12 Easy Breakfast Ideas for Weight Loss

For many individuals, breakfast is the easiest meal to turn into a weight-loss meal. Why? Well, you're at home, you have a kitchen full of fresh foods, and you're not tempted by any fast food options when you're out and about later in the day. Simply put, the morning gives you the best control over what you eat. The ingredients for a healthy morning meal that promotes weight loss don't have to be fancy, either. In fact, you probably already have them in the pantry and refrigerator! We spoke with experts who break down some of the best (and easiest) breakfasts for rapid weight loss you can start working into your regular rotation.

What should your weight loss breakfasts include?

When it comes to what to look for in an ideal weight loss breakfast, you should always opt for foods that are packed with nutrients; ones that contain a small portion of wholesome carbs for fuel (which can be in the form of whole grains or fresh fruit) and feature a combo of fiber and protein to keep you fuller for longer, The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, tell Eat This, Not That!

The Nutrition Twins explain, "While protein is critical at all meals, it's particularly so in the morning, as most people opt for carbs at this time when insulin is less sensitive. Including adequate protein helps to stabilize blood sugar and prevent hunger. Ideally, you want to also include antioxidant-rich fruits and/or vegetables and a small amount of good-for-you-fat in the form of nuts, seeds, or olive oil."

If there's any way to lose weight rapidly, a good place to start is breakfast. We consulted with nutrition, fitness, and weight loss experts for their opinion and suggestions for their favorite healthy breakfasts that can help you lose weight.

1 Overnight Oats

The best part about this first extremely tasty breakfast for rapid weight loss is that you prep it in advance. This way, even the busiest of mornings won't stand in the way of your progress!

"Packed with protein, thanks to Greek yogurt and skim milk, this prep-in-advance breakfast only requires you to simply combine the ingredients in a bowl or jar and let the delicious meal creation happen as you sleep," The Nutrition Twins explain.

Research shows that protein is essential for weight loss, as it helps you avoid overeating and makes it more seamless to shed unwanted weight. Getting your fill of protein can also help speed up your metabolism and torch a greater amount of fat—including stubborn abdominal fat. "Greek yogurt provides good-for-your-gut probiotics, to promote a healthy gut microbiome which is associated with less body fat," The Nutrition Twins add.

Try the twins' Orange Creamsicle Overnight Oats recipe. You'll need:

½ cup oats

½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 orange, peeled and sectioned

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon ground flax

¼ cup nonfat milk

2 Avocado Toast with Scrambled Eggs

"This healthy breakfast is ultra-satisfying, thanks to the winning combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fat, all of which help to keep energy and blood sugar levels stable and prevent energy crashes that trigger sugar cravings," The Nutrition Twins tell us.

The twins' favorite eggs to use for avocado toast are Eggland's Best, due to the nutritional value and the fact that they only pack 60 calories per egg. "Compared to ordinary eggs, [Eggland's Best] has more than double the omega-3's to fight the inflammation that makes weight loss more difficult. Plus, they contain six times more vitamin D compared to ordinary eggs, and research shows that people with lower levels of vitamin D are more likely to be obese." One study revealed that individuals who ate eggs with toast for breakfast were less hungry and did not consume as many calories during their next meal when compared to people who had cereal with milk and juice.

"All it takes is two tablespoons of avocado to keep the calories in check—and you'll still get the creaminess and the good-for-you monounsaturated fat," The Nutrition Twins say.

3 Blueberry Protein Weight Loss Breakfast Smoothie

When you're on a time crunch, this blueberry protein weight loss breakfast smoothie comes in clutch. Nothing is more seamless than adding some healthy ingredients to the blender, grabbing your smoothie, and then heading out the door.

According to The Nutrition Twins, "This deliciously satisfying one has a high protein-to-calorie ratio, meaning it gives you a lot of satiety for a relatively small number of calories, thanks to vanilla protein powder and just the right amount of almond butter. Add that blueberries' antioxidant C3G decreases hunger by increasing the hormone leptin, while also enhancing fat metabolism by increasing adiponectin. Lemons contain potent polyphenols that may help to suppress body fat accumulation and prevent obesity."

To make this blueberry protein weight loss smoothie, you'll need:

½ cup frozen blueberries

½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

½ tablespoon almond butter

1 scoop vanilla plant-based protein powder

½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Water to blend

4 Turkey Sausage and Salsa Burrito

Add some turkey sausage to a pan, and within mere minutes, you'll have a tasty, "protein-packed" and "waistline-friendly" breakfast to enjoy, The Nutrition Twins say. "The key to making this meal ideal for weight loss is to use a whole grain wrap that is less than 150 calories and skip meatless sausage patties, which are typically loaded with highly processed ingredients and additives that lead to inflammation in the body that makes weight loss more difficult, as well as regular high-fat and antibiotic-treated sausage; antibiotics can negatively impact the gut microbiome and make weight loss harder," they explain.

The Nutrition Twins suggest Applegate Naturals® Savory Turkey Breakfast Sausage. It's a stellar source of protein, incredibly tasty, and doesn't contain as many calories as regular sausage. Plus, the brand follows a strict "no antibiotics ever" policy.

Salsa is the perfect way to wrap up this breakfast burrito. The Nutrition Twins say, "Salsa packs in antioxidants to mop up free radicals and protect against inflammation that is associated with obesity."

5 High-Protein Oatmeal with Cinnamon

"Pop whole grain, nutrient, and fiber-rich oatmeal in the microwave, and in minutes, you'll have the base of a hot meal that provides satisfaction and long-lasting energy to start your day," The Nutrition Twins tell us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you're a fan of oats, you're in luck, because research shows this healthy breakfast food can help you lose weight and control your blood sugar. For the ultimate weight-loss breakfast, The Nutrition Twins suggest adding a protein source such as protein powder, cottage cheese, milk powder, Greek yogurt, or even egg whites to lengthen the energy-boosting effects of the oats and keep you fuller for a longer period of time. "You'll prevent energy peaks and crashes and the subsequent sugar cravings and overeating that result when you only give your body carbs and your body needs a quick pick-me-up," they add.

And lastly, include some cinnamon in your oats, which provides natural sweetness without the excess calories. According to research, cinnamon has also been associated with weight loss and reduced belly fat, so you know this breakfast is a clear winner.

To whip up this cinnamon banana belly fat-burning oatmeal, you'll need:

½ cup oats

½ cup nonfat milk

½ small banana, mashed

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅓ cup nonfat cottage cheese

1 egg white

6 Yogurt Parfait

Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, FAND award-winning nutrition expert and Wall Street Journal best-selling author of Up Your Veggies: Flexitarian Recipes for the Whole Family, says one of her go-to breakfast ideas for weight loss is a refreshing yogurt parfait, specifically her strawberry-kiwi yogurt parfait.

"Numerous studies show that yogurt can be part of a healthy weight loss plan," she tells us. "A recently published study concluded that among women with less healthy diets, yogurt consumption was associated with lower postpartum obesity risk. The study also found a link between those who ate more yogurt and cheese with less postpartum weight retention, and women who were sedentary or had a low-quality diet, eating more yogurt was associated with a lower risk of postpartum obesity."

For Amidor's strawberry-kiwi yogurt parfait, you'll need:

1 (32-ounce) container of nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt

1 cup (about 8 large) strawberries, hulled and diced

2 kiwis, peeled and diced

½ cup almonds, chopped

¼ cup freshly squeezed or 100% orange juice

7 Mediterranean Breakfast Bowl

If you're looking for a mouthwatering, low-calorie breakfast, consider whipping up Amidor's Mediterranean breakfast bowl. "Hard-cooked eggs are a great protein breakfast option as the protein helps keep you feeling satisfied. Plus you can prep it in advance to help save time in the morning. Pair it with vegetables like cucumbers and tomatoes which have fiber and are lower in calories. Add a spoonful of hummus for healthy fat—which also provides that satiety value," she explains.

For this breakfast bowl, you'll need:

5 peeled hard-cooked eggs, divided

5 Kirby or mini cucumbers, divided

1 ¼ cups cherry tomatoes, divided

5 (3/4 ounces) slices of low-fat Swiss cheese, divided

2 ½ large (8-inch) 100% whole wheat pitas, divided

1 ¼ cups prepared hummus

8 Peanut Butter and Jelly Wonder Whip

This high-protein snack or breakfast comes from medical board member Ilana Muhlstein, MS, RDN, in her book You Can Drop It: How I Dropped 100 Pounds Enjoying Carbs, Cocktails & Chocolate—And You Can Too!

To make peanut butter and jelly wonder whip, you'll need:

1 cup reduced-fat (2%) plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons peanut butter powder

½ cup fresh (or frozen) red grapes, cut in half

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Liquid stevia (to taste, optional)

Ground cinnamon (to taste, optional)

To make it, combine the yogurt, peanut butter powder, vanilla extract, stevia (if desired), and cinnamon (if desired) in a serving bowl; mix well. Top the yogurt mixture with grapes. Serve immediately, or store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to one day.

9 High-Fiber Green Smoothie

One of the most critical steps to losing weight is gaining control over mindless eating. That's why personal trainer Karisa Karmali, a National Association of Sports Medicine Certified Nutrition Coach and founder of Self-Live and Fitness, recommends high-fiber and high-protein smoothies. "Protein increases satiety, which lowers the chances of binge-eating due to not being satisfied with our meals," she says.

Try her favorite recipe, a high-fiber green summer smoothie:

½ frozen banana

1 cup spinach

½ avocado

1 serving of vanilla protein powder

1 cup almond milk (or any milk of your choice)

1 teaspoon chia seeds (whole or ground)

Blend with or without ice cubes.

10 High-Fiber Blueberry Waffles

You can make blueberry waffles into a hearty breakfast that will stick with you all morning long by using high-fiber psyllium husk, says medical board member Lisa Moskovitz, RD, CEO of NY Nutrition Group, says in her book The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan. Derived from the Plantago ovata plant's seeds, it has prebiotic potential, meaning psyllium can feed healthy gut bacteria, increasing probiotics and promoting a healthier digestive system. "Psyllium can also increase the production of short-chain fatty acids, which studies show may increase your metabolism and fat-burning," says Moskovitz.

To make these blueberry waffles, you'll need:

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 large egg

¼ cup cottage cheese

1 tablespoon psyllium husk powder

1 tablespoon vegan vanilla protein powder

½ teaspoon baking powder

To make it, place berries in a microwave-safe dish, and microwave for one minute. Coat the bottom and top the waffle iron with coconut oil so it's evenly distributed. Crack an egg into a small mixing bowl, and add cottage cheese, vanilla extract, psyllium husk, protein powder, and baking powder. Mix well. Pour the batter over the waffle iron and lower the lid. Cook for three to four minutes, until slightly golden brown. Let it cool for one minute, and then carefully remove it from the waffle iron. Once the waffle is on the plate, finish with a topping of your choice.

11 Breakfast Quinoa

If you're tired of oatmeal, try a nutty-flavored grain that's not normally thought of for breakfast but makes a delicious protein- and fiber-rich morning meal. Here's a popular diabetes-fighting recipe from our book The 14-Day No-Sugar Diet.

To make breakfast quinoa, you'll need:

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup water

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup blueberries

1 cup strawberries, sliced

¼ cup chopped raw walnuts

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon honey

To make it, combine almond milk, water, and quinoa in a medium saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to between low and medium. Cover and simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed, 12 to 14 minutes. Stir in the butter. Remove from the heat, and let stand for about five minutes. Add the blueberries, strawberries, walnuts, and cinnamon, and mix well. Drizzle with honey, if desired.

12 A Tasty Protein and Fiber Pairing

Protein and fiber are a winning combination for keeping hunger at bay. Here are three super fast low-calorie breakfasts that pair a protein item with high-fiber food.

Whole grain cereal with ½ cup skim milk and fresh blueberries

Medium apple with 1 tablespoon of almond butter

Small pear and a low-fat cheese stick

"There are many healthy versions of whole grain cereal to choose from," Amidor tells us. "Look for options with at least three grams of fiber per serving. Measure one or two portions of the cereal—depending on your calorie goals—and top [it off] with skim or low-fat milk. Don't forget to top with fruit for even more fiber to help keep you feeling full."