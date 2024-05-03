The Best Weighted 'Ab Finisher' Workout To Lose Belly Fat

If you're getting bored with the same old fitness routine, it's time to spice things up. Bid farewell to tedious sets of classic crunches and say hello to our dynamic weighted "ab finisher" workout to help speed up your belly fat loss efforts and end your training session with a bang. If you haven't incorporated an ab finisher into your regimen yet, your core is about to get fired up in the best way possible.

Keep in mind that spot reduction doesn't exist. However, by engaging your obliques, rectus abdominis, and transverse abdominis, you can encourage muscle growth and development in your midsection, explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness. "Ab finishers challenge your core strength and stability. This will contribute to overall performance and reduce your risk of injury," he adds.

Now, put on your fitness gear and get ready for Garcia's top-recommended weighted ab finisher workout for belly fat.

Russian Twists

Sit on the ground with bent knees and a dumbbell, kettlebell, or weight plate in both hands. Lean back just a bit, and raise your feet off the floor. Once you're all set up, rotate your torso to the left as you bring the weight to the floor beside your left hip. Repeat on the right side, and continue to alternate. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps in total.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Weighted Leg Raises

Lie flat on your back with both legs extended and a dumbbell secured between your feet. Raise your legs and the weight until they reach a 90-degree angle. Gradually lower your legs toward the floor without letting them touch it. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Weighted Crunches

Lie flat on your back, and bend both knees so your feet are also flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell across your chest. Activate your core as you raise your shoulders off the floor and crunch upward. Use control as you lower, and don't let your shoulders touch the floor between reps. Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Plank Rows

Begin in a plank, holding dumbbells on the floor with both hands. Make sure your body is straight from your head to your heels. Row the left dumbbell to your left hip. Repeat on the right side. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Bicycle Crunches

Lie flat on your back, holding a dumbbell by your chest. Your legs should be lifted and bent. Raise your shoulders off the floor as you bring your right elbow to touch your left knee while lengthening your right leg. Switch sides and continue to alternate as if you were pedaling a bike. Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps on each side.