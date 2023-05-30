7 Bodyweight Exercises Men Should Do Every Day in Their 40s

Being in your 40s may feel like you are past the prime in your life. After all, this is the time when more hairs start turning gray, age-related muscle loss begins setting in, and your energy levels start tapering off. But does it actually need to be this way? Well, yes and no. While there's no way to completely stop the creep of time, you can drastically reduce or offset typical age-related losses in muscle mass energy by performing simple daily exercises. The following is my list of the seven best daily bodyweight exercises for men in their 40s.

Virtually every male client in their 40s I coach has these bodyweight moves as part of their workout routine. Perform two sets of 10 to 20 repetitions of each exercise each day, at least five days per week. Rest for 60 seconds between sets. Without further delay, keep reading for the best daily bodyweight exercises for men in their 40s. And when you're done, don't miss The #1 Top-Recommended Exercise To Build Bigger Muscles Fast.

1 Squats

The bodyweight squat is an essential exercise due to its ability to target numerous muscle groups simultaneously. By doing this exercise every day, you can enhance leg power, core stability, and even overall balance and coordination. A squat engages the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. For added difficulty, consider holding an external weight such as a dumbbell or kettlebell.

To perform a bodyweight squat, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keeping your chest up, your back straight, and your core engaged, lower your body by bending your knees. As you descend, ensure you're pushing evenly through both feet. Rotate your feet inward slightly when you reach the lowest point of the squat, then push through your feet to return to standing. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Lunges

Lunges are another excellent lower-body exercise that can improve balance, coordination, and unilateral strength. By working one leg at a time, lunges can help address and correct muscle imbalances. Lunges work your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. Additionally, like the squat, your core muscles are also activated to maintain balance and proper form.

To perform a lunge, begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step forward with your right foot, and lower your body until your right knee is at a 90-degree angle. As you lower your body, rotate your left foot inward slightly to lower your left knee, optimizing your biomechanics. Push through your right foot to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions, and then switch legs.

3 Planks

Planks are crucial for core strength and stability, which in turn supports good posture and overall functional fitness. This isometric exercise trains the muscles to resist force, which can be beneficial for tasks in daily life. Planks work the entire core—the rectus abdominis, obliques, and transverse abdominis, as well as the lower back.

To perform a plank, begin in a forearm position with your elbows directly beneath your shoulders. Extend your legs straight behind you, balancing on the balls of your feet. Engage your core, drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis, and maintain a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold this position, ensuring you keep your hips level and do not let them sag. Repeat for the target time.

4 Pull-ups

Next on this list of the best daily bodyweight exercises for men in their 40s is the pull-up. Pull-ups are an effective compound exercise for developing upper-body strength and muscular endurance. They're particularly beneficial for training the back, which can help counteract the effects of sitting and hunching over during the day. This exercise works the latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, trapezius, biceps, and forearms.

To perform a pull-up, start by grabbing the pull-up bar with your palms facing away from you. Hang onto the bar freely with your arms fully extended. Pull yourself up by retracting your shoulder blades and visualizing crushing a piece of fruit in your armpits. As you reach the top of the movement, squeeze your shoulder blades together for about one second. Lower yourself back to the starting position in a controlled manner, and repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Pushups

Pushups primarily hit your pecs, shoulders, and triceps. You can increase the difficulty by elevating your legs or moving your hands closer together. Conversely, decrease the difficulty by putting your hands on a wall or other elevated surface.

To perform a pushup, begin in a pushup plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Engage your core, and keep your spine in a braced neutral position. Lower toward the ground by bending at the elbows and shoulders. When your chest is roughly one inch above the ground, push evenly through both hands to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

6 Glute Bridges

Glute bridges are a great way to hit your glutes and hamstrings without putting strain on your lower back. This exercise can also improve hip mobility and support general lower back health.

To perform a glute bridge, begin by lying flat on your back with your feet flat on the ground and your knees bent at 90 degrees. Keep your arms flat at your sides, palms facing down. Engage your core by drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis, and push through your feet to raise your hips off the ground. At the top of the movement, squeeze your glutes and hold for about one second. Lower your hips back down to the starting position, and repeat for the target repetitions.

7 Mountain Climbers

The last of the best bodyweight exercises for men in their 40s is the mountain climber. Mountain climbers are an excellent exercise for hitting your abs and hip flexors, helping tone out your stomach and keep your lower body strong.

To perform mountain climbers, start in a high plank position with your wrists under your shoulders. Engage your core, keeping your back flat. Bring your right knee up toward your chest as far as you can. Switch legs, returning your right foot to the starting position while simultaneously bringing your left knee up to your chest. Repeat for target repetitions, alternating legs.