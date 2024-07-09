12 Best New Kroger Items You Can Score in July

Kroger has a sweeping reach with over 1,200 locations nationwide–or even double that if you include all its banner brands: Ralphs, Dillons, Harris Teeter, and others are all part of the same big supermarket family.

Each store has an expansive collection of products, from groceries to household necessities to electronics and toys in some cases. Thousands of product SKUs are available at any given time, and the chain is constantly adding never-before-seen finds.

Summer is always one of the best seasons to stop by for a wave of new products. But this July is an especially good time to pop into your neighborhood Kroger, as the chain is currently touting over 300 just-arrived items. Be on the lookout for new additions to Kroger's own store brands like Simple Truth and Private Selection, exciting spin-offs from some of the nation's largest grocery companies, and even retail products from popular restaurant chains.

To help you get your grocery list started, we're highlighting 12 of the most noteworthy new foods and beverages on the shelf. So, let's get shopping. Also, remember that product availability can vary by location.

Texas Roadhouse Steak Sauces

Nutrition :

Classic Steak Sauce (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

The fast-growing Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain has expanded its reach even further with the introduction of steakhouse-inspired retail products. The chain's new frozen rolls made headline news when they hit the market, sold exclusively at Walmart. But, you can also get a taste of the Roadhouse experience when you shop at Kroger, where you'll find not one but two different styles of the restaurant's branded steak sauce. One is a classic bold and rich recipe while the other is a smoky and tangy Roadhouse Gold Sauce. The company says that every pour and every sizzle of both "echoes the Legendary spirit of Texas Roadhouse, making each meal truly exceptional."

A bottle of either will cost you $5.49. The steak, though, is unfortunately sold separately.

25 Best-Ever Items at Kroger, According to a Lifelong Fan

Fresh Pork Buns

Nutrition information unavailable

I may be behind the ball here–or bun, rather. But, I just recently stumbled upon the roast pork buns at my local Kroger's fresh sushi station for the first time. And, while most grocery-store sushi or similar products are usually hit or miss, these are surprisingly flavorful and newsworthy. The outside is squishy and lightly sweet while the pork inside is savory and tender, similar to a slow-cooked pot roast style of meat. They're like large pillowy drops of heaven, and I'm not the only one who thinks so.

On the store's website, the Japanese Food Express Inc. product has garnered only 5-star reviews. Consumers say the buns are "reliablly delicious" and that they taste great especially after a quick minute in the microwave.

Kodiak French Toast Sticks

Nutrition : (Per 4 Sticks)

Calories : 330

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 10 g

Kodiak is the undisputed king of protein-packed breakfasts. But, if the brand's pancakes and waffles have become a bit mundane, don't get in a flap. A new Kodiak creation just hit shelves and consumers are already obsessed. Introducing (drumroll, please): French Toast Sticks. The brand's Instagram post announcing the product's arrival stirred up plenty of approving comments. One fan who'd already had a chance to try them even shared, "just bought a thing of these yesterday so delicious had em for dinner last night and breakfast amazing."

In keeping with the company's better-for-you shtick, each grouping of four dippable sticks contains 100% whole grains as well as 10 grams of protein. And, they cook up quickly from frozen in the microwave, toaster, or toaster oven. You can find them now at Kroger for a price of $6.49 per box.

10 Best Kroger Frozen Foods for Weight Loss

Eggo Fully Loaded Waffles

Nutrition :

Chocolate Chip Brownie (Per 2 Waffles)

Calories : 170

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 10 g

While your head is poked in the freezer case, also make sure to snag a carton of Eggo's new Fully Loaded Waffles–the brand's own take on a protein-filled breakfast food. Officially launched in May, in tandem with some sweet waffle-patterned kicks, they are now available at Kroger in two distinct flavors including Chocolate Chip Brownie and Strawberry Delight.

In reviews on the store's website, shoppers say that the chocolate waffles are "delicious and decadent" and "perfect for a quick and indulgent breakfast, a midday snack, or even a late-night treat." As for the strawberry, they are said to be "berrytastic" with a "nice homestyle flavor." Plus, no one can get over the fact that every pair of two waffles delivers 10 grams of protein. At a retail price of $5.69 per box, you won't want to "leggo" these Eggos.

Egglife Wraps

Nutrition :

Sweet Cinnamon (Per 1 Wrap)

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Egglife has been rolling out to stores across the country and revolutionizing the way consumers wrap. These innovative new products are made with egg whites rather than flour, so each one is gluten-free, dairy-free, protein-packed, and low on carbs. And, the even better news is that a few varieties can now be purchased at Kroger, including the original flavor and the recently added Sweet Cinnamon.

On one of the brand's Instagram posts about the sweetly spiced wraps, one fan wrote "Love this healthier alternative!" Another added, "Oh I'm here for it 🔥." Egglife also shares plenty of ways to enjoy them from rolling them up into blueberry cinnamon rolls or stuffing them with peanut butter, apples, and granola. A pack of six will run you $5.99 and they can be found in the refrigerator aisle close to the eggs.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Simple Truth Cloud'Wich Sandwiches

Nutrition :

Maple Chicken Sausage, Cheese & Egg (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 260

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 17 g

It's possible that the Simple Truth brand "borrowed" the term Cloud'Wich from another source (ahem, The Cloud Bread Company). However, these breakfast sammies are certainly worthy of the name. Not to mention, they're an easy-to-find alternative. Both varieties–maple and sage–start with a waffle-shaped bun and are then stuffed with a chicken patty, egg, and cheese. The sage rendition gives into more savory notes while the maple offers a sweetness that makes it similar to a McGriddle from McDonald's.

The sandwiches are still a very fresh find. But, one early review of the sage variety was encouragingly positive. "Delicious!" the rating reads. "The 'bread' is soft and fluffy and the sausage is very tasty. Just need a little salt on the egg part." I've had them myself and I concur with all of the above. The only downside here is that they are a bit pricey, at a cost of $6.99 for just two, and they run on the high side in terms of both cholesterol and fat.

Kind Cocoa Dusted Almonds Trail Mix

Nutrition information unavailable

Trail mix is the perfect summertime snack for any activity from hiking to beach going. It's a wonderfully filling option as you're soaking up the sun, and this specific nutty jumble from Kind satisfies both your sweet and salty cravings. The $6.49 container is packed with peanuts, regular salted almonds, and cocoa dusted almonds for just a touch of sweetness that keeps you coming back for more. At my store, the blend seems to commonly be in low-stock, so grab it if you see it! Also, be sure to check out its other mixes at Kroger like Edamame & Fava Beans or Toasted Corn Edamame Nuts & Seeds.

The Best & Worst Granola Bars in America—Ranked

Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Spread

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 200

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 5 g

This is one of Jif's largest flavor innovations to date, taking the brand where it's never dared to go before: into the world of chocolate. As soon as I saw this jar in stores, I had to have it. And, let me tell you, it's worth every penny of its $3.29 price tag. It's like a mix between Nutella and creamy peanut butter, making for the quintessential sweet and salty blend but with 50% less sugar compared to other hazelnut spreads.

I can think of about a thousand uses for the spread from slathering it on toast or waffles to pairing it with apples or fruit to just spooning it from the jar. If you're a sucker for either peanut butter or chocolate it will go well with nearly anything. And, if you're a sucker for both, this product may be dangerous. Don't say I didn't warn you.

Bibigo Seaweed Snacks

Nutrition : (Per 6 Sheets)

Calories : 15

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Seaweed as a snack may seem like a strange concept, but Bibigo pulls it off. Each square-shaped flakey sheet is salty, crisp, and doesn't overwhelm you with an overly briny or ocean-like taste. Plus, you absolutely can't beat the price. At Kroger, where these items just recently surfaced, each pack costs just $1.99, but they are often a part of the chain's 10 for $10 deal as well. Current flavors include Crispy Sesame, Sea Salt, and Wasabi. Any of which make for tasty bites all on their own, great wraps for small sushi tacos, or the perfect pairing with the TikTok famous salmon and rice bowl.

60 Healthy Snack Ideas That Keep You Full

Nature Valley Crispy Creamy Wafer Bars

Nutrition :

Strawberry (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 200

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

These Nature Valley's snack bars are made with light whole grain wafers, layers of sweet filling, and topped with an icing coat and crunchy granola. With this makeup, they are similar to those classic wafer cookies you can always find tucked away in your grandparents cupboard, and people are particularly enjoying the Strawberry variety available at Kroger. One reviewer shared that they "did not disappoint" and also appreciated that they were made with "real ingredients you can feel good about eating, not like some weird science experiment when you read the ingredients label on so many snacks." Another enthusiastic review read, "The best snack ever! Great for a sweet tooth or a quick snack or breakfast to get ya going! I have been over indulging! Hard to find tho."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you are lucky enough to spot them, they'll come at a price of $5.49 per 5-count box. They also come in flavors of Honey Vanilla and Peanut Butter Chocolate.

Private Selection Liege Waffles

Nutrition :

Chocolate Brownie (Per 1 Waffle)

Calories : 250

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 4 g

Waffles and other frozen breakfast items have dominated this list thus far, but there's just one more worthy of your attention this summer, and that would be the Private Selection Belgian-style Liege Waffles. These come in a French Toast flavor as well as a Chocolate Brownie iteration (my personal fave). Tender on the inside, crisp on the outside, both are equally delectable and fit for a satisfying on-the-go breakfast. They're also quick to prepare whether you choose the toaster, air fryer, conventional oven, or microwave method.

I always trust Kroger's private-label brand to deliver quality fare. But, these may take the cake as one of my favorite Private Selection products of all time. So, if your freezer isn't full yet from all your other chilled Kroger treasures, you'll want to give these waffles a coveted spot.