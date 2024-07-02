Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About a Spicy Condiment: 'I Eat 1-2 Jars Per Week'

When you're looking to add a burst of flavor to a dish, Trader Joe's has no shortage of options, offering an enticing selection of craveable condiments, mouthwatering sauces, and unique seasoning blends. If you're on the hunt for something sweet and spicy, there's one jarred item you'll want to keep in mind the next time you visit TJ's: Hot & Sweet Jalapeños (40 calories per serving).

Available for $3.29, these peppers are pickled in a blend of sugar, vinegar, salt, jalapeño purée, dehydrated garlic, and dehydrated chili peppers. Together, these ingredients create a product that has shoppers singing praises.

Recently, one fan took to Reddit to share their love for the pickled peppers. "Someone take the Hot & Sweet Jalapeños away from me," they wrote, adding, "I've been consuming 1-2 jars per week."

The Reddit thread soon filled with similar positive comments about the pickled jalapeños.

"I eat these every day! So good!" one shopper wrote.

"They go on everything in my house!!" another one commented.

Meanwhile, other shoppers got more specific and shared how they enjoy the popular jarred item.

"So good on a burger with goat cheese…" one fan shared.

"I use them to top deviled eggs," another one said.

While some TJ's shoppers like to add the peppers to burrito bowls, quesadillas, tuna salad, and sandwiches, others recommend repurposing the jar's sweet and spicy liquid by incorporating it into cocktails or using it to brine chicken before frying. And then there are the customers who enjoy the peppers in their simplest form: straight out of the jar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Hot & Sweet Jalapeños are just one of many products Trader Joe's shoppers have been raving about online. Customers have also expressed their excitement about the return of the Horchata Ice Cream (310 calories per serving).

Inspired by the popular Latin American beverage, this ice cream flavor features cinnamon, brown rice flour, a touch of sea salt, and horchata-flavored cookie pieces. You can scoop up a pint of this frozen treat for $3.79, but you'll want to snag it soon because this flavor is only in stores for a limited time.

A few other items that recently landed on Trader Joe's shelves include the Key Lime Pie (400 calories per serving), Fudgy Cookie Dough Ice Cream (340 calories per serving), and Popcorn In a Pickle (160 calories per serving).