Losing weight doesn't have to mean feeling hungry all the time. One of the best ways to manage your weight is by filling your diet with low- or zero-calorie foods. These foods allow you to eat more volume while consuming fewer calories, helping you feel satisfied without exceeding your daily energy limit. The best part? Many of these foods are packed with essential nutrients that nourish your body while shedding pounds.

While the term "zero-calorie" is often tossed around haphazardly, actual zero-calorie foods don't naturally exist apart from processed items like diet sodas or artificial sweeteners. What we're really referring to are very low-calorie foods that can support weight loss. Choosing foods naturally low in calories, like certain fruits, veggies, and leafy greens, can also help regulate your appetite.

According to a 2020 study in Nutrients, these foods are typically high in fiber and water content, which means they take longer to digest, leaving you feeling full for longer periods. Adding these low-calorie, high-fiber foods to your weekly menu will make you less likely to reach for high-calorie snacks throughout the day.

Beyond their weight-loss benefits, these low-calorie foods are often rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support various bodily functions, including digestion, immune health, and energy production.

Sustainable weight loss is all about finding a balance that works for you, and choosing the right foods can make all the difference. That's why we chatted with Destini Moody, RDN, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and sports dietitian with Garage Gym Reviews, who unveils the 10 best "zero-calorie" foods for weight loss.

Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are a vibrant and crunchy fruit that is incredibly low in calories—just 31 calories per 100-gram serving. Their high water content and rich vitamin C levels make them a fantastic choice for keeping your calorie intake in check.

"Bell peppers are an excellent addition to meals like salads or scrambles as they add a fair amount of bulk, helping you feel full while trying to lose weight," says Moody.

Salsa

Salsa is a flavorful condiment that packs a punch without the extra calories, offering only six calories per two tablespoons.

Moody says, "During weight loss, it's a good idea to make caloric condiments like ranch and BBQ sauce one of the first things you cut out. So, putting salsa on foods like scrambled eggs can be a good substitute."

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is more than a trendy health tonic—it contains just two calories per tablespoon.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Unlike white vinegar, ACV has a slightly sweet flavor, which has its uses," Moody explains. "Whisk a bit of ACV with a teaspoon of honey and a bit of Dijon mustard for a homemade vinaigrette you can use on salads or as a dip for veggies that's very low in calories but has a lot of flavor."

Baby Carrots

With only 35 calories per 100 grams, baby carrots are a satisfying snack that can curb hunger without too many calories. Just be sure not to go overboard by pairing them with calorie-dense dips.

"These little guys taste great on their own," says Moody. "However, if you choose to use them as a vessel for dips like hummus or ranch, they're better for keeping calories low than other common options like pita chips or crackers."

Pickles

Pickles are a surprisingly low-calorie snack, with only 14 calories per 100 grams.

Moody points out, "If you like to snack on pickles, you can afford to have a good amount of them between meals to keep cravings at bay."

Mustard

At just nine calories per tablespoon, mustard is a low-calorie alternative to heavier condiments like mayonnaise and ketchup.

Moody advises, "It's worth shifting your focus to fitting mustard into your condiment Rolodex if you're trying to lose weight."

Mushrooms

Besides being highly versatile, mushrooms are also super low in calories at just 15 calories per cup.

"The umami flavor and texture of mushrooms can mimic ground meat," explains Moody. "So if you're making a meat sauce for pasta, for example, you can reduce the amount of meat you use and replace it with chopped mushrooms instead."

Strawberries

Strawberries (a.k.a. nature's candy) are a deliciously sweet option for satisfying your sweet tooth, and they contain only 23 calories per half-cup.

"If you ever get a sweet tooth, it's hard to go wrong with berries," says Moody.

Beets

Beets contain just 29 calories per half-cup. And, according to research, beets are packed with heart-healthy nitrates that can boost cardiovascular health.

Moody suggests, "Slice them and throw them in a salad for a beautiful sweetness. Roasted beets with a bit of goat cheese can also make a nice topping for bread like a crostini or even plain as a midday salad."

Kale

Kale is often hailed as a superfood, and for good reason—it contains just seven calories per cup.

"There's a reason kale makes frequent appearances in weight-loss plans. Making your own kale chips at home is also a game-changing swap for potato chips if you ever need a late-night snack," says Moody.