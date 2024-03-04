The 13 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in March

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The start of March kicks off the countdown for several highly anticipated dates like St. Patrick's Day, the beginning of spring, and—in the case of 2024—Easter. But if you shop at Aldi, you'll also know that the start of March also means that a score of exciting new items are about to debut at the retailer.

Aldi rolls out a special collection of limited-edition items each month that it calls "Aldi Finds." These products typically include unique foods, drinks, clothing, decor, and other household items you won't typically find in stock at the discount retailer. Aldi tends to drop its Aldi Finds gradually throughout the month, often theming them to correlate with the season or upcoming holidays. So this month, for example, you can expect to see plenty of products that are tied to St. Patrick's Day and Easter.

We've rounded up the 13 best Aldi Finds products to look out for in March below, as well as the exact dates when customers should expect to see them in stores. Just keep in mind that these are only a sample of all the limited-time products that will drop this month, so make sure to check out your local Aldi to peruse any other new products hitting shelves. And come back in a few weeks for the best Aldi finds for April, which we'll cover as soon as they're announced!

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Macaroni Cheese Deli Pizza

Pizza or macaroni and cheese? Aldi shoppers won't have to decide between the two comfort food dishes thanks to a special item returning to shelves this month.

The Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Macaroni Cheese Deli Pizza, which Aldi has sold on a limited basis in the past, features a crust topped with cheddar cheese sauce, macaroni, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Customers will be able to snag a 12-inch pie for $6.99 once the item returns on March 6.

Park Street Deli Irish Beef Stew

St. Patrick's Day, which falls on March 17, is now just a couple of weeks away. And in anticipation of the upcoming holiday, Aldi is expanding its grocery selection with some Irish-inspired fare.

Customers can score Park Street Deli's Irish Beef Stew at Aldi starting on March 6. Priced at $9.99 for a 24-ounce package, the microwaveable meal features fully cooked beef with potatoes, onions, and carrots in gravy.

Maguires Irish Red Ale

Looking for a festive beverage to sip on this St. Patrick's Day? If you shop at Aldi, then you're in luck. The retailer will soon expand its alcohol section with Maguires Irish Red Ale, which it has offered on a limited basis around this time of year in the past.

The Irish-style ale will be sold in packs of six for $7.99. Shoppers should expect to see it in stores starting on March 6.

Kirkwood Dry Rub Chicken Wings

The NFL season may be over now, but that doesn't mean you need to stop indulging in your favorite football-watching snacks. Come March 6, Aldi will drop two flavorful versions of a classic gameday food: Kirkwood Nashville Hot Dry Rub Wings and Kirkwood Maple Bacon Dry Rub Wings.

These frozen wings come fully cooked with either a Nashville hot dry rub packet or a maple bacon-flavored dry rub packet depending on the flavor you choose. Each 22-ounce bag will be priced at $8.99.

Easter candies

It wouldn't really be Easter without a mountain of festive confections—and Aldi plans to stock scores of treats for shoppers ahead of the upcoming March 31 holiday.

A handful of Easter candies will hit shelves at the retailer starting March 6, including Choceur Premium Chocolate Easter Bunnies wrapped in gold-colored foil, Choceur Chocolate Coins, Choceur Peanut Butter Bunnies, Choceur Chocolate Eggs, and Choceur Bunny Bark. Prices for these Easter candies will vary, but most are very affordable.

The Choceur Premium Chocolate Easter Bunny and Choceur Chocolate Eggs are priced at just $2.99, for example, while the Choceur Chocolate Coins are even cheaper at $2.69.

Huntington Home Easter Baskets

Just like all of the festive sweets that go hand-in-hand with Easter, baskets are yet another quintessential part of the spring holiday. Aldi has shoppers covered on that front as well with a selection of Easter baskets that will hit shelves on March 13.

The Huntington Home Character Rope Easter Basket will come in several adorable designs modeled after yellow chicks, bunnies, and rainbows. Each basket will sell for $4.99.

Reggano Easter Shaped Pasta

Alongside all of the festive sweet treats Aldi plans to sell this month in celebration of Easter, the retailer will also offer a savory Easter-inspired item.

Reggano Easter Shaped Pasta will drop at Aldi on March 20, featuring an assortment of adorable dyed noodles crafted to resemble bunnies, chicks, eggs, and other festive shapes. Aldi will sell 17.6-ounce bags for just $2.49.

Season's Choice smoothie blends

If you find yourself craving a smoothie this month but want to skip chopping and portioning fresh produce, you might want to watch out for two items coming to Aldi's freezer section on March 27: Season's Choice Antioxidant Boost and Super Greens Smoothie Blends.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Antioxidant Boost blend contains a mixture of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and kale, while the Super Greens blend features mango, papaya, kale, and spinach. Both varieties, priced at $6.99, should yield six 12-ounce smoothies, according to the packaging.

Oh Me, Oh My! Cranberry Lime Mimosa

Aldi frequently drops new limited-edition mimosa flavors from the Oh Me, Oh My! brand—and yet another new variety is slated to debut this month.

The latest offering, the Oh Me, Oh My! Cranberry Lime Mimosa, features grape wine combined with real fruit juice in an eyepopping green and red bottle. Customers can purchase the beverage for $7.99 starting on March 13.

Aldi Gear

Aldi has dropped several fashion and merchandise collections over the past year that have been garnering some major buzz among shoppers. Now, customers can look forward to seeing another brand-new lineup of clothing, accessories, and other gear hit stores on March 20.

The new Aldi Gear collection includes joggers, sneakers, socks, pet hoodies, belt bags, hats, pullovers, windbreakers, and stainless steel tumblers. There's even an Aldi keychain that shoppers can use to store quarters to unlock the retailer's shopping carts. Prices for all of these items range from as low as $1.49 to as high as $14.99.

Friendly Farms Key Lime and Lemon Meringue Whipped Topping

In most cases, whipped topping is merely a dessert adornment that doesn't add too much flavor by itself. However, two new spins on the refrigerator aisle find coming to Aldi are completely flipping the whipped topping script.

On March 13, Aldi will drop Friendly Farms-branded Key Lime Whipped Topping and Lemon Meringue Whipped Topping. The limited-edition items are made with real cream and supposedly taste like the iconic desserts they're named after. Both will be sold in 13-ounce bottles for $2.99.

Season's Choice Harvest Grain Bowls

Aldi shoppers in need of quick and easy lunches can keep an eye out for two premade Season's Choice Harvest Grain Bowls slated to hit the retailer's freezers on March 27.

One of the bowls takes inspiration from Southwestern flavors, featuring rustic grains, beans, corn, peppers, tomatoes, onions, garlic, lime, and a dash of cumin. The other bowl is Italian-inspired, featuring wheat berries, lentils, broccoli, eggplant, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and a light seasoning of parmesan and herbs. Both 10-ounce bowls will sell for $2.99 apiece.

Adventuridge Thirst Crusher Tumblers

Stanley tumblers have been all the rage among consumers lately. But if you're not opposed to scoring a non-brand name version, you should know that an affordable Stanley lookalike will debut at Aldi on March 27.

Like Stanley's Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers, the 40-ounce Adventuridge Thirst Crusher Tumblers coming to Aldi feature a handle, straw, lid, and tapered bottom. The cups are priced at $9.99 and come in several different colors, including pink, teal, red, and black.