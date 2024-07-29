Trader Joe's Is Launching a Spicy Version of Its Beloved Squiggly Noodles

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of the most buzzworthy new Trader Joe's products of 2023 was undoubtedly the Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles, which were in such high demand that the retailer reportedly had trouble keeping them in stock when they first launched. Now, Trader Joe's is giving customers a spicy new version of the beloved item to obsess over.

Spicy Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles (460 calories) are officially rolling out to Trader Joe's stores. Though shoppers have yet to report seeing the new noodles in stores, the product is already listed on the retailer's website, indicating that it will hit shelves very soon.

Both the non-spicy and spicy versions of the Trader Joe's item feature thick and chewy wavy-edged noodles inspired by the knife-cut noodles that originated in China's northern Shanxi province. While the original Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles (310 calories) come with Soy and Sesame Sauce packets for tossing, the spicy iteration comes with a spicy garlic sesame sauce instead.

"Soy sauce and garlic give the sauce its aromatic and umami-laden profile, while red and cayenne chili powder pack notable heat. Rich sesame paste lends nutty flavor and density for a thick sauce that clings to every bouncy noodle," Trader Joe's notes in the item's description.

Judging by all the fanfare surrounding the original noodles, the new Spicy Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles are practically guaranteed to inspire plenty of buzz when they hit shelves. The non-spicy version of the noodles quickly became a viral sensation on TikTok after they debuted in 2023. In fact, simply searching for the product on the video platform brings up scores of videos in which creators sample the noodles or feature them in unique recipes.

Some TikTokers, for example, have upgraded the noodles with a few simple add-ins, such as minced garlic, chili oil, scallions, and a fried egg. Others prefer to zhuzh them up with crispy tofu and their favorite fresh veggies.

@erinnobrienn If you're looking for a quick and easy weeknight meal, you've got to try my Trader Joe's 30 Minute Squigly Noodle Bowls! 🍜🥒🥕 You can use whatever veggies you have on hand and customize it to your liking. Hope you love it! Ingredients: (serves 4) 1 block extra firm tofu, drained and pressed 1 tsp. garlic powder 1 tbsp. Corn starch Salt to taste 4 tbsp avocado oil, divided (3 tbsp. And 1 tbsp.) 4 large eggs 4 individual packages of TJs squiggly noodles 1 cup mini cucumbers, halved, seeded and sliced 1 cup carrot, grated 1 cup sugar snap peas, thinly sliced 1 cup mung bean sprouts 1/4 cup scallions, finely chopped 1 tbsp toasted white sesame seeds For the sauce: Soy sauce to taste Chili oil or chili crunch to taste Toasted sesame oil to taste Fresh lime juice to taste * You can also use the sauce the TJ's noodles come with if you prefer. Method: 1. Drain tofu and wrap in a paper towel or tea towel. Using a heavy pan or cast iron skillet, place on top for 10 minutes to press the moisture out. Once done, cut into small 1 inch cubes and place into a medium sized mixing bowl. Add garlic powder, cornstarch, and salt and gently toss until thoroughly coated. * Note: I like to do this first while I prep the veggies* 2. Heat 3 tbsp. avocado oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu and fry until evenly browned on all sides. Remove from the heat, season with salt, and set aside. 3. Discard the remaining oil from the tofu and in the same skillet over medium-low heat add 1 tbsp. of avocado oil. Once the oil is hot, add eggs and cover for 2 minutes or until the whites are set. Remove and set aside. 4. Meanwhile, bring a medium pot of water to a boil and cook noodles according to package instructions (4 min). 5. To assemble, add the noodles, veggies, tofu and fried egg. Pour soy sauce, chili oil/chili crunch and toasted sesame oil overtop. Finish with a squeeze of lime and toasted sesame seeds. Enjoy! . . . . . #traderjoes #squigglynoodles #traderjoesfinds #traderjoesmeals #easyrecipes #noodles ♬ original sound – Erin O'Brien 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Spicy Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles—like the original—will be sold in packs with four portions for a suggested price of $4.99. Since the product has yet to be spotted in stores, interested shoppers should check directly with their local Trader Joe's to confirm whether the noodles are available before stopping by.

In the meantime, customers should keep their eyes peeled for the other exciting new finds that have been popping up at the retailer recently. Last month, Trader Joe's brought back its beloved seasonal Horchata Ice Cream, which is only available during the summer months each year. The grocer also recently debuted a brand-new Carrot Mini Sheet Cake with walnuts and a tangy cream cheese frosting.