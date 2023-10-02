11 Best Costco Deals To Score in October

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

October is met with cooler temperatures, the leaves changing color, and an onslaught of exciting seasonal products. If you're a Costco member, the start of a new month also means access to a brand-new set of deals, so you can kick off the season with some extra savings in your pocket.

On Sept. 27, the warehouse club released another selection of discounts, helping shoppers save money on groceries, appliances, technology, and so on. While some of these promotions are only available online or in-warehouse, others are discounted for both. These deals are being offered through Oct. 22, so you have three more weeks to snag them. Like any of the warehouse club's offerings, pricing can vary depending on the location.

Since Costco is quite expansive in size, you may not notice every discount at the warehouse. Luckily, we rounded up some top picks within the food category to make your next grocery shopping trip a little easier. Here are 11 Costco deals you won't want to miss out on this October.

1 Kirkland Signature Farm Raised Atlantic Salmon

Fire up your oven or stove and grab your favorite marinade or seasoning blend. If you're craving seafood for dinner, Costco just took $5 off its three-pound bag of frozen, farm-raised Atlantic salmon. This warehouse-only deal brings the item's price down to $28.99, and breaks down to about $9.66 per pound. As highlighted on the packaging, the fish is antibiotic-free and contains 35 grams of protein per serving.

2 Milton's Thin & Crispy Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza

When you need an easy meal, it doesn't get simpler than popping a frozen pizza into the oven. At Costco, customers can purchase this popular option for $3.40 off, thanks to a warehouse-only deal. Available in a two-count box for $10.49 right now, Milton's Thin & Crispy Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza starts with a gluten-free cauliflower crust and is topped with a three-cheese blend, roasted zucchini, bell peppers, and onions.

Just place the pizza in the oven at 425 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, allow it to cool for a couple of minutes, and enjoy!

3 Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice

If you need a meal ready in even less time—three minutes, to be exact—this frozen item has got you covered. Currently priced at $11.19 after a $3.80 discount in-warehouse, Ajinomoto's Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice is complete with six ready-to-heat meals. That's about $1.86 per meal. Each one includes grilled white meat chicken and vegetables in a savory sauce.

4 Frito-Lay Fun Flavor Mix

Whether you'd like to stock up on snacks for an event or school lunches, the Frito-Lay Fun Flavor Mix variety pack could be an enticing option. Now $5 off, this 54-count box is being sold for $18.99 online and contains seven different snack choices. Each box includes Crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Crunchy Cheddar Jalapeño Cheetos, Spicy Nacho Doritos, Funyuns, Cheetos Puffs, Lay's Wavy Original Potato Chips, and Chili Cheese Fritos.

5 Kind Nut Bars Variety Pack

Searching for a sweet, satisfying snack you can take on the go? Costco is now selling 20-count packages of Kind Bars for $6 off online, which brings the online price down to $17.99—around $0.90 per bar. Each box features 10 Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Almond Bars and 10 Dark Chocolate Almond & Sea Salt Bars.

6 La Grande Galette French Butter Cookies

For a sweet treat that feels a bit fancier, Costco just took $3 off these butter cookies imported from France, dropping the cost to $6.49. Shoppers can also purchase a six-pack online for $18 off.

Inspired by a recipe from 1905, the cookies are made from "selected wholesome ingredients" like free-range eggs and Guérande sea salt, according to the product's description. They're also free of colors, preservatives, hydrogenated fat, and palm oil.

7 Dessert Italiano Tiramisù Cups

If you're longing for something even more decadent, Costco is selling six-count packages of three-ounce tiramisu cup for $8.29 at the warehouse after a $3.10 discount. According to Instacart, each cup consists of fluffy ladyfingers and Italian mascarpone cream soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder. As a bonus, all of the cups are made of glass, which means you can reuse them after you polish off your dessert.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8 Hershey's Chocolate Candy Assortment

Halloween is less than a month away, and if you want to be the most popular house among trick-or-treaters, giving out full-sized candy bars is the way to go. At $7.30 off, this 30-count variety pack of candy bars comes to $22.69 online, working out to around $0.76 per bar. Each box consists of four crowd-pleasing options: Kit Kats, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almonds Bars, and the classic Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars.

9 Good Foods Organic Chunky Guacamole

While nothing beats homemade guacamole, store-bought options can be more convenient. Costco's latest deal lets shoppers score Good Foods' Organic Chunk Guacamole for $6.99, thanks to a $4 in-warehouse markdown. Each package has three 10-ounce containers of guacamole, which is free of added sugars and preservatives.

10 Peet's Major Dickason's Blend, Dark Roast

For many, the morning wouldn't be complete without a cup (or two) of coffee. Now, Costco shoppers have yet another reason to look forward to this morning essential because it's discounted at the warehouse. Now available for $11.99 after a $5 markdown, each two-pound bag is filled with whole beans of Peet's Major Dickason's Blend Dark Roast coffee, which the the brand describes as "rich, complex, and full-bodied."

11 Keurig K-Cup Pods

Peet's isn't the only coffee brand being discounted at Costco this month. Keurig K-Cups are on sale, too. As part of an online-only deal, customers can get 100-count boxes of K-Cups for $40.99 with an $8 discount. While the selection can vary depending on the location, options can include the Original Donut Shop Coffee Regular Medium Roast, Newman's Own Organic Special Blend Medium Roast, Caribou Coffee Medium Roast, and Tully's Coffee Hawaiian Blend Extra Bold Medium.