5 Chair Exercises That Firm Belly Pooch Faster Than Pilates After 60

Address this stubborn area of the body with these simple chair moves.

Ah, the dreaded “belly pooch” that seems to creep up when you least expect it. Extra fat around the midsection is common with age due to hormonal shifts, muscle loss, reduced physical activity, and body composition changes. Poor nutritional habits—especially eating in a caloric surplus—can also contribute to unwanted fat around the waistline. Don’t fret, because with the right workout regimen on deck, you can address this stubborn area of the body. We spoke with an expert who shares five chair exercises that can help firm belly fat quicker than Pilates after 60.

“Muscle loss means less thermogenic tissue to burn calories, so with less muscle, you’ll need to move more or eat less so you don’t accumulate fat. Hormonal changes as we age lead to an accumulation of fat around the midsection—especially for people who are under a lot of stress where cortisol makes it harder to lose fat … With chair-based exercises [on deck], you eliminate the risks of falls due to poor balance,” explains Jose Guevara, Fitness Instructor, Chiropractor, and Founder and Garage Gym Equipment Tester at ShreddedDad.com.

With a Chiropractic degree and years of hands-on experience under his belt, Guevara offers useful tips and expert advice for achieving peak fitness at home. Below, he breaks down five chair exercises that can help tighten and firm belly fat after 60. All you need is a sturdy chair to get started!

Paloff Press

Begin by anchoring a resistance band around a sturdy post. Sit perpendicular to the post at a distance where there’s resistance on the band. Hold the band with both hands at your chest. Straighten both arms in front of you, holding for 3 seconds. Use control to return to your chest, resisting the urge to rotate your trunk. Perform 10 reps on each side.

Seated Leg Raises

Sit back lightly with your hands holding onto the chair. Extend one leg straight out. Hold for a moment, then lower. Repeat on the other side. Once you progress, lift both legs at the same time.

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Seated Side Bends

​​Begin seated. Reach one arm overhead and the other arm down toward the floor, holding an optional dumbbell. Bend sideways through the waist. (Engage your side body rather than “collapsing” your shoulder.) Stay in a straight line, not allowing yourself to lean forward. Switch sides after completing all prescribed reps on one side.

Seated Side Twists

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Cross your arms in front of your chest. Alternatively, hold a light weight or water bottle for added resistance. Gently twist your torso from one side to the other, keeping the movement slow and controlled and your hips stable. Really feel your obliques activate.

Chair Plank