13 Healthy Rice Recipes for Weight Loss
Rice often gets a bad rap, but it doesn't deserve all the hate. While it's easy to think of rice as the enemy, it can actually offer some health benefits—especially when you opt for brown or wild rice over white rice. Finding healthy rice recipes you love can make this versatile grain a regular part of your healthy eating routine.
The benefits of rice vary depending on the type. Brown rice and wild rice both offer about 1.5 grams of fiber per 1/2 cup, while white rice has almost none. Wild rice is also lower in calories compared to brown rice and has the highest protein content among the three.
When you're on a weight loss or weight management journey, all types of rice can fit into your goals. The key is to choose the variety you enjoy most and experiment with recipes that make it easy to incorporate into your meals.
Read on for 13 healthy, nutrient-rich rice recipes that can support your weight loss journey. And for more ideas, check out 65 Best Healthy Recipes for Weight Loss.
Low-Calorie, Low-Carb Jambalaya
Calories: 380
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 1,070 mg
Jambalaya is a Cajun dish that is usually made with meat, seafood, veggies, stock, and rice. This is a classic comfort dish that will certainly fill you up, and this lighter, low-calorie version is perfect for those counting calories for their weight loss plans.
Get our recipe for Low-Calorie Jambalaya.
Tomato Chicken Curry with Cauliflower Rice
Calories: 380
Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 740 mg
Fiber: 10 g
Sugar: 5 g
Protein: 29 g
If you're watching your carbohydrate intake as a part of your weight loss plan, cauliflower rice can be a great replacement. A 1/2-cup serving of white rice has about 22 grams of carbs, whereas a 3/4-cup serving of cauliflower rice has only 4 grams. For a tasty and healthy way to enjoy cauliflower rice, try this tomato chicken curry recipe, which uses chicken breast, onion, garlic, tomatoes, and coconut milk.
Get our recipe for Tomato Chicken Curry.
Crockpot Jambalaya
*Exact nutrition information unavailable
One of the best types of recipes to make on your weight loss journey does not require a ton of effort. We are more likely to order fast food or takeout during busy weeks when we are feeling exhausted, so having easy recipes on hand, like those you can make in a crockpot, for example, can save you time and energy and help you avoid ordering food out. For a delicious rice recipe you can make in the crockpot, try this simple crockpot jambalaya.
Get our recipe for Crockpot Jambalaya.
Quick & Easy Vegetarian Rice Bowl
*Exact nutrition information unavailable
If you use instant rice, you can make this vegetarian rice bowl in minutes. Fry an egg to add in some protein, and use your favorite veggies to ensure you're getting plenty of fiber. Fiber and protein are both important nutrients for filling you up and improving satiety, which can help prevent overeating when you're trying to lose or manage weight. If you want even more fiber, use wild rice instead of instant white rice.
Get our recipe for Vegetarian Rice Bowl.
Easy Cinnamon-Roasted Sweet Potato Salad With Wild Rice
Calories: 403
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 695 mg
Fiber: 7 g
Sugar: 16 g
Protein: 14 g
This sweet potato salad recipe is perfect for weight loss plans for a few reasons. For one, making it in a mason jar means you can prep your meals for the rest of your week and have healthy, filling meals ready to go whenever you need them. This recipe also contains fiber and protein from sweet potato, wild rice, chicken, carrots, and raisins, meaning it will leave you feeling satiated until your next meal.
Get our recipe for Sweet Potato Salad.
Quick and Healthy Fried Rice Cups
Calories: 322
Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 958 mg
Fried rice can be a delicious choice for lunch or dinner, but you may get tired of regular fried rice after a while. To change it up a bit, we recommend these easy fried rice cups, which you can make muffin liners, pre-cooked rice, oil, and your favorite veggies. These are only 322 calories per serving, but be careful of the 958 milligrams of sodium, which is about 41% of the recommended daily limit.
Get our recipe for Fried Rice Cups.
Paleo Thai Beef Stir Fry
Calories: 399
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)
Sodium: 700 mg
Fiber: 10 g
Sugar: 10 g
Protein: 40 g
With a whopping 40 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, and only 399 calories, this Thai-inspired beef stir fry is a super healthy rice recipe you can enjoy as a part of your weight loss plan. This meal is made with cauliflower rice for people who want to lower their carbohydrate intake, but you can also use your favorite brown or wild rice if you prefer.
Get our recipe for Thai Beef Stir Fry.
Easy Chicken and Rice Soup
*Exact nutrition information unavailable
Get our recipe for Chicken and Rice Soup.
As fall approaches, easy soup recipes will become your saving grace on colder nights. This simple soup recipe is made with rotisserie chicken, rice, and veggies like carrots, celery, and onion. We don't have the exact nutrition information for this recipe, but you can guarantee that you'll be getting a nice boost of protein and fiber while still keeping your calories on the lower end.
Instant Pot Greek Chicken Rice Bowl
*Exact nutrition information unavailable
This rice bowl is made with plenty of protein and fiber-rich ingredients, such as Greek yogurt, cucumber, rice, chicken breast, tomatoes, red bell peppers, and feta cheese. This combination will fill you up until your next meal, and it's so delicious you'll want to eat it every day.
Get our recipe for Greek Chicken Rice Bowl.
Healthier Chicken Fried Rice
Calories: 390
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 720 mg
Instead of ordering takeout fried rice, try making some at home. You'll save money and will be able to have control over the ingredients you're consuming, which can help you stick closer to your health goals.
Get our recipe for Chicken Fried Rice.
Mediterranean Rice Bowl with Rotisserie Chicken
*Exact nutrition information unavailable
This Mediterranean-inspired rice recipe is an easy bowl to make, containing plenty of fiber, protein, and healthy fats. With ingredients like brown rice, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, rotisserie chicken, and tzatziki sauce, this meal will fill you up and give you lasting energy until your next meal.
Get our recipe for Mediterranean Rice Bowl.
Instant Pot Chicken and Rice Soup
*Exact nutrition information unavailable
When you need an easy, cozy meal to make on a cool autumn night, this Instant pot chicken and rice soup is the answer. It's healthy, nutrient-rich, and can be made in large batches to enjoy as leftovers throughout the week.
Get our recipe for Instant Pot Chicken and Rice Soup.
Whole30 Chicken Kabobs with Celeriac Rice
*Exact nutrition information unavailable
You've heard of cauliflower rice, but have you heard of celeriac rice? Celeriac, also known as celery root, is a root vegetable that can be diced and chopped to make "rice" in the same way that cauliflower can. It's lower in carbohydrates and gluten-free, and when paired with these chicken kabobs, it can form a balanced meal that has fiber and protein and is low in calories.
Get our recipe for Chicken Kabobs.
