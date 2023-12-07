Skip to content

The Best 30-Day At-Home Workout for Women To Lose Weight

Speed up the fat burn at home with a trainer's 30-day routine.
By Tyler Read
Published on December 7, 2023 | 6:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Embarking on a fitness journey tailored for women requires a strategic and progressive approach. I designed the following 30-day at-home weight loss workout for women. Divided into three distinct phases, each segment targets specific muscle groups and intensifies the workout gradually, ensuring a holistic approach to weight loss.

This comprehensive plan is crafted to facilitate weight loss through progressive intensity and targeted exercises. By following the outlined phases, you'll not only witness improvements in strength and endurance but also experience the transformative power of a well-rounded fitness routine. Commit to these workouts, stay consistent, and watch as your body becomes a leaner, stronger, and healthier version of itself.

Read on to learn all about the ultimate 30-day at-home weight loss workout for women. And when you're finished, be sure to check out A 69-Year-Old Trainer Shares the 7 Fitness Habits That Keep Her Looking 25.

Days 1-10: Igniting the Metabolism

In the initial phase, the focus is on revving up the metabolism and activating key muscle groups. These exercises are chosen to elevate the heart rate, kickstart the fat-burning process, and establish the foundation for the intensive days ahead. This phase jump-starts your metabolism, setting the tone for the subsequent days by targeting major muscle groups and boosting calorie burn.

1. Jumping Jacks

how to do jumping jacks demonstration
Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump up while spreading your legs and bringing your arms overhead. Return to the starting position, and repeat. Perform three sets of 45 seconds each.

2. Bodyweight Squats

squat illustration
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. Return to the starting position, engaging your glutes. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. High Knees

high knees
Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your knees toward your chest alternately. Increase the pace to elevate your heart rate. Perform three sets of 45 seconds each.

Days 11-20: Sculpting and Strengthening

As you progress into the second phase, the workout shifts toward muscle sculpting and strengthening. This stage aims to build lean muscle mass, essential for a sustained and efficient fat-burning process. This phase builds strength and definition, ensuring your body becomes a more efficient calorie-burning machine.

1. Lunges

front lunge exercise
Stand with your feet together. Take a step forward with one foot, bending both knees. Return to the starting position, and alternate legs. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Pushups

illustration of pushups
Start in a plank position. Lower your body toward the floor by bending your elbows. Push back up to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Dumbbell Rows

Woman doing Dumbbell bent over row
Hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing your body. Bend your knees slightly, hinge at the hips, and lower your torso. Pull the dumbbells toward your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

4. Russian Twists

illustration of how to do the russian twist core-strengthening exercise
Sit on the floor, leaning back at a 45-degree angle. Hold your hands together, and twist your torso to one side. Repeat the movement, targeting the obliques. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Days 21-30: Intense Cardio and Total-Body Fusion

In the final stretch, the workout intensifies with a combination of high-intensity cardio and total-body exercises. This phase maximizes calorie burn, accelerates fat loss, and leaves you feeling empowered. This final phase ensures you finish strong, combining cardio and strength for maximum calorie burn and accelerated weight loss.

1. Burpees

burpees
Start in a standing position. Jump, land in a squat position, kick your feet back to a plank, then jump back to a squat. Jump up, and reach toward the ceiling. Perform three sets of 45 seconds each.

2. Mountain Climber Bursts

mountain climbers illustration
Perform a mountain climber. After each set, explode into a vertical jump. Land softly, and move into the next set of mountain climbers. Perform three sets of 45 seconds each.

3. Box Jumps

illustration of box jump exercises to avoid after 50
Stand in front of a sturdy box or step. Jump onto the box, landing with both feet. Step back down, and repeat. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Tyler Read
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
    The Best 30-Day At-Home Workout for Women To Lose Weight

