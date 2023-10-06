10 Best Costco Deals To Score This Holiday Weekend

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Having a Costco membership unlocks a world of perks, granting entry to an array of goods and services. Although shoppers visit the club for a variety of reasons, the access to discounted product offerings is, without a doubt, one of the biggest appeals. These deals cover just about anything you can think of—groceries, gas, tires, vacations, you name it.

In addition to regularly highlighting different promotions online and in-warehouse, Costco also releases a monthly coupon book, so members can see what will go on sale before the deals even begin. So, now that October has kicked off, shoppers can rack up some brand-new bargains.

While some of the warehouse's deals are only available for a couple more days, others are available for a few more weeks. Either way, you'll want to check them out soon. From snacks to beverages, here are 10 deals you can score at Costco this holiday weekend. As with any Costco product, the prices can vary depending on the location, and some discounts may be limited to online or in-warehouse purchases.

1 Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy

It's no surprise that Costco is offering multiple discounts on candy throughout the month of October. For those seeking something a bit fancier than the traditional Halloween options, the warehouse club is now offering 48-count packages of Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy for $3.80 off. Experience premium chocolate hazelnut goodness at an online price of $14.18 (or get at the warehouse for $10.99) until Oct. 22.

2 GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set

If you're on the hunt for some new cookware, Costco recently discounted an 11-piece set. Now priced at $139.99 online thanks to a $50 discount, this set includes three different-sized frying pans, two different-sized saucepans, and one five-quart casserole pan, with the saucepans and casserole pan coming with lids. All of the items feature a ceramic non-stick interior and are both oven- and dishwasher-safe.

3 Tre Olive Harvest Variety Gift Box

If you're looking to treat your favorite foodie (or yourself) to some kitchen essentials, there are few ingredients more useful than olive oil. This gift box is complete with three tins of extra virgin olive oil made with carolea olives that were grown, picked, and pressed in Italy. Until Oct. 8, the item will be discounted by $15, retailing for $44.99 online.

4 Nordic Ware Naturals Aluminum Half Sheet Pans

Whether you're roasting vegetables or baking chocolate chip cookies, having sheet pans at the ready is essential. Looking to snag a few more? Costco recently took $4 off a two-pack of Nordic Ware Naturals Aluminum Half Sheet Pans, bringing the online price down to $17.99 through Oct. 22. Each pan is made with uncoated aluminum and features encapsulated steel rims, which are designed to keep the pans flat and prevent warping.

5 The Popcorn Factory 2-Gallon Boo To You Halloween Tin

Spooky season is in full swing, and there's no better way to get in the Halloween spirit than with some fun treats. This two-gallon, ghost-printed tin is filled with three different popcorn flavors to please both the sweet tooths and savory fans. Options include caramel popcorn, cheese popcorn, and butter popcorn. However, caramel lovers will be extra delighted, since the caramel popcorn comprises 1.37 pounds of the two-pound item. Save $5 and order this festive snack for $34.99 online—$5 less than the brand's price—until Oct. 22.

6 Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Bars

Just because the sweltering days of summer are behind us doesn't mean ice cream treats should be overlooked. In fact, now is a great time to stock up. As part of a warehouse-only deal, Costco is taking $3.50 off its 15-count boxes of Häagen–Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Ice Cream Bars, selling them for $10.39. That brings each ice cream bar to about 69 cents.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Bisquick Pancake & Baking Mix

From pancakes and waffles to biscuits and muffins, this versatile mix can be the key to bringing yourself a warm bite of comfort. Plus, the box is a whopping six pounds, making about 155 pancakes, so you can be prepared for many future breakfasts. Save $2.10 on this pancake and baking mix, which is priced at $8.89 online, through Oct. 8.

8 S. Pellegrino Mineral Water

Bored of your usual still water? Why not opt for sparkling? Costco shoppers can now get 24-count packages of S. Pellegrino Mineral Water for $5.50 off in-warehouse until Oct. 22. Marked down to $16.99, each 16.9-fluid ounce bottle comes to around 71 cents.

9 Naked Juice Variety Pack

In the mood for some fruity flavors? Another discounted beverage you can purchase at Costco is Naked Juice, which is now $5 off, coming in at just $12.99. The warehouse's 12-count variety pack includes 10-fluid ounce bottles available in the following four flavors: Strawberry Banana, Mighty Mango, Berry Blast, and Blue Machine.

10 GoGo SqueeZ Organic Applesauce Variety Pack

Applesauce fans, rejoice! Costco is helping you stock up on this kid-friendly snack by marking it down by $5, bringing the online price to $14.99 through Oct. 29. Each box contains 28 applesauce pouches, which come in four flavors: Apple Apple, Apple Strawberry, Apple Banana, and Apple Cinnamon.