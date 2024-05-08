The 16 Best Fitness Gifts in 2024

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

It's always a good time to treat yourself or someone you love to a fitness gift that'll upgrade any wellness-based lifestyle. From running shoes to workout equipment to the coolest tech gadgets and gym bag must-haves, we did the hard work to find some of the top fitness items to scoop up right now.

Whether you're shopping for Mother's Day, Father's Day, your kid's graduation, or your best friend's birthday, keep this list handy and you'll always have the perfect present for anyone who's all about healthy, active living.

Prices noted are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.

RENPHO Smart Jump Rope

Spice up your at-home cardio workout with RENPHO's Smart Jump Rope. This fun piece of fitness equipment connects with the brand's APP RENPHO Health app so you can seamlessly stay on top of how many calories you burn, how many reps you complete, and your total skip time. The best part? The jump rope is light enough to stash away in your suitcase or carry-on so you can stay on track wherever you're headed this summer.

$20 at Amazon Buy Now

AUROLA Intensify Workout Shorts

There's nothing more satisfying than finding a go-to pair of workout shorts that's comfy and fits just right. Enter AUROLA's Intensify Workout Shorts, which reviewers say are great quality, comfortable, squat-approved, and stay in place without being overly constricting. In addition, they come in an impressive variety of colors, including alpine green, chestnut brown, chocolate plum, azure blue, flame orange, and more. And at this price, you might even want to buy a few colors so you always have a clean pair ready.

$19.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Zulay Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

Staying hydrated during exercise is so important. That's where this nifty water bottle comes in clutch. Spruce up your hydration routine by filling this infuser bottle with fresh lemon, blueberries, grapefruit, strawberries, lime—you name it! Plus, the dual hand grips and sport loop make it the ideal companion for a hike, outdoor workout, bike ride, or run. Not sure what to infuse your water with? Check out these ideas for DIY detox waters.

$20 at Amazon Buy Now

Holbrook Pickleball Paddle, Performance Series

If pickleball is your main jam, how about investing in a new paddle? Holbrook's pickleball paddles from the brand's performance line boast a comfortable grip, durability, and a responsive polypropylene honeycomb core to give the ball an ideal bounce. Rest assured, you're getting a quality product and performance with Holbrook. All of the brand's paddles are approved and tested by the USA Pickleball Association. They're the perfect fitness gift for your whole pickleball team when you win the league championship!

$80 at Amazon Buy Now

Evian Facial Spray

Evian Facial Spray is a gym bag essential you'll want to purchase time and time again. There's nothing more refreshing than cooling off after a workout, especially on a hot summer's day. This facial spray provides a micro-droplet mist of pure Evian water to rejuvenate and hydrate your skin.

$7 at Amazon Buy Now

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2

Are you hurting after leg day? Having a massage gun on hand to soothe tension and sore muscles can make all the difference in a fitness routine. This travel-ready massage gun from Hyperice comes with two massage heads to cater to various muscle groups and portable USB charging equipment so you can always take it on the go.

$109 at Amazon Buy Now

Balanced Body Allegro Reformer

This is definitely a more splurge-worthy fitness gift, but it's well worth the hefty price tag, especially if it's for yourself! Whether you've been into Pilates for a while now or you're just getting started, having a reformer easily accessible for at-home workouts may be a dream come true. The Allegro Reformer from Balanced Body provides a 36-inch adjustable foot bar with four locking positions, a SoftTough rope system, the brand's five signature balanced springs, and a quiet carriage ride for a soothing yet effective workout.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$2,845 at Amazon Buy Now

TLITLIING Infrared Sauna Blanket

Rest days are just as important as your time at the gym. That's why having the right recovery tools at your fingertips is crucial to optimize your routine and overall results. This infrared sauna blanket is an ideal addition to post-workout self-care days, as heat therapy can be beneficial in muscle recovery, pain relief, and detoxing your body. Select the temperature of your choice, anywhere from 113 to 176℉, and relax in a timed sauna session from 20 to 60 minutes.

$160 at Amazon Buy Now

HDE Women's Tennis Dress

Let's be honest: If the active person in your life loves playing tennis, help boost their #tenniscore style by gifting them this sweet workout dress from HDE. It comes with a separate pair of shorts and is made with stretchy, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric that'll soak up any moisture on warmer days on the court.

$37 at Amazon Buy Now

Oladance OWS Sports Open-Ear Headphone

What makes these OWS Sports headphones unique is their open-ear design. They cradle your ears for peak comfort and ease of use. Whether you're cycling, heading out on a brisk walk, or going on a run, these headphones are the ideal companion. Plus, the brand says they're totally waterproof and sweatproof, so you can use them in all sorts of weather during outdoor workouts.

$180 at Amazon Buy Now

Brooks Men's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

The runner in your life will seriously appreciate testing out some new kicks, especially Brooks' Ghost 15 Running Shoes. The beloved brand's Ghost 15 provides neutral support, a soft midsole, and lightweight DNA LOFT V2 cushioning, making them perfect to lace up and wear on road runs, during cross-training, or to the gym. Available in 36 colorways, with these sneaks you'll get comfort, performance, and style.

$110 at Amazon Buy Now

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoe

Whether you're heading to a workout class, an invigorating run, or just a casual brunch with friends, New Balance's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoe is here to make every step you take seamlessly comfortable—and chic. The brand's Fresh Foam midsole cushioning was designed to provide the wearer with a lightweight, cushiony stride. At just $55, these sneakers are the perfect fitness gift for a range of activities and lifestyles.

$55 at Amazon Buy Now

Revbalance 101 v2 Balance Board Sports Trainer

Have fun keeping your body challenged during workouts with this balance-board sports trainer. It's beginner-friendly, so you can start out with a shorter rolling distance and adjust to a more advanced setting as you progress. Get ready to build up your strength with access to the brand's digital library of exercises.

$160 at Amazon Buy Now

Papier Wellness Journal

Tracking progress, along with celebrating small and big victories, is the name of the game when you're embarking on any fitness journey. Papier's Wellness Journal makes staying on top of your goals and post-workout nutrition easy and fun. It even has room to take notes on other aspects of your life, like setting intentions, gratitude practices, sleep habits, and what worked well on that particular day.

$35 at Amazon Buy Now

P.volve Gliding Discs

Real talk: Working out can get pretty mundane at times. Incorporating new tools and pieces of equipment into your workouts is an easy way to spruce up your daily routine. These gliding discs from P.volve, for instance, look pretty unassuming but can make a major difference in toning and sculpting your entire body. Use them in your favorite glute workouts and planking exercises, and easily take them on the go. It's the perfect low-key (and low-price) fitness gift.