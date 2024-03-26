5 Workouts Women Should Do Every Week To Stay Fit

Ladies, staying in great shape is pretty simple—in theory. You'll see many articles that tell you to move more and restrict calories and—voilà—you'll look amazing. But what if you have a busy work schedule, grown-up challenges, and obligations? I've developed five of the best weekly workouts for women to stay fit that you can seamlessly work into your hectic routine.

My advice: Rather than sticking to rigid ranges (like "150 minutes per week"), it may be more productive to create weekly "minimums." For example, every week, do at least two workouts—that's it. Anything more is a bonus, but at the minimum, you'll do two. That way, you remove a lot of pressure from yourself and you can maintain a solid level of fitness.

The next problem, however, is that many people don't do effective workouts. They simply walk on the treadmill and perform a few bicep curls and call it a "workout;" but there's no way you'll stay in shape that way. Instead, focus on a full-body routine that not only strengthens important muscles, but also improves your cardiovascular fitness so you stay healthy, strong, and fit.

In this article, I'll walk you through five fabulous weekly workouts for women to stay fit. These are fast and high-octane so you'll get more results in less time than before. Pick any two (or more), do them weekly, and you will see your fitness soar.

Workout #1:

Set a timer to 20 to 30 minutes and do as many circuits with as little rest as possible.

A1) Goblet Squats, Reps: 6

The first of these weekly workouts for women to stay fit begins with goblet squats. Grab the end of one dumbbell in both hands, and hold it by your chest with your elbows underneath. Stand shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom, drive through your heels, and keep your knees apart.

A2) Pushups, Reps: 6

Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend.

A3) Inverted Rows, Reps: 6

Set a barbell on a power rack or Smith Machine and, from underneath, pull yourself up and touch your chest to the bar. Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and keep your body straight like a plank.

A4) Stiff-Arm Pulldowns, Reps: 10

Set a cable pulldown bar to the highest setting or use a lat pulldown machine. Stand facing the cable, and grab the handle with your arms fully extended. Keep your arms locked, and pull the bar to your hips without rounding forward. Repeat.

A5) Prisoner-Hold Jump Squats, Reps: 5

Stand shoulder-width apart with your feet slightly turned out. Place your hands behind your head. Squat down by sitting back and spreading your knees apart. Keep your weight on your heels. Once you descend below parallel, explode up and jump as high as you can.

Workout #2:

A1) Split Squats, Sets: 4, Reps: 6 per leg

Next up on this list of weekly workouts for women to stay fit, it's time for some spilt squats. Stand with one foot about three feet in front of the other so that your knees make two 90-degree angles at the bottom. Drop straight down, and drive with your front heel. Don't let your front knee drift past your toe.

A2) Dumbbell Overhead Presses, Sets: 4, Reps: 6

Grab two dumbbells and hold them by your shoulders. Keep your core tight and glutes squeezed, and push the dumbbells directly overhead. At the top, your biceps should be next to your ears. Don't lean back or arch your lower back.

A3) Chest-Supported Dumbbell Rows, Sets: 4, Reps: 6

Set an adjustable bench to a short incline, and lie face down with a dumbbell in each hand. Start the movement by pulling your shoulder blades together, and row. Don't let your elbow pull past your ribcage.

B1) SHE, Sets: 3, Reps: 12

Lie on your back with your feet on the top of a stability ball. Squeeze your glutes, and extend your hips. Do not use your lower back to "pull yourself up."

B2) Crab Walk, Sets: 3, Reps: 15 yards

Start in the "crab position:" hands and feet flat on the ground, chest facing up, knees bent, hips an inch from the ground, arms straight, hands directly underneath your shoulders, and fingers pointing behind you. Crawl forward by taking a tiny step with your right arm and left leg at the same time, and then another step with your left arm and right leg. Alternate while keeping your hips low and your chest up.

Workout #3

A1) Kettlebell Deadlifts, Sets: 6, Reps: 5

Stand shoulder-width apart with the kettlebell between your legs and the handle in line with the bony part of your ankles. Bend from hips, and grab the kettlebell with both hands. Before you lift, your shins should be vertical, your back should be almost parallel with the ground, and your lower back should be flat.

Squeeze the handle hard, pull your shoulders backward, and crush your armpits. Lift the kettlebell by pushing through the ground, not by pulling up. Stand tall and squeeze your glutes at the top. On the way down, place the kettlebell at the same exact spot you lifted it from.

A2) Hip Flexor Stretch, Sets: 6, Reps: 20 seconds per leg

Get on one knee with your feet inline and your knees making 90-degree angles. Squeeze the glute of your rear leg, push your hips forward, and feel a deep stretch through the front of your hips and quads. Switch sides.

B1) Hip Bridges, Sets: 3, Reps: 10

Lie on the ground with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Drive through your heels, and squeeze your glutes to push your hips up. Repeat. Do not use your lower back you pull yourself up.

B2) Single-Arm Cable Rows, Sets: 3, Reps: 8 per arm

Set a cable handle to chest height. Grab the handle, take a step back, and stand facing the cable. Start the movement by pulling your shoulder blade toward your midline, and row without twisting your torso. Once you finish all your reps, switch sides.

B3) Dead Bugs, Sets: 3, Reps: 5 per side

Lie on your back with your arms and knees in the air (like a dead bug), press your lower back into the ground, and lift your glutes. Reach out with your right leg and left leg at the same time while keeping your lower back flat on the ground, keeping your hips off the ground, and exhaling all of your air. Switch sides, and repeat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #4

A1) Single-Leg Romanian Deadlifts, Sets: 4, Reps: 6 per leg

With dumbbells in your hand, slowly bend forward, and pull one leg behind. Once the weights are below your knees, drive back up and squeeze with your glute. Don't twist your hips to the side—keep them square and facing forward.

A2) Dumbbell Bench Presses, Sets: 4, Reps: 6

Lie on a bench with your chest up, shoulders squeezed together, and feet flat on the ground. Drive the dumbbells upward, keeping your shoulders back. Drive through your heels as well, keeping your glutes on the bench.

A3) Seated Cable Rows, Sets: 4, Reps: 6

Start the movement by squeezing your shoulder blades together. Row and touch the bar to your chest with every repetition. Do NOT lean backward to cheat, as you'll put unnecessary stress on your lower back. To emphasize your back muscles, use a wide grip; to get more arm work, use a narrow grip.

B1) Mountain Climbers, Sets: 3, Reps: 30 seconds

Get into a pushup position. Keep your core tight, and lift each knee toward your chest in an alternating way. (It's like you're sprinting in place.) Keep your head up and your hips low.

B2) Stir-the-Pot, Sets: 3, Reps: 8 in each direction

Get into a plank position on a stability ball. While keeping your torso still, move your forearms in a circle. Then, switch directions. Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and don't let your lower back sag.

Workout #5:

A1) Reverse Lunge from Step, Sets: 4, Reps: 5 per leg

The last of these weekly workouts for women to stay fit kicks off with the incline reverse lunge. Start by standing on a 4-inch (10cm) step while holding dumbbells. Take a long step back onto the ground—long enough so that your knees make two 90-degree angles at the bottom—and pull yourself back up onto the step with your forward leg.

A2) Three-Point Rows, Sets: 4, Reps: 5

Facing parallel to a bench, place your right hand and right knee on the bench, getting your torso parallel to the ground. Grab a dumbbell with your left hand, squeeze your shoulder blades, and row.

A3) Lean-Away Lat Pulldowns, Sets: 4, Reps: 5

Sit in a lat pulldown machine, and lean backward by 30 degrees. Start the movement by squeezing your shoulder blades together, and pull the bar down to your collarbone.

B1) Lateral Squats, Sets: 3, Reps: 6 per leg

Start with a very wide stance and your feet straight. Sit back into one hip, and push that knee out. Repeat on the other side.

B2) Bear Crawls, Sets: 3, Reps: 20 yards

Get on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips; keep your knees an inch above the ground. Crawl forward by taking a small step with your right arm and left leg at the same time, and alternate. Keep your hips low and your head up.