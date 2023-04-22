10 New Sodas In 2023—and Which Ones You Should and Shouldn't Drink

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

From the distinct sound you hear when you crack open a can to the distinctive sweet effervescence you savor when you take your first sip, there is no denying that drinking soda—or "pop" for you Midwesterners—is one of life's greatest pleasures.

We have come a long way since the days of just having Coke and Pepsi to choose from, as one walk down the soda aisle in the grocery store will present you with a wide variety of bubbly options. These include sugar-free choices, sodas that come in unique colors like neon green and black, and varieties that contain more caffeine than a venti latte. And 2023 has already brought us some unique soda choices that tickle our taste buds—and, in some cases, may support our health.

If you are curious to learn which new sodas have graced us with their presence in 2023, and which you should and shouldn't drink if you are focused on maximizing your health, read on to learn all about what is popping this year in the soda aisle.

Best New Sodas

1 Olipop Lemon Lime

Per 1 can : 50 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (9 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 0 g protein

If you like lemon-lime soda, then you will love Olipop Lemon Lime. Unlike your Sprite or 7-Up, which can have around 140 calories per can, this soda contains only 50 calories per serving. And also unlike Sprite or 7-Up, each can contains a whopping 9 grams of fiber, or 32% DV. The fiber found in this soda is prebiotic fiber, which acts as fuel for probiotics, or "good bacteria." So, drinking a can of this soda is actually good for your gut health!

2 The Secret Nature of Fruit

Per 1 can (ex : Tropical Passionfruit): 25 calories, 0g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (9 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 0 g protein

With two billion probiotics per can and made with no added sugars, this soda checks the box if you are in need of a low-calorie soda that is free from anything artificial. Each can also provide an excellent source of vitamin C to support immune health. Four flavors are available, and each is fruity and delish.

3 Poppi Grape

Per 1 can : 25 calories, 0g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 0 g protein

The new Grape flavor is inspired by the childhood memories we all know and love, with a twist and hints of lemon for a non-traditional flavor. This soda doesn't have quite as much fiber as Olipop, but it does contain a boost of apple cider vinegar, which is great for those who try to include that ingredient in their diet.

4 Daytrip Prebiotic Soda Clementine

Per 1 can : 30 calories, 0g fat (0 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (5 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 0 g protein

Not only does this soda contain prebiotic fiber, but it is also infused with terpenes and vitamin C. Terpenes are compounds that are responsible for the hemp plant's aroma and flavor. But even though this soda has this compound, it is free of THC, the intoxicating chemical in many cannabis products.

5 Olipop Banana Cream

Per 1 can : 50 calories, 0g fat (0 g saturated fat), 40 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (9 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 0 g protein

Like all Olipop flavors, the Banana Cream variety is packed with prebiotic fiber to support gut health. This variety marries a classic vanilla flavor with a surprising boost of banana flavor, resulting in a drink that tastes like banana cream pie. But you won't find any artificial colors or flavors in this can, which is certainly a bonus.

6 Hawaiian Soda Co.

Per 1 can : 54 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 4 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (0 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 0 g protein.

Proudly AAPI-owned, Hawaiian Soda Co. brings a taste of paradise right into your can. This drink is crafted with tropical flavors, prebiotic fiber, and 40% fruit juice. And it is free from added sugars and anything artificial.

Worst New Sodas

1 Starry

Per 1 can : 150 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 35 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (0 g fiber, 39 g sugar), 0 g protein

Made with high fructose corn syrup and containing zero fiber, this soda is essentially sparkling sugar water with a hint of lemon-lime flavor. As a replacement for Sierra Mist, this soda is more citrusy but is still essentially empty calories in a can.

2 Dr. Pepper Strawberries & Cream

Per 1 can : 150 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (0 g fiber, 39 g sugar), 0 g protein

Sure, anything that offers the classic flavor combo of strawberries and cream is appealing. But like classic Dr. Pepper, this soda is loaded with added sugars, artificial colors, and phosphoric acid–an ingredient that may negatively affect bone health when consumed in large quantities.

3 Trader Joe's Brewed Ginger Beer

Per 1 can : 140 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 40 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (0 g fiber, 36 g sugar), 0 g protein

While we normally love what we find at Trader Joe's, we would be remiss to say that we are impressed with this bubbly drink from a nutrition perspective. Sure, it is made with natural ingredients like sugar and ginger juice, but with 36 grams of sugar per serving, enjoying just one bottle will provide more grams of sugar than the 25-36 grams of added sugar than the American Heart Association recommends that people consume in an entire day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Mountain Dew Pitch Black

Per 1 can : 280 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 75 g carbs (0 g fiber, 75 g sugar), 0 g protein

We wish we could say that this drink gets its color from fruit and veggie extracts, but the reality is that the soda leans on artificial colors to obtain its unique dark hue. It is also incredibly high in added sugars, and it offers zero fiber, probiotics, or any other beneficial ingredients.