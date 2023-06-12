Is there any natural remedy that is more popular than taking a shot of apple cider vinegar? This vinegar, oftentimes referred to as "ACV" by those in the know, is touted as a must-have for people who are trying to support various aspects of their health, including their weight, gut, and more.

This unique vinegar that is made from fermented apples can be enjoyed as an ingredient in recipes, added to a drink, or simply taken by the tablespoon or shot glass. When this vinegar is being enjoyed for its health support and not simply as a zingy addition to your salad dressing recipe. In fact, opting for apple cider vinegar choices that contain what is referred to as "the mother" is typically the go-to. In case you didn't know, apple cider vinegar with "the mother" is a mixture of yeast and bacteria that is produced as a result of the vinegar's fermentation process. Choosing a raw, unfiltered ACV is recommended as well.

If you are jumping on the "daily dose of ACV" bandwagon and you are wondering which effects you can expect to see, keep reading to learn what happens to your body when you drink apple cider vinegar. Also, for more tips to get you going in the right direction with your ACV intake, check out The Best Time of Day to Drink Apple Cider Vinegar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

1. You may absorb more nutrients from your food.

Vinegar is acidic. As such, this can help improve and support quality digestion.

"The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar can stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, which can aid in the breakdown and absorption of nutrients from food," explains Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, of One Pot Wellness.

2. You may have more balanced blood sugars.

Fasting blood glucose refers to the blood sugar levels in the body during a state of fasting. Some data suggests that apple cider vinegar consumption "can have positive effects on fasting blood sugar, particularly in those who have higher blood sugar," shares Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD, registered dietitian. In fact, the results of a systematic review and meta-analysis showed that ACV consumption significantly decreased fasting blood glucose levels when consumed for more than eight weeks.

"It is thought that ACV may help improve blood sugar by helping the body use glucose more efficiently and also delaying how quickly the stomach empties after eating," she adds.

3. You may have lower cholesterol.

ACV consumption significantly decreased serum total cholesterol and increased HDL "good" cholesterol in certain populations, according to results of data published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies. Of course, this natural remedy should be practiced in conjunction with following a heart-healthy diet, if your goal is to have healthy cholesterol levels.

4. You may lose weight.

While taking apple cider vinegar every day won't guarantee instant weight loss, especially if you aren't also exercising or following a healthy diet. However, if a well-balanced, healthy diet and consistent exercise routine are embedded into your lifestyle, then adding a little ACV may help you on your weight loss quest. According to the results of one study 2021 study published in the International Journal of Exercise Science, for those who were supplemented for four days with either 30 milliliters of apple cider vinegar or a placebo, the ACV supplementation was linked to significant reductions in body weight and body fat.

5. You may feel less hungry.

A 2016 French study using rats found that metabolic disorders caused by a high-fat diet are thwarted by taking apple cider vinegar, which proved to have a satiating effect. Researchers found that adding ACV to some rats' high-fat diets significantly decreased the animals' food intake. In other words, it can't hurt to toss a tablespoon or two of this calorie, fat, and sugar-free stuff in your next salad dressing, sauce, or smoothie.

6. You may experience less inflammation.

There's no shortage of environmental, dietary, and internal factors contributing to high levels of inflammation in your body. Inflammation is when your body's immune response kicks into overdrive, fending off against free radicals that can cause repeated, chronic oxidative stress in your body. The result of living with inflammation ranges from weight gain to mood issues. And what's worse—being overweight can also contribute to increased levels of oxidative stress.

Taking an apple cider vinegar supplement may help. A 2018 Journal of Medicinal Food animal study found that ACV can suppress obesity-induced oxidative stress. Researchers believe that ACV regulates the body's antioxidant defense system. Obese rats who were given a daily dose of ACV showed decreased cholesterol, triglycerides, and oxidative stress in as little as six weeks.

7. You may experience less heartburn.

While it may sound counterintuitive to lean on vinegar to help get heartburn relief, some people swear by it. Believe it or not, some people experience heartburn because they produce too little stomach acid. So, introducing acid to this environment may offer some relief. Although evidence showing this link is sparse, it is unlikely to cause any harm, especially if your healthcare provider said it is an appropriate home remedy.

8. You may have less bad breath.

Bad breath can be caused by bacteria that live in the mouth. And since vinegar is an antibacterial agent, ingesting it can help offer some relief in that area. The acidity can create an environment that isn't super bacteria-friendly.