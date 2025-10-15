This 8-Minute Standing Routine Builds More Strength Than an Hour at the Gym After 40

After you hit 40, making your workout as efficient as can be is more essential than the duration of it. According to Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, long workouts can overtax your joints, increase cortisol levels, and delay recovery. A quick, productive standing routine emphasizing compound movements offers incredible metabolic and strength benefits in a fraction of the time. Below, Canham breaks down an eight-minute standing workout that builds more strength than an hour at the gym.

Standing compound movements activate the core, stabilizers, and large muscle groups at the same time. This leads to better balance, increased neuromuscular activation, and improved coordination—all keys to leading a long, healthy life.

“In your 40s, muscle recovery slows due to hormonal shifts, reduced growth hormone, and natural sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss). The body needs more rest between intense sessions, but strength training remains vital,” Canham explains. “Shorter, smarter routines that focus on quality over quantity support adaptation without risking overtraining.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The 8-Minute Standing Strength Workout To Do After 40

Warm-Up: 1 Minute

March in place while performing arm swings for 1 minute.

Workout: 7-Minute Circuit Style (2x)

Dumbbell Squat to Press

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward. Bend your knees and press your hips back to lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Drive through your heels, exploding out of the squat as you extend your legs and press the dumbbells overhead in a smooth motion. Lower the weights to shoulder height. Return to a squat. Complete 10 to 12 reps.

Reverse Lunge With Bicep Curl

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Step back into a reverse lunge. Curl the dumbbells up toward your chest as you rise up. Alternate legs, completing 8 to 10 reps per side.

Standing Side Crunch

Begin standing tall with your hands behind your head. Lift your left knee up toward your left elbow, crunching through the waist. Alternate sides, performing 10 to 12 reps per side.

Good Morning to Row

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Place your hands behind your head. Press your hips back while maintaining a tall chest. As you hinge forward, feel a solid stretch in your hamstrings. Activate your hamstrings and glutes to drive your hips forward. Pull your elbows back into a row. Perform 10 to 12 reps.

Standing Calf Raise With Shoulder Lateral Lift