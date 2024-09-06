13 Healthy Rice Recipes for Weight Loss

Rice often gets a bad rap, but it doesn't deserve all the hate. While it's easy to think of rice as the enemy, it can actually offer some health benefits—especially when you opt for brown or wild rice over white rice. Finding healthy rice recipes you love can make this versatile grain a regular part of your healthy eating routine.

The benefits of rice vary depending on the type. Brown rice and wild rice both offer about 1.5 grams of fiber per 1/2 cup, while white rice has almost none. Wild rice is also lower in calories compared to brown rice and has the highest protein content among the three.

When you're on a weight loss or weight management journey, all types of rice can fit into your goals. The key is to choose the variety you enjoy most and experiment with recipes that make it easy to incorporate into your meals.

Read on for 13 healthy, nutrient-rich rice recipes that can support your weight loss journey. And for more ideas, check out 65 Best Healthy Recipes for Weight Loss.

Low-Calorie, Low-Carb Jambalaya

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,070 mg



Jambalaya is a Cajun dish that is usually made with meat, seafood, veggies, stock, and rice. This is a classic comfort dish that will certainly fill you up, and this lighter, low-calorie version is perfect for those counting calories for their weight loss plans.

Get our recipe for Low-Calorie Jambalaya.

Tomato Chicken Curry with Cauliflower Rice

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Fiber : 10 g

Sugar : 5 g

Protein : 29 g

If you're watching your carbohydrate intake as a part of your weight loss plan, cauliflower rice can be a great replacement. A 1/2-cup serving of white rice has about 22 grams of carbs, whereas a 3/4-cup serving of cauliflower rice has only 4 grams. For a tasty and healthy way to enjoy cauliflower rice, try this tomato chicken curry recipe, which uses chicken breast, onion, garlic, tomatoes, and coconut milk.

Get our recipe for Tomato Chicken Curry.

Crockpot Jambalaya

*Exact nutrition information unavailable

One of the best types of recipes to make on your weight loss journey does not require a ton of effort. We are more likely to order fast food or takeout during busy weeks when we are feeling exhausted, so having easy recipes on hand, like those you can make in a crockpot, for example, can save you time and energy and help you avoid ordering food out. For a delicious rice recipe you can make in the crockpot, try this simple crockpot jambalaya.

Get our recipe for Crockpot Jambalaya.

Quick & Easy Vegetarian Rice Bowl

*Exact nutrition information unavailable

If you use instant rice, you can make this vegetarian rice bowl in minutes. Fry an egg to add in some protein, and use your favorite veggies to ensure you're getting plenty of fiber. Fiber and protein are both important nutrients for filling you up and improving satiety, which can help prevent overeating when you're trying to lose or manage weight. If you want even more fiber, use wild rice instead of instant white rice.

Get our recipe for Vegetarian Rice Bowl.