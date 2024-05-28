10 Best Kroger Frozen Foods for Weight Loss

Frozen foods might not be the first thing that comes to mind when your health goal is a slimmer waistline. However, grocery stores like Kroger offer a wide selection of nutrient-dense, high-fiber foods that can be game-changers for your weight-loss journey. With the chain's commitment to high-quality nutrition through initiatives like its Simple Truth product line, which offers organic products, Kroger has become a go-to grocer for health-conscious shoppers looking to boost their health and shed extra pounds. So the next time you're out shopping, we came up with a list of the 10 best Kroger foods for weight loss to add to your cart.

To learn more about the weight loss and health benefits of Kroger's frozen food aisle, we spoke with Trista Best, RD, a registered dietitian with Balance One Supplements. Below, Best breaks down the top 10 Kroger frozen foods for weight loss.

Kroger Frozen Broccoli Florets

Kroger's Frozen Broccoli Florets are an excellent choice for weight loss due to their versatility and nutrient content.

"These florets can be easily incorporated into various meals, from stir-fries to soups and salads, making them a convenient option for busy individuals," says Best. "They're also low in calories and rich in fiber, which helps promote feelings of fullness and aids in weight management by reducing overall calorie intake."

One cup of broccoli florets provides three grams of protein and two grams of fiber, and it will only cost you 25 calories.

Kroger Recipe Beginnings Frozen Riced Cauliflower

Cauliflower is a nutrient-dense veggie often overlooked for its lack of color and flavor. However, it's incredibly versatile and is one of the easiest vegetables to sneak into a meal to boost its nutritional value. Best recommends adding Kroger Recipe Beginnings Frozen Riced Cauliflower into stews, casseroles, and even as a replacement for traditional rice in any dish you'd typically serve.

Kroger Wild Caught Boneless & Skinless Frozen Pacific Cod

Kroger's Frozen Cod Fillets are packed with healthy fats and lean protein that can help make weight loss a breeze.

"The omega-3 fatty acids in cod can help promote satiety, reduce cravings, and support weight loss by regulating appetite and promoting fat metabolism," Best explains. "Omega-3s have been linked to improved heart health, reduced inflammation, and enhanced cognitive function."

Kroger Recipe Beginnings Frozen 3 Pepper & Onion Blend

Kroger's 3 Blend Frozen Peppers and Onion Blend offers a mix of colorful peppers and onions, which are low in calories and high in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants—essential nutrients for weight loss. One cup of this mix has just 25 calories.

Best tells us, "The fiber content helps promote feelings of fullness and aids in digestion, supporting weight loss efforts by reducing overall calorie intake. The peppers and onions add flavor and texture to meals without adding fats or calorie-dense ingredients."

Kroger Traditional Favorites Frozen Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are dark green vegetables low in carbs and rich in various nutrients. Just four of Kroger Traditional Favorites Frozen Brussels Sprouts provide three grams of protein and three grams of fiber. But most interestingly is the omega-3 fatty acid content of Brussels sprouts.

Best says, "Brussel sprouts are one of the only plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids. They provide this nutrient through alpha-linoleic acid (ALA), an essential fatty acid that cannot be made by the body and must be taken in through the diet. Its presence is important for immune function, healing, lung, and heart health."

Private Selection Frozen Blueberries

Private Selection's Frozen Blueberries are an excellent addition to smoothies for weight loss due to their low-calorie and high-fiber content.

"Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, which can aid in reducing inflammation and supporting overall health," explains Best. "Additionally, their natural sweetness adds flavor to smoothies without adding sugars, making them a nutritious and satisfying option for those looking to manage their weight."

Private Selection Tropical Mango Chunks

Private Selection's Frozen Mango is another fantastic addition to smoothies, adding a creamy texture without the need for dairy or added fats.

Best says, "Mangoes are naturally rich in fiber and vitamins, offering nutritional benefits while enhancing the smoothie's flavor. The convenience of frozen mango allows for long-term storage and easy portioning, making it a convenient option for quick and nutritious smoothies."

MorningStar Farms Veggie Breakfast Hot and Spicy Vegan Sausage Patties

These MorningStar Veggie Patties are made from plant-based ingredients, making them a healthier alternative to most meat options that are often high in sodium and saturated fat.

"These frozen patties are a convenient option for quick and nutritious meals during weight loss efforts," states Best.

Kroger Brand Super Sweet Corn

"Kroger's Frozen Corn is rich in fiber, aiding in digestion and promoting satiety, helping to manage portion sizes and reduce overall calorie intake," says Best. "Additionally, the convenience of frozen corn allows for easy storage and portioning, ensuring you always have a nutritious ingredient on hand to enhance your meals while supporting your weight-loss goals."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kroger Frozen Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips

Kroger Frozen Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips pack a protein punch, which helps promote satiety and maintain lean muscle mass to support healthy weight loss.

"These chicken breast strips are pre-cooked, saving time in meal preparation while ensuring portion control," says Best. "Having these chicken strips on hand allows for quick and easy incorporation into various meals, ensuring balanced nutrition and aiding in weight management."