4 Best Elliptical Workouts To Blast Belly Fat Fast

Elliptical workouts pack a powerful punch in your weight-loss journey by offering a low-impact, full-body exercise that torches calories and targets belly fat. Unlike cycling or running on a treadmill, the elliptical engages your upper and lower body, creating a unique, synergistic effect that boosts your fat-burning potential. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned fitness enthusiast, the elliptical's versatility makes it an excellent choice for reaching your goals. With the right workout plan, you can maximize your time on the machine and accelerate your progress toward a leaner, fitter physique.

Steady-state workouts, like low-intensity steady-state (LISS), are ideal for building your aerobic base. Maintaining a consistent pace for an extended period enhances your cardiovascular endurance and trains your body to become more efficient at burning fat, including stubborn belly fat. This foundational training not only delivers immediate results but also amplifies the impact of future, more intense workouts by improving your overall fitness level.

On the other hand, interval-based workouts, such as pyramid intervals, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and TABATA, take fat-burning to the next level. These sessions alternate between high-intensity efforts and recovery periods, keeping your metabolism revved up long after your workout ends. Pyramid intervals offer a progressive approach to intensity, while HIIT provides quick and efficient calorie burns for those pressed for time. With its ultra-intense format, TABATA requires a strong aerobic base but rewards your effort with unmatched fat-burning potential. Together, these workouts bring variety, challenge, and effectiveness to your elliptical sessions, helping you crush your fitness goals.

The Workouts

Workout #1: Low-Intensity Steady-State (LISS)

What you need: This workout requires an elliptical machine and 30–45 minutes of uninterrupted time. It is perfect for beginners or active recovery days.

The Routine:

Warm-up (5 minutes) Steady-state elliptical (30–45 minutes) Cool-down (5 minutes)

Directions: This workout involves maintaining a consistent, moderate pace for an extended period to improve cardiovascular endurance and burn fat.

How to Do It:

Warm-up Start at a low resistance and slow speed.

Focus on getting your muscles warmed up and gradually increasing your heart rate. Steady-state elliptical Set the resistance to a low-to-moderate level.

Maintain a steady, sustainable pace where you can still hold a conversation but feel slightly challenged. Cool-down Gradually decrease your speed and resistance to return your heart rate to its resting state.

Workout #2: Pyramid Intervals

What you need: An elliptical machine and 25–30 minutes. This workout combines increasing and decreasing intensity to maximize calorie burn.

The Routine:

Warm-up (5 minutes) 1-minute low intensity 2-minute medium intensity 3-minute high intensity 2-minute medium intensity 1-minute low intensity Cool-down (5 minutes)

Directions: This workout uses ascending and descending intervals to elevate your heart rate while avoiding burnout.

How to Do It:

Warm-up Start with a low resistance and slow pace. 1-minute low intensity Use light resistance and keep a comfortable, easy pace. 2-minute medium intensity Increase resistance slightly and pick up your pace to a moderate effort. 3-minute high intensity Push yourself with higher resistance and a fast pace. You should feel breathless by the end. 2-minute medium intensity Reduce resistance and pace slightly to recover. 1-minute low intensity Bring your pace and resistance back to an easy level. Cool-down Decrease speed and resistance gradually to cool down.

Workout #3: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

What you need: An elliptical machine and 20 minutes. This workout alternates between all-out sprints and active recovery for maximum fat-burning efficiency.

The Routine:

Warm-up (5 minutes) 30-second sprint 1-minute recovery (repeat 8 times) Cool-down (5 minutes)

Directions: HIIT boosts your metabolism and increases calorie burn in a shorter time by alternating intense efforts with recovery.

How to Do It:

Warm-up Start at a low resistance and moderate pace. 30-second sprint Set the resistance to a challenging level and sprint as fast as possible. 1-minute recovery Lower the resistance and pace to recover before the next sprint. Cool-down Decrease speed and resistance gradually to bring your heart rate down.

Workout #4: TABATA

What you need: An elliptical machine and 10 minutes. This ultra-intense workout consists of short bursts of maximum effort and brief rest periods. It's best to have a solid aerobic base and a few months of training before diving into the intense nature of TABATA workouts.

The Routine:

Warm-up (3 minutes) 20-second sprint 10-second rest (repeat 8 times) Cool-down (2 minutes)

Directions: TABATA quickly pushes your cardiovascular system to its limits, making it highly effective for fat loss.

How to Do It:

Warm-up Start at a light resistance and moderate pace to get ready. 20-second sprint Set a high resistance and sprint as hard as possible for 20 seconds. 10-second rest Slow down and lower resistance to recover briefly. Cool-down Gradually decrease speed and resistance for 2 minutes to cool down.