10 Best New Kroger Items You Can Score in August

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's a great time to be a Kroger shopper. America's second-largest grocery retailer upgraded its bakery and deli offerings earlier this year and slashed prices on numerous items during a mega-sales event this summer.

Not only are there great sales and deals, but a plethora of new selections have also been flooding through its automatic doors lately. Shoppers can find fresh-faced products in the pantry section, freezer aisle, snack aisle, and more, totaling over 600 new items hiding like Easter eggs throughout the store. Sometimes, they're hard to spot, especially when you don't know what you're looking for.

So, as a frequent and lifelong Kroger customer, I'm helping you with a round-up of 10 of the best new products you can find now. From staples like seasonings and olive oil to snacks and cereal, you're in for a treat this August.

Goya Mexican Chocolate Pudding

Nutrition : (Per 1 Snack Cup)

Calories : 150

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 4 g

Mexican hot chocolate is a rich delicacy that can technically be enjoyed any time of year. It's not like there are rules for that. But, consuming any form of steaming beverage in this summer heat certainly feels like a crime. So, why not enjoy the treat in pudding form instead? Goya is now selling its Mexican Chocolate Pudding at Kroger locations. It combines the taste of creamy chocolate with a dash of cinnamon for that authentic tang. You may have to add a pinch of cayenne pepper yourself to really round out the experience. Otherwise, it's a flawless fiesta of flavors.

"There is not much else to say other than this is delicious!" one reviewer writes of the pudding. "Everyone in my family now prefers this over regular chocolate pudding." Another calls it the "perfect post-dinner treat". Four snack cups of the dessert are priced at $3.29 and don't miss the brand's Traditional Rice Pudding while you're at it–another one of my personal guilty pleasures.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Kinder's Butter Seasonings

Nutrition :

Caramelized Onion Butter (Per 1/4 Tsp)

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 0 g

Variety is the spice of life, and Kroger's spice variety has been burgeoning this summer. Some of the most notable additions have come from Kinder's, and more specifically its butter-based seasonings. The brand has many of these meal-elevating shaker bottles to offer, but the two most readily available at the supermarket include the Buttery Garlic & Herb and the Caramelized Onion Butter. They just sound mouthwatering, don't they? And consumers confirm this to be true.

Of the Garlic & Herb variety, one reviewer says, "What a powerful punch of buttery garlic flavor. Two of the best seasoning in one." A big fan of the caramelized onion blend writes, "Most unique spice I have ever used. So great on steaks, burgers, salmon. Simply a must try!" The 5-ounce containers ring up at $6.99 each unless you happen to catch them on sale.

Graza Olive Oil

Nutrition :

Graza Sizzle (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 120

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you haven't heard yet, Graza is currently one of the hottest names in olive oil–extra virgin olive oil to be exact–and you can now find it at Kroger. The brand makes a splash as a single-origin producer, meaning it purely uses Picual olives grown and pressed in Jaen, Spain. So, both its Sizzle cooking variety and Drizzle finishing oil are never blended and always fresh. The supermarket carries both of these kitchen must-haves in squeezable forms. However, the Sizzle bottle is "delivery only" in most regions. Priced at $16.99 for the Sizzle and $19.99 for the Drizzle, this EVOO is a bit of a splurge–or at least it is for me and my modest budget. But, according to consumers, it's well worth the extra dough and when pitted against other popular olive oils, the difference becomes apparent.

Of the Sizzle, one reviewer writes, "Love this product! All natural, no garbage great taste… But more could you ask?" Another comments on the Drizzle, "We use this every chance we get. I have given it away during the RARE times I have enough to spare. We use it on ice cream, pizza, pasta and of course salads. It adds a extra kick to everything it touches."

The 8 Best Olive Oils, According to Chefs

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Cereal

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 170

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

Breakfast lovers go crazy for waffle-shaped cereal. You may be familiar with the saga surrounding Post's Waffle Crisp and the hysteria that ensued when it was discontinued. Fortunately, it's safely back on shelves and now even joined by another waffle-inspired box. Introducing: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Cereal by General Mills. The product is, of course, made up of squared-off, pocket-filled pieces that are blasted with a special blend of cinnamon sugar, which the brand dubs "cinnadust."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Only on the market for a few months, the sugar cereal already appears to be a hit. One reviewer writes, "Cinnamon Toast Crunch has always been a great cereal but the waffle shape and crunch gives it a whole new zing! My kids absolutely love it and have almost eaten the entire box!" You can find your own box full of crave-able crazy squares at Kroger–originally priced at $5.69–and waffle over which rendition is better, Post's original or this new creation from General Mills. Let the waffle wars commence.

Private Selection Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcakes

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cupcake)

Calories : 310

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 2 g

Time for a touch of sweetness with Private Selection–okay, maybe more than just a touch. These strawberry cheesecake cupcakes are certified sugar bombs sure to leave you with a buzz. But, man are they worth it. Each one starts out like any old cupcake with a light and moist vanilla base. Then, things get a little more interesting. Each one boasts a fruity jelly-like nucleus that seeps into nearly every bite and is topped with a generous portion of cream cheese-based frosting that is swirled once again with the strawberry mixture. Dusted with a sprinkling of graham cracker crumbs, it's a summertime sweet for the books and one you should get your hands on sooner rather than later as it may flutter away with the changing seasons. One pack of four rings up at $5.99–that is, if you can limit yourself to just one.

25 Best-Ever Items at Kroger, According to a Lifelong Fan

Kroger Mini Bagel Sandwich Crackers

Nutrition information unavailable

Why does everything taste better in a condensed mini form? It's a strange phenomenon that really should be studied. And, if you're planning to conduct any experiments of your own, why not start with Kroger's new Mini Bagel Sandwich Crackers? I know what you're thinking. And, yes, they are similar to Trader Joe's own tiny bagel treats, made up of circular ring-shaped crackers with a cream cheese filling squashed in the middle. However, unlike the specialty grocer's iteration, these are not everything seasoning flavored. Instead, options include a classic original flavor and a spicy jalapeño flavor. Each box comes at a cost of $3.99. And, to further bolster your research, you can also check out the Mini Cheese Sandwich Crackers from Kroger's Simple Truth line, which follow along the same teeny trend and stand as a better-for-you alternative to Ritz Bits.

Simple Truth Acai Bowl Granola

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 260

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 5 g

If you've ever ordered an açai bowl from a juice bar or smoothie shop, you know the granola sprinkled on top is always top-tier—so much so that it often puts the bags of dusty rolled oats available at the grocery store to shame. That is, until now. Kroger's organic Simple Truth brand recently introduced its own acai-inspired granola which actually incorporates açai powder into the crunchy blend. It also throws in freeze-dried blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries in addition to a touch of honey. Plus, at a cost of $4.49 per 11-ounce bag, it's a more economical choice than other top brands such as Bear Naked, Kind, or Nature Valley.

It's tasty enough to eat all by its lonesome. Or, you can grab a few açai blend superfruit packs from the brand Sambazon (also sold at Kroger) and really give your mornings a berry-filled boost.

Are Acai Bowls Healthy? We Asked a Nutritionist

Poppi Orange Cream

Nutrition :

Orange Cream (Per 1 Can)

Calories : 25

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 0 g

Whether you're team Olipop or Poppi in the prebiotic soda race, you have to appreciate the tenacity of both and their ability to turn heads with their crisp, colorful cans. While I respect each brand, I tend to side with Olipop as I have an affinity toward its creamier flavors. But, Poppi's latest release, now available at Kroger, has me changing my tune. The Orange Cream dream of a rendition adds notes of vanilla to the citrusy palate, creating the it drink of these hot summer months. In my opinion, it puts the original Orange Poppi to shame and even beats out Olipop's Orange Squeeze.

But, don't just take my word for it. On one of Poppi's Instagram posts highlighting the soda, one fan writes, "my favorite yet 🍊☁️ ." Another adds, "Just when I thought orange poppi couldn't get any better 🧡". You can try the obsession-worthy cans for $2.49 a pop, or you may get lucky and find them on sale for $2 each at Kroger.

Sour Fruit Roll-Ups

Nutrition : (Per 1 Roll)

Calories : 50

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

Kids of the '90s and gummy lovers are in for a tart treat this summer. Kroger is now stocking everyone's favorite roll-able snack, but this time in a show-stopping sour form. According to the brand, this isn't the first time the mouth-puckering product has graced grocery store shelves. It's shown up in years prior but officially rolled out yet again this June. Like most other Fruit Roll-Up offerings, this newcomer delivers two distinct flavors including Blue Razzberry and Berry Punch. And, it wouldn't be a true Roll-Up experience without the inclusion of random and zany tongue tattoos–one of the absolute best excuses to play with your food.

Are the sour Fruit Roll-Ups more like candy than a fruit snack? Probably. But, are they succulent and blissfully nostalgic? Abso-fruit-ly. So, feel free to indulge in whatever way you see fit. Tear them, roll them, tat yourself with them. Or, try one of the many viral Fruit Roll-Up hacks like enfolding ice cream into one of the sticky squares for a cold and crunchy confection. A box containing 10 rolls will cost you $3.49.

10 Best Kroger Frozen Foods for Weight Loss

Oh Snap! Cranberry Sweeties

Nutrition : (Per 1 Container)

Calories : 50

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 0 g

Let me preface this by saying I do not prefer cranberries on most occasions. I skip the juicy relish when the dish comes around the Thanksgiving dinner table and typically swear off any kind of drink filled with the fruit's red juice. But, I would gladly indulge in one of these Cranberry Sweeties pouches any day of the week. I will admit they had an automatic leg up coming from the Oh Snap! The brand's crisp pickle packets join me on every road trip. However, these soaked berries make a statement all by themselves. They are the quintessential fusion of sweet and sour tastes and the texture of each tiny orb is another major highlight. Their skin is crunchy at first and then they burst into flavor as soon as you break through.

The pouches are single-serve–you definitely won't want to share–and come at a cost of $1.25 each. So stock up now, and here's to hoping that the tangerine version rolls out to Kroger shelves next.