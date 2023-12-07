8 Best Trader Joe's Snacks for Weight Loss That Are 100 Calories or Less

Trader Joe's is a quality grocery store renowned for its unique food products, seasonal selections, and affordable prices. You'll find an array of tasty and satisfying treats in their snack aisles that will delight your tastebuds. However, while these snacks are undeniably enjoyable, not all will support your weight loss goals. Many snacks are high in calories and contain harmful ingredients like added sugars, saturated fats, preservatives, and artificial flavors that can lead to weight gain and poor health outcomes. Fortunately, we spoke with Tracie Haines-Landram, CSCS, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and certified nutrition coach with Barbend, who shares the 10 best Trader Joe's snacks for weight loss that are 100 calories or less. You can enjoy them guilt-free while staying on track with your weight loss goals.

If you're on a weight loss journey but consider yourself a snack-lover (join the club), Haines-Landrem says, "Having a repertoire of healthy, easy, satisfying, and cost-effective snacks on hand can help you reduce hunger between meals and allow you not to feel deprived during weight loss. Snacks can be crunchy satisfaction, a sweet treat to curb your sugar tooth, or an easy way to boost your protein intake between meals."

If you're curious about the best Trader Joe's snacks for weight loss that are 100 calories or less, read on to learn more. And when you're done, check out these 10 Essential Grocery Store Buys for Weight Loss.

Trader Joe's Edamame with Sea Salt

Trader Joe's Edamame with Sea Salt is a wholesome and satisfying snack packed with plant-based protein and fiber, both of which have been scientifically proven to support weight loss. With just the right touch of salt, these crunchy green snacks will satisfy your hunger while delivering a nutritional boost, making them a fantastic choice for those who aim to manage their weight without sacrificing flavor. A half-cup serving is 100 calories on the dot and provides 6 grams of fiber and 9 grams of filling protein.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe's Carrots and Trader Joe's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

This dynamic duo combines the crunch of sweet carrots and the rich flavors of Trader Joe's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, creating a tasty, weight-loss-friendly snack. The fiber from carrots and the protein-packed hummus make for a satiating treat that will keep you full long after you finish your snack.

"The baby carrots are already cut and peeled, making this an easy grab-and-go snack paired with savory hummus," says Haines-Landram. Two tablespoons of the roasted red pepper hummus amounts to 50 calories; it offers 1 gram of fiber and 1 gram of protein. A 3.5-ounce serving of baby carrots (or 100 grams) is just 41 calories and provides around 3 grams of filling fiber. Altogether, this delicious snack is only 91 calories!

Cucumber slices with Trader Joe's Vegan Tzatziki Dip

This refreshing and light option adds a Mediterranean flair to your snack time. The hydrating properties of cucumber combined with the tangy and creamy Trader Joe's Vegan Tzatziki Dip create a flavorful, low-calorie snack option that supports weight management. A medium-sized peeled cucumber is 20 calories, and 2 tablespoons of Tzatziki dip is 50 calories. In total, you'll enjoy a snack that's just 70 calories.

Trader Joe's Organic Roasted Seaweed with Sea Salt

For a unique and weight-loss-friendly snack, look no further than Trader Joe's Organic Roasted Seaweed with Sea Salt. Packed with umami flavor and a satisfyingly crisp texture, these seaweed sheets are low in calories and offer a myriad of essential nutrients.

"This seaweed product is prepackaged in single serving containers that are easy for on-the-go," says Haines-Landram. "A single package provides 30 calories, 1 gram of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fat, and 1 gram of protein."

Trader Joe's Chocolate Chip Hold the Cone!

These mini Trader Joe's Chocolate Chip Hold the Cone! ice cream cones are a delightful portion-controlled treat, allowing you to indulge in the rich flavors of chocolate and vanilla without compromising your weight-loss journey.

"These mini ice cream cones are a Trader Joe's fan favorite to satisfy a sweet tooth and a great way to cap off the day," says Haines-Landram. "A single mini cone delivers [93] calories, [12] grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of fat, and 1 gram of protein. Compare this with a traditional ice cream cone that clocks 300 calories!"

Trader Joe's Gone Berry Crazy! Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pieces

This Trader Joe's Gone Berry Crazy! snack option is a decadent treat of frozen chocolate-covered strawberries. The natural sugars in the berries provide a sweet fix without added sugars or excess calories, making this product suitable for your weight loss goals.

"These frozen desserts are dark chocolate-covered strawberries. You can have six pieces for 100 calories, 15 grams of carbohydrates, 3.5 grams of fat, and 1 gram of protein," says Haines-Landram. You'll also get 2 grams of fiber with this delightful snack.

Trader Joe's Organic Apple Banana Fruit Sauce Crushers

With the combined goodness of organic apples and bananas, these Trader Joe's Organic Apple Banana Fruit Sauce Crushers provide a naturally sweet and satisfying experience. Plus, the single-serve packaging makes them a convenient choice for portion control.

Haines-Landram tells us, "These single-serve packages of drinkable applesauce are a favorite of all ages. They're great for on the go and one pouch contains 70 calories, 16 grams of carbohydrates, 0 grams of fat, and [2 grams of protein]."

Trader Joe's Organic Dark Chocolate Half-Coated Rice Cake Thins

These portion-controlled Organic Dark Chocolate Half-Coated Rice Cake Thins combine the crunch of rice cakes with a decadent dark chocolate coating. The result is a satisfying snack that caters to chocolate cravings without excess calories, making it a mindful choice if you're after weight-loss-friendly options.

"One chocolate-covered rice cake can hit the sweet spot and provide crunch at 60 calories, 7 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fat, 1 gram of protein, [and 1 gram of fiber]," says Haines-Landram.