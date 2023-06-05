The 4 Best 5-Minute Workouts for a Slim & Slender Body

When you're not in the mood for a super intense, full-on fitness session, or you have minimal time to spare, a five-minute workout seriously comes in clutch. Although those five minutes may go by fast, sprinkling these quick workouts into your routine can make a major difference when you're trying to lose weight and slim down. That's why we chatted with the experts who share some of their favorite five-minute workouts for a slim and slender body.

Denise Chakoian, owner + founder of CORE Cycle.Fitness.Lagree, certified personal trainer, cancer exercise specialist, and boutique fitness consultant, shares a productive high-intensity interval training (HIIT) routine you can crush in five minutes at a higher tempo. It will raise your heart rate and help you shed excess fat (when combined with a healthy, nutrient-dense diet). In addition, Marissa West, CPT and nutrition specialist, founder of West Kept Secret, breaks down a form of training that's West Kept Secret's patent-pending methodology. It's an efficient combo of strength training, cardio, and Pilates to help you melt fat and sculpt lean muscle. "It saves clients time addressing all that is needed in one results-driven workout," she tells us.

So if you're all about the five-minute workout kind of fitness life, we're here to share exactly what the experts recommend doing. Keep reading to learn Chakoian's and West's best five-minute workouts for a slim and slender body. And when you're finished, be sure to check out these 8 No-Equipment Exercises To Get a Slim & Slender Body Fast.

Sample Workout #1

The first three workouts are West's routines of choice.

High Knees

For high knees, plant your feet hip-width distance apart on the floor. Alternate bringing each knee up high toward your chest like you're running in place. Complete high knees for one minute.

Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks begin with your arms hanging by your sides and your feet planted shoulder-width distance apart. Jump up as you simultaneously bring both arms overhead and step your feet out wider. Then, jump your feet back in, and return your arms to the start position. Perform jumping jacks for one minute.

Burpees

Burpees start by planting your feet shoulder-width distance apart on the ground. Activate your core as you squat down and assume a high plank. Plant both hands on the ground and have your legs extended behind you. Perform a pushup. Then, as you press back up, jump both feet forward so they're close to your hands. Explosively jump up, and raise both arms overhead. Perform burpees for one minute.

Butt Kicks

For butt kicks, plant your feet just a bit wider than hip-width. Bring your left foot off the ground as you "kick" your heel toward your butt. Simultaneously bring your right arm up toward your shoulder. Complete the same motion on the opposite side. The exercise should be similar to running in place. Perform one minute of butt kicks.

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers begin in a high plank with your legs extended behind you and your wrists aligned with your shoulders. In a speedy fashion, bring your right knee up toward your chest before bringing it back behind you. Then, bring your left knee up toward your chest, and continue to alternate sides for one minute.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sample Workout #2

Hollow Rocks

This challenging exercise will really fire up your core. The hollow rock begins with you lying flat on your back on a workout mat. Bring both arms up next to the sides of your head. Extend and raise your legs. Keep your lower back flat on the mat, activate your core, and point your toes. Next, "rock" your body upward so you're in a seated position. Then, lower both legs as you descend to the starting position. Complete 20 reps of hollow rocks.

Burpees

Burpees start by planting your feet shoulder-width distance apart on the ground. Activate your core as you squat down and assume a high plank. Plant both hands on the ground and have your legs extended behind you. Perform a pushup. Then, as you press back up, jump both feet forward so they're close to your hands. Explosively jump up, and raise both arms overhead. Complete 15 reps.

Elbow Ab Crunches

Elbow ab crunches begin with you lying flat on your back on a workout mat. Position your hands at the back of your head. Bend both knees, and lift your feet off the floor. Next, twist your upper body to the left side so your right elbow moves toward your left knee and your right leg extends. Return to the starting position, then perform the same movement on the opposite side. Complete 10 reps.

Sumo Squat Jumps

To start sumo squat jumps, assume a wide stance with your feet pointed out a bit. Then, descend into a sumo squat until your thighs reach a parallel position to the ground (or lower). Press through your feet in order to jump up. You should land back in the squat position when you come back down. Complete five reps.

Sample Workout #3

Perform the below workout for a total of two rounds.

Alternating Boxing Punches

Maintain a straight upper body for alternating boxing punches. Begin by punching your left hand forward. Return it to the start position, and punch your right hand forward. Continue to alternate as you complete 30 reps.

Alternating Squat Twists R/L

This exercise begins with you planting your feet a bit outside shoulder-width. Press your hips back, and descend into a squat until your thighs become parallel to the floor. Then, twist your torso to the right side. Return to the center, and press through both feet in order to rise back up. Perform the same motion, but this time, twist to your left side. Continue to alternate as you complete 20 reps.

Cobra Pulses

For cobra pulses, assume the classic cobra pose by lying face-down on your stomach and placing your forehead on the mat. Your palms should be on the mat, and your legs extended behind you. Raise your head and upper chest off the ground. Perform pulses. Complete 10 cobra pulses.

Sample Workout #4

Last but not least, our list of the best five-minute workouts for a slim body wraps up with Chakoian's recommendation. Perform 15 reps of each exercise, and repeat until you hit five minutes. "This allows you to get the lower body, core, and upper body into your workout. If there is any equipment, I would do the lower body holding hand weights of your choice, and then do the upper body and core as bodyweight."

Squats

To set up for squats, plant your feet shoulder-width or hip-width distance apart. Extend your arms in front of you, or keep them at the sides of your body. Next, bend both knees, and press your hips back as if you're sitting back on an invisible chair. Descend into a squat until your thighs become parallel to the ground or lower. Then, press through your feet to rise back up.

Lunges

To perform forward lunges, plant your feet shoulder-width apart, and step forward with one leg. Bend your knees as you descend into a lunge, all while maintaining a straight upper body. Make sure your front knee doesn't travel beyond your toes. Then, press through your front heel to return to standing. Bring your back leg forward in order to repeat the same movement on your other side.

Pushups

The pushup begins in a high plank where you come up to the balls of your feet, your palms are planted on the floor, and your wrists are right below your shoulders. Bend both elbows as you gradually lower your chest toward the floor. Then, press yourself back up to a high plank.

Sit-ups

For sit-ups, lie on the ground, bend both knees, and place your hands on each side of your head. Crunch your upper body up toward your knees. Then, lower back down.