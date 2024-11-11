The Absolute Best Costco Cheeses, According to Shoppers

Whether it's classic sandwich slices or something fancier for your charcuterie board, you can probably find whatever you're looking for in Costco's bountiful cheese section. But according to shoppers, there are certain varieties to look out for if you're on the hunt for the most delicious and best-quality Costco cheeses.

Earlier this week, a Costco shopper took to Reddit to poll members about their favorite cheeses at the warehouse club. Fellow Redditors were happy to oblige, and shared their picks for the absolute best fromage at Costco in a comments section that has racked up hundreds of messages.

Out of all the cheeses that were mentioned in the thread, none came up more than the Kirkland Signature Coastal English Cheddar. This popular cheese (120 calories per serving) is aged for up to 15 months and has a flavor that's both sweet and sharp. It also has a distinctive, parmesan-like "crunch" from crystals developed during the aging process—a quality that customers adore.

"My current favorite: English Coastal Cheddar," one Redditor wrote. "This is great but peculiar. It contains tiny crunchy crystals. It also crumbles well into salads or on top of entrées."

"It has a nice sharp flavor yet melts wonderfully," another commented.

Another offering that popped up frequently in the thread was the Kirkland Signature Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon Cheese (110 calories). The cheese—described on the packaging as "full-bodied and a little nutty"—is soaked in Kirkland Signature Cabernet Sauvignon and apparently beloved among members.

"If you haven't had it, you have to try it. It doesn't taste like wine. It's fantastic," a shopper said of the cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another concurred: "I was just about to mention this cheese!! Omgosh, it's the best, especially with grapes and crackers."

Kirkland Signature, as it turns out, is the brand behind more than a few of Costco's most beloved cheeses. Many also raved about the Kirkland Signature Brie (101 calories), sold in 1.32-pound wheels and imported from France.

"Kirkland Brie is the best!!! Either to serve as is or to bake it," a Redditor commented.

Other Costco cheeses that received several shoutouts include the Kirkland Signature Greek Organic Feta (90 calories), Jarlsberg Semi Soft Part-Skim Cheese, Kirkland Signature Italian Parmigiano Reggiano (110 calories), and the Tillamook brand as a whole. However, so many different varieties were mentioned overall in the Reddit thread that shoppers may be hard-pressed to find a Costco cheese that actually disappoints them. Those who'd like even more Costco cheese recommendations should check out the full Reddit discussion, as well as our taste taste of 10 popular varieties.

Nutrition information has been included when available.