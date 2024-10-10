When you're craving something sweet, nothing beats a freshly baked cookie—except maybe a store-bought cookie that doesn't leave your kitchen batter-stained. Supermarket cookies are as satisfying and convenient as desserts can get, but here's the problem: they're often loaded with sugar, and their small serving sizes can make it easy to eat more than you intended.

That's why it's important to understand just how much sugar you're consuming and why you need to limit your intake. The USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting added sugar to less than 10% of your daily calorie intake. For a 2,000-calorie diet, that's no more than 50 grams of added sugar per day. The trouble is, while natural sugars found in foods like fruit come with beneficial nutrients, added sugars found in foods like cookies provide nothing but empty calories.

"Regularly eating too much added sugar can lead to weight gain, energy crashes, and cravings for more sweets," says Umo Callins, RD, a board-certified sports dietitian and fitness coach with Well Rooted Health and Nutrition.

To help you navigate the cookie aisle, we've ranked the 25 unhealthiest cookies in America, from bad to worst. Each cookie on this list contains at least 9 grams of sugar per serving, so it's best to enjoy them in moderation. For a healthier alternative, check out our list of the 10 Healthiest Cookie Brands—and 3 To Avoid.

Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 12 g

These bite-sized cookies bring us back to our middle school lunchroom—except now, we're probably a bit more mindful about polishing off multiple pouches throughout the day. A pack of the classic Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies has 9 grams of sugar coming from regular sugar and molasses. "Eating the single-serve packs can help you limit your portion of these cookies," says Sarah Alsing, RD, sports dietitian and recipe creator for Delightfully Fueled.

8 Healthiest Chocolate Chip Cookies—and 3 To Avoid

Chips Ahoy! with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Nutrition (Per 2 cookies) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

Chocolate and peanut butter is an obvious match made in heaven, but there are better ways to enjoy this classic sweet and salty combo. Instead of grabbing one of these Chip's Ahoy cookies, reach for a square of dark chocolate and top it off with a tablespoon of natural PB for healthy fats.

Pepperidge Farm Dark Chocolate Brussels Cookies

Nutrition (Per 3 cookies) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 2 g

Pepperidge Farm's take on the crispy buttery-chocolate lace cookie is one of the tastiest you can find at your standard grocery store, but it's also laced with plenty of sugar. "The sugar mostly comes from cane and beet sugar and corn syrup, which can raise your blood sugar quickly," Callins says. Still, you can enjoy the Brussels cookie occasionally rather than as an everyday snack, she adds.

Nilla Wafers

Nutrition (Per 8 wafers) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

Nilla Wafers are plain, simple, and satisfying, but they're not necessarily low in sugar. One serving has 11 grams of the sweet stuff—the equivalent of about 3 teaspoons—plus processed oils and high-fructose corn syrup.

Grandma's Peanut Butter Cookies

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 4 g

Grandma's Peanut Butter Cookie sneaks in a significant amount of fat—13% of your daily allowance in just one cookie (that quickly ticks up to 26% if you're eating both cookies in the unsealable to-go package). And those aren't the heart-healthy monounsaturated fats naturally found in peanuts; they're mostly coming from hydrogenated vegetable oils and vegetable shortening.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

22 Healthiest Peanut Butters, According to Dietitians

Pepperidge Farm Soft-Baked Montauk Milk Chocolate Cookies

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Soft-baked and delicious, these Montauk Milk Chocolate cookies give you three teaspoons worth of sugar. Pepperidge Farm uses brown sugar, corn syrup, dextrose, fructose, milk chocolate, and regular sugar in the batter. In addition to six sources of added sugar, you'll also get 3.5 grams of saturated fat in each cookie.

Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition (Per 2 cookies) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Tate's classic chocolate chip cookies may be crispy and delicious, but it's still important to be mindful of the amount of sugar they contain. The serving size is two cookies, which gives you 12 grams of added sugars from chocolate chips, cane sugar, and brown sugar. "These types of sugars can cause a spike in blood sugar, making them better as an occasional treat rather than a regular snack," Callins says.

Archway Soft Dutch Cocoa Cookies

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Nothing hits the cookie craving spot quite like a soft-baked treat you can enjoy by simply reaching into a box. But one of Archway's Soft Dutch Cocoa Cookies has more than four sources of sugar, with high-fructose corn syrup and corn syrup listed at the top. "I recommend limiting these cookies in your go-to sweet snacks and swapping for a less processed cookie option paired with a protein snack to promote more stable energy and improved overall health," says Jena Brown, RD, CSSD, a sports dietitian and owner of Victorem Performance Nutrition in Brenham, Texas.

Entenmann's Black and White Cookies

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : <1 g

A classic staple at Jewish delis, black and white cookies might be hard to resist after a pastrami on rye, but one of these soft-baked treats from Entenmann's packs 12 grams of added sugar from regular sugar, corn syrup, modified food starch, and other refined sugars. "Limit these sweet treats and replace them with less processed sugar-containing foods paired with quality protein foods to improve blood sugar response which supports better overall health," Brown recommends.

Pepperidge Farm Soft-Baked Captiva Dark Chocolate

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

As tempting as it is to dip these double-chocolate cookies into a cold glass of milk, you'll want to be mindful of how many you're dunking. Just one Pepperidge Farm Soft-Baked Captiva Dark Chocolate cookie contains 12 grams of total sugar, all coming from added sugar. When the cocoa cravings strike, reach for a square or two of 70% dark chocolate, which is a solid source of antioxidants.

I Tried 9 Store-Bought Chocolate Chip Cookies & the Best Were Buttery and Crunchy

Tate's Bake Shop Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition (Per 2 cookies) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

You might be daydreaming about enjoying one of these double chocolate chip cookies poolside in the Hamptons, where Tate's Bake Shop originated. But keep in mind that one serving contains 12 grams of added sugar, coming from regular sugar, cane sugar, and brown cane sugar. "Although this cookie has fewer sources of refined sugar than other pre-made cookie alternatives, it is a good idea to limit added sugars in your diet unless they are used as a fuel source before or during physical activity," Brown says.

BelVita Cranberry Orange Crunchy Breakfast Biscuits

Nutrition (Per 1 pack with 4 cookies) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 3 g

Although these BelVita biscuits are marketed as a breakfast cookie, we'd dub them more of a dessert. A single-serving pouch packs 12 grams of sugar, but it's also worth noting that these biscuits boast some satiating fiber and protein. If you're keen on these crunchy orange cranberry cookies, enjoy half a pack (instead of all four biscuits) alongside a high-protein breakfast.

Keebler Chips Deluxe Soft Batch

Nutrition (Per 2 cookies) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Those tiny Keebler elves manage to pack about 3 teaspoons of sugar into one serving of their Deluxe Soft Batch cookies. Where's the sweet stuff coming from? Mostly high-fructose corn syrup, which is the first source of sugar on the ingredient list. "It's best to minimize too many processed foods containing high fructose corn syrup, which can contribute to inflammation and other chronic health problems," Brown says.

Pepperidge Farm Soft-Baked Santa Cruz

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Like other soft-baked cookies, the sugar in these treats comes from both the raisins and the cookie dough, Callins tells us. One cookie contains 12 grams of total sugar, which includes 7 grams of added sugar—and the sources include brown sugar, fructose, and raisins.

8 Single-Serve Oatmeals, Tasted & Ranked

Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies

Nutrition (Per 1 creme pie) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Don't let the fact that these are baked with oatmeal fool you into thinking they're any better for you. The first ingredient listed in the Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies is corn syrup, so you know these cookies are made up of mostly sugar. One chewy creme-filled pie has 13 grams of sugar, which is more than four teaspoons worth of the sweet stuff.

Double Stuf Oreos

Nutrition (Per 2 cookies) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

You'll save one gram of sugar if you reach for two Double Stuf Oreos over three original Oreos. You'll also spare yourself 4 grams of sugar if you go with the Double Stuf over the Mega Stuf. Just remember to stick to one serving (which is just two cookies) of these instead of swiping off the whole sleeve. "Consuming multiple servings can add up quickly contributing to sugar spikes, which may lead to energy crashes," Callins says.

I Tried 11 Oreo Flavors & The Winner Had the Perfect Cookie-To-Cream Ratio

Tate's Bake Shop Cookie Bark Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt

Nutrition (Per 1.1 oz) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 2 g

Tate's kicks their classic chocolate chip cookie up a notch by coating it with sea salt-sprinkled dark chocolate. One serving of this crunchy, chocolatey treat contains 14 grams of granulated sugar and brown sugar—that's 2 more grams of sugar per serving than their standard chocolate chip cookies. "Try pairing crumbled bark pieces on top of a protein-rich Greek yogurt to help resist the temptation to overindulge this sweet and savory combo," Brown says.

Oreos

Nutrition (Per 3 cookies) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

A three-cookie serving of the original Oreos has less sugar than a two-cookie serving of the Mega Stuf Oreos. Still, these classic cookies are sweetened with regular sugar and high-fructose corn syrup. "One serving is 3 cookies and has 14 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar in 18 skittles," Alsing says.

Nutrition (Per 2 cookies) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : <1 g

Favorite Day, a Target brand, managed to transform the classic carrot cakes into a soft-baked sandwich cookie stuffed with a fluffy cream cheese filling. In addition to the 3.5 teaspoons worth of sugar, this two-in-one dessert has a quarter of your daily recommended amount of saturated fat.

Archway Iced Molasses Soft Cookies

Nutrition (Per 3 cookies) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

For a cookie that (almost) transports you back home for Christmas, Archway's Iced Molasses cookies really feel like a treat. They're low in fat compared to other options on this list but where they lack in fat they make up for in sugar. A serving of three of these spiced cookies will set you back 14 grams of sugar coming from molasses, sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, and raisin paste.

Walmart Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g

Walmart's store-made cookies are generously packed with chocolate chips, which means you'll also get an ample dose of sugar. "Because these are so appealing, it may be easy to grab a few more than you planned, which can add up quickly and give you more sugar than your body needs in one go," Callins says. One cookie provides 30% of your daily recommended amount of added sugar.

Walmart Frosted Cookies

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

Walmart's glazed cookies are even sweeter than their chocolate chip cookies, thanks to the added layer of frosting, notes Callins. Each rainbow sprinkle-topped cookie contains 16 grams of sugar—all from added sugars. "Eating too many of these, or consuming them routinely, can contribute to a spike in blood sugar, and excess calorie and sugar intake," Callins warns.

6 Walmart Bakery Items Customers Are Raving About

Oreo Mega Stuf

Nutrition (Per 2 cookies) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : <1 g

No matter how you eat your Oreos—biting straight into the center or deconstructing it and licking the filling first—more creme isn't any better. "The extra creme filling packs in a lot more sugar, so you want to be mindful of how many you eat because the sugar can add up quickly," Alsing says. If you flip the package over, you'll notice that the first ingredient in Oreo Mega Stufs is sugar. And a serving of two cookies has 17 grams, which is the same amount of sugar in 1 tablespoon of honey, Alsing says.

Mrs. Fields Dark Chocolate Raspberry

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 2 g

Don't let the fruity flavor fool you—these dark chocolate raspberry cookies are far from a healthy dessert. Mrs. Fields' extra-large, soft-baked cookies contain a third of your daily recommended added sugar intake, along with 25% of the daily value for saturated fat. Instead of reaching for this sugar-laden treat, try filling a few fresh raspberries with dark chocolate chips for a similar sweet-and-tart flavor that's much better for you.

21 Best Healthy Desserts on Grocery Shelves

Mrs. Fields Triple Chocolate Cookies

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 2 g

Mrs. Fields cookies may come closest to the homemade taste you crave, but they also deliver a hefty dose of sugar. A single Mrs. Fields Triple Chocolate Cookie contains 20 grams of sugar—the highest per-serving amount on this list. To put that in perspective, the USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting added sugar to 50 grams per day, meaning just one of these cookies provides nearly half your daily limit. It's worth noting, however, that these cookies tend to be larger than many others on the list, as dietitian Sarah Alsing points out.