15 Valentine's Day Candies—Ranked by Sugar Content

Valentine's Day wouldn't feel complete without the sweet allure of candy. Whether it's a romantic box of chocolates for your partner, a delightful treat for your children's classmates, or simply indulging in your own festive favorites, candy is an essential part of this Hallmark holiday.

However, it's no secret that candy companies pull out all the stops for their Valentine's Day specials, often resulting in confections packed to the brim with sugar—sometimes the sweetness even surpasses their year-round offerings. While indulging in holiday treats should be a joyous occasion, being mindful of sugar intake is crucial, especially for those managing their health. Excessive sugar consumption can lead to blood sugar spikes, energy crashes, and over time, contribute to heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

With things like candy, sugar can add up quickly without us noticing. The American Heart Association advises limiting added sugar to 25-36 grams per day, and oftentimes just a few pieces of candy will push us over this limit.

Curious about the sugar content lurking in your beloved Valentine's Day treats? Check out our list of the most popular candies, ranked from the highest-sugar options to the lowest-sugar candy. And for those seeking more healthier alternatives, check out 20 Chocolate Brands That Use the Highest Quality Ingredients.

The Candy With the Most Sugar: Nerds Valentine's Heart Gift Box Clusters

Sugar per serving: 21 grams

Starting with a nostalgic choice, these Nerds Valentine's Gummy Clusters may be delicious, but they're full of nothing but sugar. (And just because they ran a Super Bowl ad isn't a good reason to buy them if you're watching your sugar intake!)

Ghirardelli Strawberry Bark Chocolate Squares

Sugar per serving: 18 grams

Lovers of the usual Ghirardelli Squares, like the milk or dark chocolate, will love their Valentine-themed Strawberry Bark, but just be aware of the 18 grams of added sugar per three squares. To enjoy this treat and keep the sugar on the lower end, try sticking to just one if you can.

Hershey's Hugs & Kisses Valentine's Day

Sugar per serving: 17-18 grams

It's hard not to pick up a bag of these adorable Hershey's Hugs & Kisses, but be mindful of their higher sugar content. The Kisses are made with the classic Hershey's milk chocolate and contain 18 grams of sugar per serving, and the Hugs are a swirl of milk chocolate and sweet white creme, coming in at 17 grams of sugar per serving.

Reese's Peanut Butter Hearts

Sugar per serving: 17 grams

Reese's are delicious in their original form, but there's something even yummier about having them in heart form. You'll get a whopping 17 grams in just two small pieces, so cut your sugar in half by having only one.

Dove Valentine's Dark Chocolate & Strawberry Hearts

Sugar per serving: 17 grams

Creamy dark chocolate with a strawberry swirl makes these Dove chocolates so festive for Valentine's season, but the 17 grams of sugar per serving is a bit high. Thankfully, a serving size for these chocolates is four pieces, so you can limit yourself to just a couple to cut down on sugar.

Kit Kat Raspberry Creme

Sugar per serving: 16 grams

Like a classic Kit Kat but with raspberry creme, these Valentine's Kit Kat Minis are always a hit. Although there are 16 grams in every four-piece serving, which is a bit high, we do love that the minis make it easier to portion control when we want to!

Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry

Sugar per serving: 16 grams

Strawberry and chocolate are a classic combination during this season of love, which is why these Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Hershey's Kisses are a delicious Valentine's Day choice. There are 16 grams of sugar in a six-piece serving, though, so if you're worried about your sugar intake, try eating just two or three.

Lindor Valentine's Raspberry Cheesecake White Chocolate Truffles

Sugar per serving: 15 grams

Lindor truffles are always known for being a super sweet, creamy treat, and they're certainly a gift your loved ones can really enjoy. For Valentine's Day, the company is selling its Raspberry Cheesecake Truffles, but the sugar content is pretty high. If you want less sugar, try sticking to one or two in a sitting.

Ferrero Rocher Valentine's Chocolates Heart

Sugar per serving: 15 grams

A heart-shaped box full of Ferrero Rocher is a simple, tasty gift, but those watching their sugar may not love it, as each serving still has 15 grams. If you love Ferrero Rocher but don't want to overdo it on the sugar, just split this box with some friends and family members.

Reese's Pink Creme Peanut Butter Hearts

Sugar per serving: 15 grams

Those who love a Reese's Egg at Easter or a Reese's Tree at Christmas will also love these Pink Reese's Hearts during February. They contain less sugar than many other Valentine's chocolates, but you're still getting a big chunk of your daily limit in just one serving, so be mindful when you're snacking.

Hershey's Pink Cookies & Creme Hearts

Sugar per serving: 14 grams

These little hearts are great for those who love the Hershey's Cookies & Creme Bars, but with 14 grams of sugar and a small serving size of only three pieces, it's easy to go a bit overboard with these tasty treats.

Haribo Sweet & Sour Hearts

Sugar per serving: 14 grams

If conversation hearts or heart-shaped chocolates aren't your thing, you may enjoy these Sweet & Sour Hearts from Haribo. While bright red and festive, there are 14 grams of sugar in only 6 small pieces of these gummies.

Brach's Valentine's Tiny Conversation Hearts

Sugar per serving: 13 grams

Brach's Conversation Hearts are a staple in any Valentine's candy gift, and there is less sugar in these candies than many other options on the list. Just beware that 13 grams of sugar is still a bit on the heavy side, so be mindful of serving sizes when you're indulging if you are watching your sugar intake.

Blow Pop Valentine's Day Cherry Pops

Sugar per pop: 11 grams

These Blow Pop Valentines are a perfect treat for your child to bring to their classroom to share with friends, especially since they're lower in sugar compared to other options on our list.

The Candy With the Least Amount of Sugar: Brach's Strawberry Cupcake Glitter Lollipops

Sugar per serving: 9 grams

Last on the list and with the least amount of sugar are these Strawberry Cupcake Glitter Lollipops. Pre-portioned and with only 9 grams, this is a decent option when you're wanting to consume less sugar with your Valentine's treat.