Brown Rice vs. White Rice: Is One Healthier?

Across the globe, rice is a staple grain used in centuries of cooking. Rice is one of the most versatile grains on the market thanks to its mild taste and fluffy texture, which makes it the perfect base for an abundance of proteins, legumes, and other toppings.

In recent years, however, due to the uptick in certain fad diets that decry the nutritional benefits of carbohydrates, rice has earned a bad rap in certain circles in the United States (although it remains a staple food for more than half of the world's population). Despite what some "influencers" claim on social media, rice can be part of a healthy lifestyle, and this timeless grain can provide ample nutrients that often go overlooked.

When it comes to types of rice, which one stands out as the winner in the nutrition department? There are a slew of rice varieties to analyze, but since white and brown rice are the two that are relatively accessible and familiar to many, let's determine which of the two is a "better" choice. It's white rice vs. brown rice for this ultimate rice nutrition showdown. Which one will be crowned the winner? Keep reading to find out, and for more, don't miss 13 Healthy Rice Recipes for Weight Loss.

Nutritional Comparison

Despite their color difference, white and brown rice are from the same plant, Oryza sativa, or the rice plant. The difference between white and brown rice is in how the rice is processed.

Brown rice is known as a whole grain, meaning it contains not only the endosperm (aka, the part we commonly consider "rice") but also the bran and germ. The bran and germ contain fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. One of the concerns with consuming white rice instead of brown is that you miss out on the nutrients found in the bran and germ.

White rice differs because the bran and germ have been removed, leaving only the endosperm. This is why white rice can feel softer when cooking and may be easier to eat. It also tends to take less time to cook.

Brown Rice (Cooked)

Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 248

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: <1 g)

Sodium : 8 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 6 g

White Rice (Cooked)

Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 169

Fat : <1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 9 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 4 g

Both white and brown rice have relatively comparable nutritional profiles with little fat and high carbohydrate counts. Brown rice, due to its inclusion of the bran and germ, does contain slightly more fiber per 1 cup at 3 grams, comparable to white rice, which contains 2 grams of fiber. And brown rice can contain more antioxidants, thanks to the lack of refining. Both brown and white rice contain less than 1 gram of naturally occurring sugars. Brown rice contains 6 grams of protein per cup, while white rice contains 4 grams.

While it is true that some brown rice offerings can contain more micronutrients, this isn't always the case. Many white rice choices are fortified with nutrients, meaning the manufacturers have added nutrients to the grains that may have been lost during the refining process. When comparing unfortified rice choices, brown rice contains more B vitamins and other nutrients, such as zinc and magnesium, than white rice.

8 Healthiest Rice Crispy Treats—and 2 to Avoid

Health Benefits & Potential Risks

Brown Rice

Benefits

In recent years, the benefits of incorporating whole grains into your diet have become well-known. Eating brown rice is one of the easiest ways to include whole grains in your diet. Whole grains like brown rice have been shown to potentially lower blood sugar levels, which may lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Brown rice also contains a lower glycemic index than white rice. The glycemic index is a ranking system for carbohydrates based on their effect on blood glucose levels. Brown rice has a GI of 50, while white rice has a GI of 89. Those currently living with metabolic disorders (or actively trying to lower their blood sugar levels) may find that they are better able to stabilize levels when eating brown rice.

Brown rice does contain marginally more fiber than unenriched white rice. Eating enough fiber daily can be challenging, so eating brown rice over white may have certain benefits. One cup of cooked brown rice contains 3 grams of fiber, which is about 8% of the daily value for men, while for women, this comes to about 12% of the daily fiber needs.

Fiber is an essential nutrient to increase satiety after a meal—that is, the feeling of being full and satisfied. Fiber is also associated with healthy weight maintenance, and one study, in particular, surveyed a wide swath of adults and children and found that eating whole grains is associated with weight loss. Lastly, fiber can also aid cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure and LDL cholesterol, reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Brown rice is also packed with essential vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium, phosphorus, and B vitamins, which support various bodily functions. Additionally, its antioxidant properties reduce the risk of chronic diseases and improve overall heart health.

Risks

However, there are also potential risks associated with the consumption of brown rice. Some brown rice varieties may contain higher levels of inorganic arsenic, a toxic substance that can pose health risks if consumed in large amounts over time. This risk can be minimized by choosing rice from regions with lower arsenic levels and by varying one's diet to include other whole grains. Individuals with sensitivities to high-fiber foods may experience digestive discomfort, as brown rice is less processed and thus more fibrous than white rice.

It should also be noted that brown rice contains phytic acid, which, although potentially healthy, may inhibit the body's absorption of both zinc and iron. Soaking brown rice in water may help avoid this.

9 Best Whole Grain Breads on Grocery Shelves

White Rice

Benefits6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Contrary to popular opinion, white rice is not devoid of nutritional benefits. When fortified (or enriched), it contains some fiber and nutrients such as B vitamins.

Enriched white rice is available across the country on grocery store shelves, and this enriched formula may provide higher levels (higher than brown rice) of crucial nutrients that many lack. For example, 1 cup of cooked enriched white rice contains approximately 21% of your daily niacin (vitamin B3) value. Unenriched rice contains only about 3%. Of course, if you opt for white rice that isn't enriched, you may be missing out on key nutrients.

One reason that people turn to white rice is that it's easier to digest than brown rice. That ease of digestion is due to white rice's naturally lower fiber levels. Although fiber is something you want to consume, those with chronic digestion issues may turn to white rice more. Additionally, white rice takes less time to cook than brown rice, making it more appealing on busy nights when you have little time in the kitchen.

Risks

While white rice has many feathers in its proverbial cap, the higher glycemic index can be a red flag for some. Some evidence suggests that white rice consumption has been associated with a higher risk of elevated blood sugar and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes; however, stronger data is needed to confirm this. If you're currently living with diabetes or are at risk of developing the disease, it's a good idea to speak with your healthcare provider to discuss an eating plan that's right for you.

Lastly, white rice may contain marginally lower antioxidant levels than brown rice due to the way white rice is processed. The antioxidants in brown rice may help stave off a slew of chronic diseases, and you may not reap these benefits from eating white rice. Therefore, if you eat white rice over brown, consider eating other sources of antioxidants such as berries, nuts, and seeds.

14 Popular Store-Bought White Breads, Ranked by Taste

Which Is Healthier: Brown or White Rice?

There's no definitive answer as to whether or not brown or white rice is healthier than the other. Both rice types come from the same plant, and all differences arise from the production process. Although brown rice has risen in popularity across global health circles, white rice can also be part of a healthy diet.

One food won't make or break your diet. White rice is a staple food in many cultures worldwide and is often featured in various traditional dishes. Brown rice offers a unique texture that pairs well with many foods. Both can be part of a balanced and healthy diet. The key lies in what you pair your rice with and your overall dietary choices. Enjoy what you love, and remember that it's all about balance.

The 10 Healthiest Whole Grains You Can Eat