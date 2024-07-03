11 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in July

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

July has officially arrived, bringing promises of sweltering beach days, baseball games, barbecues, bonfires, eye-popping fireworks shows, and much more. In good news for Aldi shoppers craving some more variety, the start of July also means that an exciting new suite of products is about to hit shelves at the discount retailer.

Every month, Aldi rolls out a selection of new and returning items called "Aldi Finds." Unlike the mainstay products that Aldi sells year-round, Aldi Finds are only available for a limited time and are usually tied to a specific theme or season. So this July, you'll see plenty of grilling items, snacks that are perfect for summer gatherings, and frozen treats to help you beat the heat.

Read on for the 10 best Aldi Finds that you can score this month. Just keep in mind that these are only a portion of all the limited-time items Aldi is launching this month, so keep an eye out for other cool buys during your next shopping trip!

Benton's Crispy Baked Coconut Rolls

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 154

The Tropical Fields Crispy Coconut Rolls sold at Costco have developed a huge fan following, with one shopper declaring them a "must-try" last year. Now, Aldi is launching its own version of the popular snack.

Benton's Crispy Baked Coconut Rolls will arrive at the discount retailer on July 3. They're made with roasted black sesame seeds and real coconut, plus they contain no artificial colors or flavors. Customers will be able to score a five-ounce bag for $3.99.

Specially Selected Stuffed Shrimp

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 200

Starting on July 3, Aldi customers can score limited-time Specially Selected Crispy Stuffed Shrimp in two bold flavors: Dill Pickle Ranch and Nashville Hot. The former features breadcrumb-crusted butterfly shrimp with a dill-flavored filling, while the latter is loaded with a Nashville hot sauce. Aldi is offering 6.8-ounce boxes of the stuffed seafood for $5.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Simply Nature Almond Butter Filled Pretzels

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 120

Looking to branch out from traditional plain pretzels? If so, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for this sweet and salty snack coming to Aldi in July.

Simply Nature Almond Butter Filled Pretzels will be available for purchase at Aldi starting on July 10, with 15-ounce bags selling for $5.49. The retailer has offered these on a limited basis in the past and they tend to garner positive reviews, so interested customers might want to seize the opportunity to stock up.

Season's Choice Smoothie Blends

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 140

While smoothies can technically be enjoyed any time of year, the fruity, frozen beverages are especially refreshing during the warm summer months. Whipping up a smoothie will be even easier for Aldi shoppers this July thanks to two new frozen smoothie blends coming to the grocer.

One of the blends—Green Dream—features mango, pineapple, apple, spinach, and avocado. The other variety—Seaside—comes with mango, pineapple, strawberry, apple, and banana. Aldi is selling 32-ounce pouches of both flavors for $6.99 starting on July 3.

Belavi Hanging Hammock Chair

If you're looking to enjoy some serious rest and relaxation this summer, Aldi will soon stock a new outdoor item that can assist you on your quest. Belavi Hanging Hammock Chairs are coming to Aldi's shelves on July 3 and are slated to sell for $19.99 apiece. They feature attached pillows and armrests for comfort and come in three colors: classic beige, blue-striped, and a white and rust-colored boho pattern.

Park Street Deli Pineapple J alapeño Dip

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 60

Looking for snacks to serve guests during the inevitable summer barbecues and gatherings? Aldi has you covered with two limited-time Park Street-brand dips hitting shelves on July 17. One of the dips is flavored with jalapeño and pineapple, while the other has a sweet and spicy combination of chili and mango. 10-ounce containers will sell for $3.39 apiece.

Sundae Shoppe Gelato Bites

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 580

The next time you're craving some cool, creamy gelato, you can skip visiting your local frozen dessert shop and head over to Aldi instead. Sundae Shoppe-brand Gelato Bites are returning to Aldi's freezer section starting on July 17. While the retailer has offered the seasonal treats in traditional vanilla and chocolate flavors in past years, customers can score them in two unique new varieties in 2024: Cookie Dough or Toffee. Aldi is selling 5.29-ounce bags of the frozen treats for $3.99.

Emporium Selection Hot Honey Shredded Cheese Blend

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 90

The sweet and spicy (AKA "swicy") trend has been blowing up in 2024—and Aldi is joining the movement with its new Emporium Selection Hot Honey Shredded Cheese Blend. Slated to hit shelves on July 17, the product features a combination of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with a hot honey-flavored seasoning.

Alongside the hot honey flavor, Aldi will also drop a new Mac 'n Cheese Shredded Cheese Blend on the same day. It blends three of the classic cheeses you might find in a typical macaroni and cheese dish: cheddar, gouda, and Gruyère. Eight-ounce bags of both blends will sell for $2.49.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 7-Layer Dip Party Flatbread

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 420

Aldi is putting a fun new twist on a classic dip with its latest party flatbread recipe hitting shelves on July 10. The new Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 7 Layer Dip Party Flatbread features a taco-seasoned cream cheese sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, black beans, black olives, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and green onions. All of those flavorful toppings are baked on a flatbread crust, saving you the trouble of buying chips or crackers to scoop them up. The flatbreads will sell for $6.99 apiece.

Kirkwood Sports Shaped Chicken Nuggets

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 200

Move over, dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets. Aldi has a fun new nugget shape coming to its frozen section this month.

The new Kirkwood Sports Shaped Chicken Nuggets are fully cooked, made with white meat, and contain no antibiotics, preservatives, and artificial flavors or colors. They're also shaped to resemble classic sports gear, including tennis rackets, footballs, baseball bats, and soccer balls. Customers can score 24-ounce boxes of the seasonal nuggets for $6.29.

Barissimo Summer Iced Lattes

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 250

Your local coffee shop won't be the only place where you can score a fancy flavored latte this July. On July 3, Aldi will introduce an exciting seasonal selection of premade iced coffees in three summery flavors: Raspberry Mocha, Salted Caramel, and Toasted Coconut. Customers will be able to score 13.7-ounce bottles of the coffee drinks for $1.99 once they hit shelves.