle, it's an excellent gift for a host or housewarming party, Capaldi says. The best part? It's only ten bucks.

10 Lacheteau Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine Sur Lie

"Trader Joe's is one of the few places you can consistently find Muscadet," says Fort Lauderdale-based sommelier Robert Hillyer. Crisp and lemony, this bottle pairs perfectly with oysters, mussels, shrimp, or even tacos. From the Loire Valley of France, online reviewers describe it as an easy-drinking dry summer wine, with bright citrus flavors and surprisingly complex for the price. Retailing for around $8, why not try it out?

11 Doña Luisa Sherry

If you're in the market for a good sherry–whether for cooking, cocktail making, or as an aperitif or digestif–this is another Trader Joe's exclusive that does some heavy lifting. "The price difference between good sherry and bad sherry doesn't make bad sherry worth drinking," Hillyer says. "It's cheap enough to keep around for cooking–crab soup, deglazing pork chops, stir-fry–and still have a glass or throw it in a cocktail."