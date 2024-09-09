25 Low-Calorie Lunch Recipes For Weight Loss

Sometimes, the hardest part about trying to lose weight is simply finding the time and energy to cook your own healthy meals. Sure, you can eat out and find healthy options that support weight loss, but cooking at home gives you far more control over the ingredients and how many calories, protein, fat, fiber, and so on you're getting in each meal. To help you find some healthy, easy recipes to fit into your weight loss goals, we've gathered some delicious low-calorie lunch recipes you can make throughout the week.

You'll find things like sandwiches, bowls, salads, wraps, and stir-fries, including some options that are vegetarian-friendly, paleo, gluten-free, or low-sodium, so there's a recipe out there for virtually every dietary need. All these dishes have one thing in common, and that's that they're all under 500 calories—making them the perfect low-calorie recipes you can use when you're managing your calorie intake or are in a calorie deficit for weight loss.

Panini with Provolone, Peppers, and Arugula

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,010 mg



Sandwiches are the perfect solution when you need a quick, nutritious meal that you can take on the go. For a filling, healthy sandwich that has only 350 calories, try this panini made with sourdough, provolone cheese, red pepper, arugula, ham, and spicy salami.

Get our recipe for a Provolone Panini.

Chicken Burger with Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 730 mg



These chicken burgers are easy to make and contain lean protein. One burger has only 330 calories. To keep your calories extra low, skip the bun and put your burger on a bed of lettuce. Or, for a few extra calories, try a whole-wheat burger bun or English muffin.

Get our recipe for a Chicken Burger.

Crispy Chipotle Shrimp Quesadilla

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 750 mg



You may think that a super cheesy shrimp quesadilla would be loaded with calories, but this recipe has only 340 calories per serving—leaving you plenty of room if you feel like indulging in an extra piece or two.

Get our recipe for a Chipotle Shrimp Quesadilla.

Low-Calorie Steak Nachos

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 610 mg



Steak nachos don't have to be super heavy, calorie-loaded meals. When you choose leaner cuts of steak and reduced-fat cheese and focus on loading up on vegetables, you can make low-calorie nachos that fit into your health goals.

Get our recipe for Steak Nachos.

Jalapeño Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 840 mg



Yes, you can still eat in a calorie deficit for weight loss and enjoy a cheeseburger all at the same time. This jalapeño cheeseburger recipe gets a ton of flavor from the pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, and ground sirloin, and each burger comes in at only 360 calories and 6 grams of saturated fat. Reducing your saturated fat intake isn't necessary for weight loss, but the American Heart Association recommends limiting your intake to about 13 grams per day for better heart health.

Get our recipe for a Jalapeño Cheeseburger.

Tuna Burger with Wasabi Mayo

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 460 mg



We love a good chicken or turkey burger as an alternative to beef, but have you ever tried making your own tuna burger? This dish uses fresh tuna, scallions, ginger, wasabi, a little bit of mayo, and whole-wheat buns to give you a low-calorie, protein-packed sandwich you can enjoy for lunch any day of the week.

Get our recipe for a Tuna Burger.

Turkey BLT Salad

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 910 mg



A BLT doesn't always have to be in sandwich form. This turkey BLT salad has only 230 calories per serving but will provide a helpful boost of protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

Get our recipe for a BLT Salad.

Italian Tuna Melt

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 980 mg



Gone are the days of a basic tuna melt. This Italian-inspired tuna melt sandwich uses pesto, tomatoes, mozzarella, and capers to add a unique spin to this classic sandwich. One thing to be mindful of is the higher sodium levels. This sandwich has about 980 milligrams, and the FDA recommends staying below 2,300 milligrams for the entire day. If you make this sandwich for lunch, try eating a lower-sodium breakfast and dinner.

Get our recipe for an Italian Tuna Melt.

Asian Beef Noodle Soup

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 550 mg



A simple beef noodle soup can be the perfect comfort food on a chilly fall day, and this recipe can fit right into your health goals, too. With only 350 calories, 8 grams of total fat, and 550 milligrams of sodium, this Asian-inspired soup is an easy and healthy choice for lunch.

Get our recipe for Asian Beef Noodle Soup.

Grilled Vegetable Wrap with Balsamic Mayo

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg



Need a filling, low-calorie lunch that is vegetarian-friendly? This wrap is loaded with veggies like asparagus, portabello mushrooms, arugula, spinach, and bell peppers. If you want to add more plant-based proteins, try throwing in some cooked tofu or tempeh.

Get our recipe for Grilled Vegetable Wrap.

Caprese Sandwich

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 410 mg



This toasty caprese sandwich will satiate your cravings for only 300 calories and 410 milligrams of sodium. It can be made in under five minutes, making it a great option for busy work days when you have only a few minutes for lunch.

Get our recipe for a Caprese Sandwich.

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 365

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,120 mg



Traditional Reuben sandwiches are made with corned beef, but replacing beef with turkey pastrami can save you calories and saturated fat. Top with sauerkraut, low-fat Swiss cheese, and a mixture of ketchup, mayo, Tobasco, and relish, and you'll have a filling, low-calorie lunch.

Get our recipe for a Turkey Reuben Sandwich.

Grilled Cheese with Mushrooms

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 570 mg



Ditch the boring, plain grilled cheese and make this recipe with Swiss cheese, cremini mushrooms, thyme, and caramelized onions. For only 340 calories, this tasty grilled cheese will satiate those midday cravings.

Get our recipe for a Grilled Cheese with Mushrooms.

Turkey Sloppy Joe

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 820 mg



Instead of a classic sloppy joe made with ground beef, which would be higher in calories and saturated fat, try this turkey version that contains only 340 calories and 2.5 grams of saturated fat. And don't worry, the sloppy joe sauce will still give you all the nostalgia you need!

Get our recipe for a Turkey Sloppy Joe.

Sweet and Spicy Beef Stir Fry

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg



For a healthier alternative to your usual takeout order, this homemade beef stir fry recipe is quick and easy to make and contains only 300 calories. Throw it over some cauliflower rice or regular rice, depending on your personal nutrition goals for the day.

Get our recipe for Beef Stir Fry.

Ultimate BLT Sandwich

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 840 mg



Sometimes, you really need a simple classic, like this BLT sandwich. All the letters of the acronym are accounted for here, with lettuce, tomato, strips of bacon, and an egg for added protein.

Get our recipe for a BLT Sandwich.

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 430 mg



One of the best parts of these enchiladas is the fact that you can use leftover rotisserie chicken, making your process even easier for those super busy weekdays. Make some of these Mexican-inspired mole enchiladas for lunch, and then save some extra servings for the rest of the week.

Get our recipe for Chicken Mole Enchiladas.

Baked Ziti

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 600 mg



Baked ziti is one of the easiest dishes you can make when you want leftovers for the rest of the week, but many ziti recipes are heavy and calorie-dense. This version has only 410 calories and 12 grams of fat per serving, so it can satisfy your cravings and still fit into your calorie deficit goals.

Get our recipe for Baked Ziti.

Grilled Caesar Salad

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 610 mg



Many Caesar salads are on the higher end when it comes to calories because of the dressing, but this grilled salad recipe uses a homemade dressing that keeps it on the lighter side. For a total of only 410 calories, this low-calorie lunch is one to add to your list this week.

Get our recipe for a Grilled Caesar salad.

Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwich

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 640 mg



Are you someone who enjoys a sweet and savory combo? This chicken and pineapple sandwich is a perfect balance of both with ingredients like teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, chicken, pineapple slices, onion, and pickled jalapeños.

Get our recipe for a Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwich.

Spicy Tuna and Avocado Tacos

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 460 mg



These tacos are ideal for a day when you have a bit of time and money to treat yourself to a nice lunch. They're made with freshly seared tuna and homemade slaw, and even though they require a bit more effort than some of the other low-calorie lunches on the list, all of the extra details go a long way.

Get our recipe for Tuna and Avocado Tacos.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 430

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 540 mg



With this recipe, you can indulge in a delicious pulled pork sandwich and still stay under 500 calories. All you need is a pork shoulder, apple cider vinegar, chicken broth, liquid smoke, and whatever toppings you prefer for your sandwich, and you'll have a filling lunch that meets your caloric requirements.

Get our recipe for a Pulled Pork Sandwich.

Chicken Fajita Burrito

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 355

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 740 mg



This chicken burrito is so filling that it's hard to believe it's only 355 calories. Made with chicken, black beans, bell peppers, onions, and shredded cheese, it will simultaneously satisfy your cravings and allow you to stay within your calorie goals.

Get our recipe for a Chicken Fajita Burrito.

Healthy Chicken Fried Rice

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 720 mg



If you're a fan of fried rice, you've probably noticed that most restaurant versions don't fit into your calorie deficit goals. Thankfully, this super low-calorie fried rice lunch has less than 400 calories per serving and only 2.5 grams of saturated fat. The 720 milligrams of sodium may be high for those watching their salt intake, so just go a bit easy on the soy sauce if that's the case.

Get our recipe for Healthy Chicken Fried Rice.

Grilled Calamari Salad

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 590 mg



When you're looking for protein-rich seafood, don't forget about calamari. Squid doesn't have to be deep-fried and served as an appetizer to be delicious. In fact, this squid dish is full of flavor and only has 220 calories per serving. A win all around!

Get our recipe for Grilled Calamari Salad.