40 Delicious Low-Calorie Recipes for Weight Loss

Losing weight can seem like an uphill battle at times—especially when you have no idea what to do in the kitchen. But don't let that intimidate you. Cooking for weight loss can be fun, tasty, and oh-so-satisfying. Eat This, Not That! is here to help you out with 40 of our best low-calorie recipes for weight loss.

Before diving in, we chatted with an expert who shares one key piece of advice: Make sure the lower-calorie foods you shop for are actually filling. If they aren't, you may find yourself snacking later on or overeating during your next meal.

"There is an abundance of foods and ingredients to choose from when trying to prepare lower in calorie meals/recipes," explains Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC, from Top Nutrition Coaching. "However, not all low-calorie foods are filling or contribute to satiety. Below are some examples of lower-calorie foods and ingredients that can actually be satisfying and filling! Most of these choices are high in protein, fiber, or both."

Here's what to look for in an ideal weight-loss recipe:

Lean meats. Lean meats like turkey or chicken, along with leaner sources of red meat, are packed with protein and typically aren't high in calories. "The protein content in these foods will be beneficial to help sustain a feeling of fullness for longer," shares Bakovic.

Eggs. Eggs are a stellar addition to your diet when you're looking to lose weight. They're low in calories and provide an impressive amount of protein. (One large egg offers about 6 grams of protein.) Plus, they can be prepared in a variety of ways to avoid boredom!

High-fiber, whole-grain foods. High-fiber, whole-grain foods like chia seeds or oats will help fill you up and keep you satisfied. "Both oats and chia seeds are loaded with protein and fiber, two important nutrients to prevent hunger and help with satiety," Bakovic adds.

Berries. Berries such as blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries are lower-carb fruits that pack a mean fiber punch, helping to keep you fuller for longer.

Cottage cheese. This dairy item is a seamless way to work extra protein into meals without a high calorie count. One cup of low-fat cottage cheese can contain around 24 grams of protein. "Cottage cheese can be used to make dips, it can be mixed with eggs for breakfast, or added to pancake or waffle recipes as some ideas," Bakovic shares.

Now that you have some inspiration, continue reading to check out 40 delicious low-calorie recipes for weight loss. And when you're finished, don't miss the 6 'Power Foods' That Helped This Woman Lose 100 Pounds.

Whipped Cottage Cheese With Berries and Pistachios

Let's be honest: When you're looking to lose weight, having just the right healthy snacks on deck is essential. Enter, this deliciously creamy whipped cottage cheese, complete with fresh, fiber-packed blackberries and pistachios. This recipe calls for two cups of low-fat cottage choice, providing around 48 grams of protein for 360 calories.

Get our recipe for Whipped Cottage Cheese With Berries and Pistachios.

Healthy Smoked Salmon and Boursin Cheese Frittata

This light yet incredibly scrumptious recipe is an ideal choice to prepare for breakfast or lunch. The smoked salmon and Boursin cheese add a unique twist to a classic frittata. Each serving is only 214 calories while offering 16 grams of protein.

Get our recipe for Healthy Smoked Salmon and Boursin Cheese Frittata.

Vegetarian Pesto Gnocchi With Green Beans and Tomatoes

If you're a fan of a fresh Caprese salad, this pasta recipe will truly hit the spot. It brings together fresh veggies like cherry tomatoes and green beans, along with bite-sized mozzarella cubes, gnocchi, and pesto for a healthy pasta dish you'll crave time and time again. Savor it for lunch or dinner for a meal that's under 500 calories.

Get our recipe for Vegetarian Pesto Gnocchi With Green Beans and Tomatoes.

Keto Seared Ginger-Cumin Swordfish With Blueberry-Avocado Salsa

Our keto seared ginger-cumin swordfish is the perfect dish to make all summer long. The swordfish provides omega-3 fatty acids, which research shows can help with belly fat loss. Combined with a refreshing blueberry avocado salsa, those belly fat-blasting benefits are taken to the next level. This meal offers 35 grams of protein and is only 392 calories.

Get our recipe for Keto Seared Ginger-Cumin Swordfish With Blueberry-Avocado Salsa.

Easy Broccoli-Cheese Eggs in a Mug

When you're always on the go, it can be challenging to organize healthy meals—especially in the morning. That's where this broccoli-cheese eggs-in-a-mug recipe comes in clutch. It's packed with nutrients, will only cost you 314 calories, and takes just a few minutes to pull together. Plus, it provides a whopping 23 grams of protein per serving!

Get our recipe for Easy Broccoli-Cheese Eggs in a Mug.

Quick Chicken Burger With Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli

Get your fill of lean protein with this tasty chicken burger recipe. At just 330 calories, it's a much healthier alternative to your typical burger order. Plus, it's seamless to prepare on hectic weeknights. The sun-dried tomato aioli brings everything full circle.

Get our recipe for Quick Chicken Burger With Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.

Healthy Oatmeal With Peanut Butter and Banana

Our healthy oatmeal recipe is packed with peanut butter, banana, and creamy deliciousness. It's sure to become a favorite breakfast staple in your weekly rotation. This bowl of oats is just 320 calories and offers an impressive amount of protein and fiber. (One cup of rolled oats alone provides around 11 grams of protein and eight grams of fiber—and this recipe calls for two!)

Get our recipe for Healthy Oatmeal With Peanut Butter and Banana

Veggie Scramble With Mushrooms, Spinach, and Goat Cheese

When in doubt, add vegetables to your eggs to make a filling, nutrient-dense breakfast. This scramble features spinach, mushrooms, and goat cheese, but feel free to include more of your favorite veggies. It's 240 calories and will fill you up on protein.

Get our recipe for Veggie Scramble With Mushrooms, Spinach, and Goat Cheese.

Keto Overnight Oats With Berries and Cream

Treat yourself to this decadent, creamy—yet super healthy—overnight "oats" for a low-calorie breakfast or dessert. It calls for hemp hearts, chia seeds, chopped walnuts, coconut cream, and fresh blueberries for a spin on your classic oats. A quarter-cup of hemp hearts is only around 180 calories and provides almost 10 grams of protein.

Get our recipe for Keto Overnight Oats With Berries and Cream.

Keto Zucchini Noodles With Bacon Vinaigrette

Spruce up your veggies with this keto zucchini noodle recipe. It features poached egg, radish, herbs, and a scrumptious bacon vinaigrette to pack a mean flavor punch for less than 300 calories. In addition, you'll be getting a whopping 16 grams of protein and three grams of fiber in each serving.

Get our recipe for Keto Zucchini Noodles With Bacon Vinaigrette.

Avocado Crispbreads with Everything Bagel Seasoning

For those who like salty and savory over sweet, this recipe for avocado crispbreads with fresh lemon is the perfect low-cal snack to whip up when the craving hits. Plus, avocado is one of those "creamy comfort foods" you shouldn't avoid when trying to lose weight.

Get our recipe for Avocado Crispbreads with Everything Bagel Seasoning.

Best-Ever Breakfast Veggie Burger

Whether you're looking to lose weight or lead an all-around healthier lifestyle, eating a nutritious breakfast every day is key. Consider adding this quick breakfast veggie burger to your meal rotation. It's satisfying, plant-based, and won't break the calorie bank. (Plus, we love a quick and easy meal in the morning!)

Be mindful of the ingredients list when choosing frozen veggie burgers, and be sure to opt for one that's packed with protein.

Get our recipe for Best-Ever Breakfast Veggie Burger.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi With Salsa Verde

Fish on the grill is a special summertime delight that will never get old. Our recipe for grilled mahi-mahi comes with a fresh salsa verde for just 280 calories per serving. Pair it with a side of grilled vegetables, and you're set.

Get our recipe for Grilled Mahi-Mahi With Salsa Verde.

Plant-Based Cashew Butter & Raspberry Smoothie

A fresh fruit smoothie is yummy any time of day as a snack or a meal. This particular recipe is prepared with cashew butter, cottage cheese, and frozen raspberries for the perfect pink treat. And the best part? You can whip it up in just one to two minutes.

Get our recipe for Plant-Based Cashew Butter & Raspberry Smoothie.

Grilled Vegetable Wrap With Balsamic Mayo

This grilled veggie delight is simple, healthy, and oh-so-satisfying. You can prepare the veggies earlier in the week and make yourself a wrap for several easy meals. Plus, one grilled veggie wrap is just 240 calories.

Get our recipe for Grilled Vegetable Wrap With Balsamic Mayo.

Pumpkin Chili

Our pumpkin chili recipe is a great way to switch things up in your weekly rotation—especially on cozy, chilly nights. Pumpkin provides potassium, vitamin C, antioxidants, and fiber. In fact, this chili recipe contains eight grams of fiber and 23 grams of protein for a filling meal that's 265 calories.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Chili.

Keto Everything Cream Cheese Cucumbers

Keto everything cream cheese-filled cucumbers are perfect to prepare when entertaining so you will have something safe, easy, and yummy to eat, too. You can enjoy any leftovers after your hosting duties are done! One serving provides six grams of protein and two grams of fiber and is a mere 181 calories.

Get our recipe for Keto Everything Cream Cheese Cucumbers.

Asian-Inspired Tuna Burger With Wasabi Mayo

Kick up burger night with this Asian-inspired tuna burger with wasabi mayo. For 330 calories, you'll enjoy a tasty, healthy spin on a classic burger that's packed with iron, vitamin B12, and nutrients.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Asian-Inspired Tuna Burger With Wasabi Mayo.

Turkey BLT Salad

Salads are always a good idea, and this turkey BLT recipe is plain old fun. For 230 calories, you'll get your fill of protein and deliciousness. For an even lower-calorie spin, whip up your own dressing.

Get our recipe for Turkey BLT Salad.

Vegetarian-Friendly Stuffed Tomatoes

You've likely prepared stuffed peppers before, but what about stuffed tomatoes? Our recipe for stuffed tomatoes is vegetarian and overflowing with deliciousness. One serving is just 160 calories and really brings on the flavor with panko breadcrumbs and feta or goat cheese. In addition, it calls for just a couple of minutes of prep work.

Get our recipe for Vegetarian-Friendly Stuffed Tomatoes.

Moroccan-Inspired Quinoa Pilaf and Salmon

This Moroccan-inspired quinoa pilaf and salmon recipe will become one of your new favorites. It's filled with omega-3s and will help fill you up. At just 310 calories per serving, it's a total winner for dinner.

Get our recipe for Moroccan-Inspired Quinoa Pilaf and Salmon.

Slow Cooker Turkey Cassoulet

Sure, turkey is a Thanksgiving and holiday staple, but it can also be served on your dinner table year-round to support weight loss. Our recipe for turkey cassoulet features the ease of a slow cooker and a bunch of tasty veggies, including cannellini beans. This hearty meal provides nine grams of fiber and an impressive 34 grams of protein for 324 calories.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Turkey Cassoulet.

The Best-Ever Chicken Piccata

You can't go wrong with a classic homemade chicken piccata. This lean protein is filling and downright delicious when paired with fresh lemon and capers. Pair it with a side of veggies like steamed broccoli, and you have yourself a full meal.

Get our recipe for The Best-Ever Chicken Piccata.

Asian-Inspired Chicken Meatballs

We totally love the classics, but we also can't resist fun spins on them. Take these Asian-inspired chicken meatballs, for instance. The lean protein offers a healthier, weight-loss-friendly alternative to this dinnertime staple. Each serving is 230 calories and can be served with fresh lettuce to make lettuce wraps.

Get our recipe for Asian-Inspired Chicken Meatballs.

Chicken Zoodle Soup

Let's be honest: Nothing is more comforting than savoring a warm bowl of soup on cooler days. This chicken zoodle soup swaps out your typical noodles for zoodles to make a healthier, lower-calorie spin on the beloved dish. (It's also Whole30 and paleo-friendly.)

Get our recipe for Chicken Zoodle Soup.

Blackened Tilapia With Garlic-Lime Butter

Once you try blackened fish, you may never prepare it any other way again. Our mouthwatering recipe for blackened tilapia comes with a savory garlic-lime butter that's challenging to resist—and you don't have to! At just 300 calories per serving, this healthy meal is a great one to keep on deck for dinner.

Get our recipe for Blackened Tilapia With Garlic-Lime Butter.

Chicken Ramen With Shiitake Mushrooms and Spinach

This delicious bowl of goodness delivers everything you need in a lunch or dinner: lean protein and fresh veggies. It also calls for zoodles rather than classic ramen noodles for a healthier alternative. Gear up for a soothing meal that's 329 calories and provides 22 grams of protein and seven grams of filling fiber.

Get our recipe for Chicken Ramen With Shiitake Mushrooms and Spinach.

Pumpkin Pad Thai

This pad Thai recipe features one of the best things about fall: that savory pumpkin flavor and aroma. But it doesn't need to be autumn for you to enjoy this tasty superfood. Our recipe boasts a scrumptious flavor profile you'll crave time and time again. It's a stellar dinner to put together for 400 calories and a whopping 33 grams of protein.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Pad Thai.

Slow Cooker Maple-Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables

Slow cooker recipes make life so much easier—especially when your schedule is always hectic. This recipe takes chicken and vegetables to the next level by incorporating a maple-balsamic sauce and fresh rosemary. With 33 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber packed into a 380-calorie serving, this weeknight chicken dinner can't be beat.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Maple-Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables.

Easy Butternut Squash Pasta Salad

Jazz up your same-old lunch salad with this refreshing recipe that highlights multigrain or whole-wheat pasta, butternut squash cubes, spring greens, apples, pine nuts, and dried cherries or cranberries. One serving is 387 calories and gets the job done!

Get our recipe for Easy Butternut Squash Pasta Salad.

Blueberry Lemon Muffins

Breakfast does not have to be boring. Add some zest to your day with these scrumptious no-sugar-added blueberry lemons. After all, losing weight doesn't have to mean giving up baked goods. This recipe is healthy and satisfying, and each muffin provides essential antioxidants.

Get our recipe for Blueberry Lemon Muffins.

Keto Lemon Cookies With Lemon Frosting

The best part about whipping up baked goods at home (besides eating them, of course) is you know exactly what's going into them. Homemade sweets can absolutely be enjoyed in moderation when striving to achieve your weight goal.

This recipe for keto lemon cookies brings together almond flour, fresh lemon zest, lemon juice, and more to make your new favorite dessert. You can even nix the lemon frosting to further lower the calorie count.

Get our recipe for Keto Lemon Cookies With Lemon Frosting.

Light Avocado-Crab Salad

Avocado and crab is truly a match made in heaven if you're looking to lose weight. This meal is creamy, delicious, seamless to make, and will only cost you 355 calories.

Get our recipe for Light Avocado-Crab Salad.

Easiest Healthy Coleslaw

Coleslaw is quite possibly the best side dish you can pair with a grilled veggie burger or poultry for BBQ vibes, no matter the time of year. Our recipe is vegetarian, crunchy, and refreshing for just 130 calories per serving.

Get our recipe for Easiest Healthy Coleslaw.

Raspberry-Peach Swirled Smoothie

For your splurge day, consider this refreshing smoothie treat. It's fruit-filled with goodness, loaded with fiber, and simple to prepare for breakfast or a more indulgent snack.

Get our recipe for Raspberry-Peach Swirled Smoothie.

Slow Cooker Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup

A slow cooker soup that's packed with veggies and is just 261 calories? We'll take it! Our recipe for Cuban tomato and black bean soup is filled with nutritious, protein-packed beans and consists of easy prep work. Get ready for 16 grams of protein and eight grams of fiber in each serving.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup.

Healthy Mango-Ginger Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are a great idea to prepare in advance for busy mornings when you're rushing out the door. This recipe is a fiber-packed option that's bursting with flavor, thanks to the fresh mango and pomegranate seeds. Plus, each serving is just 264 calories.

Get our recipe for Healthy Mango-Ginger Overnight Oats.

Zucchini Bread

This homemade zucchini bread takes the edge off and will satisfy your sweet tooth when you're craving a little treat. It's gluten-free, has all-natural ingredients, and is 199 calories per serving. Enjoy a slice for breakfast or when snack time rolls around.

Get our recipe for Zucchini Bread.

Whole30 Warm Sautéed Apples with Caramel Drizzle

When in doubt, jazzing up some fresh fruit is an excellent way to satisfy cravings, reminiscent of an apple pie. This recipe for Whole30 sautéed apples with caramel drizzle is a tasty, healthy option to keep on deck for snack or as a unique side dish to a baked chicken dinner.

Get our recipe for Whole30 Warm Sautéed Apples with Caramel Drizzle.

Nutrient-Packed Simmered Lentils

We can't say enough great things about lentils. This healthy legume is loaded with protein and fiber and makes for a tasty side dish to your lean protein of choice. Our recipe for simmered lentils is 160 calories a serving.

Get our recipe for Nutrient-Packed Simmered Lentils.