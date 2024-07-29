Trader Joe's Is Launching a Spicy Version of Its Beloved Squiggly Noodles
One of the most buzzworthy new Trader Joe's products of 2023 was undoubtedly the Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles, which were in such high demand that the retailer reportedly had trouble keeping them in stock when they first launched. Now, Trader Joe's is giving customers a spicy new version of the beloved item to obsess over.
Spicy Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles (460 calories) are officially rolling out to Trader Joe's stores. Though shoppers have yet to report seeing the new noodles in stores, the product is already listed on the retailer's website, indicating that it will hit shelves very soon.
Both the non-spicy and spicy versions of the Trader Joe's item feature thick and chewy wavy-edged noodles inspired by the knife-cut noodles that originated in China's northern Shanxi province. While the original Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles (310 calories) come with Soy and Sesame Sauce packets for tossing, the spicy iteration comes with a spicy garlic sesame sauce instead.
"Soy sauce and garlic give the sauce its aromatic and umami-laden profile, while red and cayenne chili powder pack notable heat. Rich sesame paste lends nutty flavor and density for a thick sauce that clings to every bouncy noodle," Trader Joe's notes in the item's description.
Judging by all the fanfare surrounding the original noodles, the new Spicy Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles are practically guaranteed to inspire plenty of buzz when they hit shelves. The non-spicy version of the noodles quickly became a viral sensation on TikTok after they debuted in 2023. In fact, simply searching for the product on the video platform brings up scores of videos in which creators sample the noodles or feature them in unique recipes.
Some TikTokers, for example, have upgraded the noodles with a few simple add-ins, such as minced garlic, chili oil, scallions, and a fried egg. Others prefer to zhuzh them up with crispy tofu and their favorite fresh veggies.
The Spicy Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles—like the original—will be sold in packs with four portions for a suggested price of $4.99. Since the product has yet to be spotted in stores, interested shoppers should check directly with their local Trader Joe's to confirm whether the noodles are available before stopping by.
In the meantime, customers should keep their eyes peeled for the other exciting new finds that have been popping up at the retailer recently. Last month, Trader Joe's brought back its beloved seasonal Horchata Ice Cream, which is only available during the summer months each year. The grocer also recently debuted a brand-new Carrot Mini Sheet Cake with walnuts and a tangy cream cheese frosting.