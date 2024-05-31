10 Best Skyr Yogurts, According to a Dietitian

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Over the past few years, Icelandic skyr has become a standout in American grocery stores. Skyr, a traditional Icelandic dairy product, is often described as a hybrid between yogurt and cheese. Unlike conventional yogurt, skyr is made by straining skim milk and adding live, active Icelandic bacteria cultures. This process results in a thicker, creamier texture while keeping it low in fat. Remarkably, it takes about four cups of skim milk to produce just one cup of skyr, which gives it a velvety richness and significantly higher protein content than regular yogurt. The unique skyr cultures also contribute to its distinct, milder flavor that isn't as sour and tart as Greek yogurt.

Skyr boasts an impressive nutrition profile. It's often higher in protein than conventional yogurt, packed with gut-boosting probiotics, and low in sugars due to the straining process that filters out the sugar-rich whey. Its standout feature is its protein content—sometimes double that of standard yogurt—reaching up to 17 grams of protein per cup compared to 9 grams in regular yogurt. This high protein content makes skyr a satisfying snack or meal choice, helping you stay full for longer.

How we selected the healthiest skyr yogurts.

Protein Content: Skyr is naturally high in protein. A true skyr product should contain more protein than the yogurts neighboring it on the grocery shelves. Protein helps increase staying power at meals and snacks, regulates appetite, and supports muscle repair and growth.

Added Sugars: Plain skyr varieties should be low in added sugar, but we also considered flavored options and selected those with the lowest sugar content. While skyr will naturally contain sugar from the lactose in milk, our review focused on added sugars.

Probiotics: Thanks to the natural fermentation process, skyr contains probiotics that support a healthy microbiome. Consuming skyr can provide billions of beneficial gut bacteria, which contribute to overall digestive health.

While skyr is higher in protein and lower in fat, choosing regular or conventional yogurts is also a healthy option if that's your preference. However, if you're looking for a higher protein snack that doesn't contain added sugar and boosts your gut health, skyr is an excellent choice in the yogurt aisle.

Ready to explore the best skyr options? Here are our top 10 picks, each offering a delicious way to enjoy this nutritious treat.

Icelandic Provisions Pain

Nutrition (Per 150 g serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

We love Icelandic Provisions Plain Skyr because it is one of the most balanced options on the market. Each serving delivers 17 grams of protein for just 120 calories. Plus, with 2.5 grams of fat and limited saturated fat per serving, this option is heart-healthy. Choosing the plain option delivers just 3 grams of total sugar and no added sugar.

siggi's Skyr Vanilla Non Fat

Nutrition (Per 150 g serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 16 g

Siggi's Skyr Vanilla Non Fat yogurt packs a protein punch with 16 grams per serving and only 110 calories. Compared to most yogurts, it offers double the protein for the same calorie count. Fat-free and relatively low in carbohydrates, it's a nutritious choice. While it contains 9 grams of sugar, it's mostly from naturally occurring lactose, making it a wholesome option.

Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt Plain

Nutrition (Per 150 g serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 18 g

With a whopping 18 grams of protein per container, Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr yogurt is one of the healthiest skyr yogurts we reviewed. It does contain 6 grams of fat from saturated fat, but saturated fat from yogurt sources may not have the same impact on heart health as other types of saturated fat. With 2 grams of sugar per container, this product is low in total sugars and contains zero added sugars.

Thor's Skyr Plain

Nutrition (Per 170 g serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 21 g

Another one of the healthiest yogurts we reviewed is Thor's Plain Skyr. Per container, you will get a whopping 21 grams of protein, making it one of the highest protein options on the market. With just 3.5 grams of fat, this product is still relatively low in fat and is considered a heart-healthy option. Plus, with 5 grams of carbohydrates and no sugars per serving, you have a great base to add your own fruit, granola, or sweeteners to make this a balanced snack or meal at home.

Norr Organic Probiotic Plain Nonfat

Nutrition (Per 125 g serving) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 14 g

Norr Organic Probiotic Plain Nonfat skyr yogurt is another one of our top picks for the healthiest skiers on the market. Clocking in at just 80 calories per serving, this is one of the lowest calorie options we can find that still delivers 14 grams of protein per serving. If you choose the plain nonfat variety, you also get zero grams of fat and just 3 grams of naturally occurring sugars.

Icelandic Provisions Oat Milk Skyr

Nutrition (Per 170 g serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 16 g

If you are dairy-free and still want to enjoy high-protein, gut-healthy skyr yogurt, Icelandic Provisions makes an oat milk variety that is perfect for you. Made with a combination of oat milk and pea protein, each serving delivers 16 grams of protein. Plus, the ingredient list provides a fiber boost, with 2 grams of fiber per serving.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

siggi's Drinkable Skyr Plain

Nutrition (Per 6 ounce serving) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 6g

We love a convenient, drinkable option, and siggi's delivers with its drinkable Skyr plain yogurt. Each serving contains just 60 calories, zero grams of fat, and 7 grams of natural sugar. This option is lower in protein due to the serving size, but we think it makes a great travel snack that the whole family will love.

Painterland Sisters Blueberry Lemon

Nutrition (Per 150 g serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 16 g

We love Painterland Sisters skyr yogurt for its balanced nutritional profile and delicious taste. With creative flavors like blueberry lemon, this yogurt is creamy and delicious without being too tangy. With 16 grams of protein per serving and 7 grams of total sugars, we were impressed by the nutrition label on a flavored variety of yogurt, which often comes with lots of added sugars.

Thors Skyr Coconut

Nutrition (Per 170 g serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 18 g

Finding a healthy coconut yogurt is hard, and Thor's Skyr Coconut is an excellent option. With an impressive 18 grams of protein per serving of 150 calories, this product also contains no saturated fat and zero total grams of sugar. This product is not dairy-free as it is still made with low-fat milk, and coconut flavoring is added during processing.

Norr Organic Probiotic Skyr Whole Milk Plain

Nutrition (Per 125 g serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

Norr's Organic Probiotic Skyr Whole Milk Plain is one of the healthiest skyr yogurts available, with 14 grams of protein per serving. Plus, as a whole milk skier, each serving only has 4 grams of fat and 2 grams of saturated fat, keeping this on the lower side for heart health. We love that the ingredients do not contain any added sugars, and they use organic milk to produce their skyr yogurt. Choosing the plain flavor means there are no added sugars in the product, making it a balanced base for your meal or snack to build on.

