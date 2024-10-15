10 Best New Walmart Items You Can Score in October

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Shoppers have always turned to Walmart for its convenience, affordability, and ever-growing grocery selection. With a range of beloved foods shoppers can't live without and newly introduced, budget-friendly chef-inspired products, the retail giant consistently offers must-have items at unbeatable prices.

This October, there's a fresh lineup of products hitting the freezer, refrigerator, and pantry sections of your local Walmart. Whether you're searching for a quick, ready-to-eat dinner for one or some delectable treats to delight the entire family, Walmart has exciting options to ensure everyone enjoys the flavors of fall.

We've highlighted a few exciting new finds that you won't want to miss this season. Expect some creative twists on timeless classics—how about Champagne-flavored ice cream?—as well as beloved favorites that are sure to stand the test of time (a cozy soup never disappoints). If you're feeling adventurous, consider this list your shopping guide for the month.

Check out the full list of October highlights below and don't forget to look back at September's new arrivals in case you missed anything. Many of Walmart's recent launches are still available, allowing you to stock up on all the latest offerings for your kitchen.

Betty Crocker Reese's Brownie Mix With Peanut Butter Chips

Nutrition : (Per 1/15 Package)

Calories : 130

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 2 g

Kid-friendly brownie mix featuring the iconic combo of Reese's flavors? Sign us up! Betty Crocker launched its line of Reese's baking kits earlier this year and they are now landing on the shelves of your local Walmart. This 16-ounce box, which makes about 15 brownies, is retailing for $4.34. Other enticing options in this line include Reese's Peanut Butter No Bake Bars, Reese's Pieces Cookie Mix, and the Peanut Butter Muffin Mix, all available at Walmart.

By Chef Ramsay Lasagna with Bolognese Meat Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories : 500

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Cholesterol : 70 mg

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 65 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 25 g

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey's line of frozen foods was created exclusively for Walmart, and some of its best entrées include this frozen bolognese sauce lasagna. The 11-ounce serving features pasta sheets rolled with ricotta, topped with mozzarella, and nestled in a rich pork and beef sauce—not quite the traditional lasagna shape but delicious nevertheless, according to customers. It's retailing for $5.94, which makes it a reasonably priced, filling lunch or dinner option.

Progresso Italian-Style Bean & Pasta Protein Soup

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

Walmart now stocks this hearty canned version of the classic Italian pasta e fagioli soup. Progresso's version is made with Great Northern beans, kidney beans, and mezzanini rigati pasta in a tomato-based broth. It's a highly nutritional pick with 19 grams of protein per can, and can be enjoyed by vegetarians.

Van Leeuwen Limited Edition Champagne Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup Serving)

Calories : 270

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 5 g

Top-notch ice cream maker Van Leeuwen has a delightful new limited-time flavor that true fans will want to collect like it's Pokemon. The festive Champagne ice cream is best enjoyed in your New Year's Eve best, on your couch (according to the company). But it's also the perfect little indulgence for dry January.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Panera Bread Gluten Free Ready-to-Heat Baked Potato Soup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 210

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Cholesterol : 35 mg

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 6 g

Panera's classic is now available in the refrigerator aisle at Walmart and right in time for cozy season. This rich soup combines creamy potatoes and smoky uncured bacon for a warm, comforting bowl that's gluten-free and made with real ingredients. Perfect for a hectic day or a quiet night in, simply heat it up and savor a restaurant-quality experience at home. The 32-ounce package, good for two to three servings, retails for $9.94.

La Terra Fina Lorraine Quiche with Bacon & Swiss Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 6-oz. Serving)

Calories : 420

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Cholesterol : 20 mg

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 19 g

Indulge in La Terra Fina's Classic Quiche Lorraine with a twist. This delightful 6-ounce treat combines chunky bacon and creamy Swiss cheese with a fluffy egg white custard, making it perfect hot or cold for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Think of it as a brunch item or a charming addition to dinner parties. One quiche retails for $3.98.

Dolly Parton's Buttermilk Pancake Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Cup Mix)

Calories : 170

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Cholesterol : 0 mg

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: <1.0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 5 g

Another celeb-driven grocery brand, Dolly Parton's line of baking mixes is turning the inside of your local Walmart pink. The singer has collaborated with Duncan Hines and launched a line of cake, muffin, brownie, cookie, and other mixes for home baking made easy—all with an irresistible southern twist. Use this pancake mix to make a classic breakfast (all you need to do is add water; no eggs or milk required), or get creative on the weekend and make Dolly's Southern-Style Medley Pancakes recipe straight from the back of the box. The mix comes in a 26-ounce package and retails for $3.34.

Great Value Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam No Crust Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 230

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Cholesterol : 0 mg

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 8 g

While these are perfect to stock in your freezer for your school-aged children, you don't have to be a minor to enjoy these peanut butter & jam creations. Walmart's answer to the endless slathering of bread slices with the popular combo and then cutting off the crust are these ready-to-go sandwiches—all you need to do is pop them in a lunch box and let them thaw at room temp for 30 minutes. They'll always be fresh and always chock full of protein (8 grams per serving). A pack of four retails for $3.74.

Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Mix

Nutrition : (Per 8-oz Serving)

Calories : 40

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Cholesterol : 0 mg

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: <1.0 g, Sugar: 9 g, Includes Added Sugars: 9 g)

Protein : <1.0 g

To recreate that comforting coffee shop match experience at home, all you need is this Jade Leaf matcha latte mix and a milk of your choice. The premium powder is perfect for both hot or iced beverages and features a light sweetness that will take the edge off the bitterness normally found in pure matcha powders. The 3.5-ounce package is enough for about 10 beverages and retails for $7.62, making it a very economical choice for match fans.

Juice Monster VP, Variety 12-Pack

Nutrition :

Mango Loco (Per 16-oz. Serving)

Calories : 240

Fat : 0 g (Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 60 g (Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 0 g

Monster's latest energy drink and juice combo now comes in convenient variety packs of 12 at Walmart. This particular pack features 16-ounce cans of Mango Loco, Pipeline Punch, and Pacific Punch flavors and retails for $19.98.