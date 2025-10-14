5 Classic Exercises That Melt Belly Fat Faster Than Cardio After 50

Sometimes, it’s best to stick to the classics—and your fitness routine is no exception to the rule. If you’re looking to melt stubborn belly fat, we have five classic exercises that beat out cardio every single time—especially after 50. Many believe that accumulating belly fat is simply a natural part of aging, but according to Lauren Saglimbene, personal trainer at Life Time Gainesville, that’s absolutely not the case.

As you enter your 50s, “life has been life-ing,” as Saglimbene puts it. What does that mean? You’ve likely been dedicated to and crushing it in your career while balancing family plans and social commitments. Fitness tends to be pushed to the back-burner.

"As a result, many people reach their 50th birthday with sluggish metabolisms, low muscle mass, inadequate hormones and subpar diets—a potent combination that promotes belly fat storage. So, the food you eat turns into body fat more quickly and your body's natural metabolic functions aren't functioning optimally," Saglimbene says.

That’s where a well-balanced workout regimen comes into play, featuring both strength training and cardio. That said, resistance exercises help build lean muscle mass, which works for your body “even when you’re not working out,” Saglimbene tells us.

“Strength training also helps you process carbohydrates better. Together, strength training and cardio are a powerful pair,” Saglimbene adds. “Strength training also causes a release of growth hormone, especially during the 30 minutes after a well-designed workout. Researchers have shown that growth hormone promotes loss of belly fat around your organs (visceral fat), along with helping your body repair and recover.”

5 Classic Exercises That Melt Belly Fat After 50

The below exercises are incredibly productive, as they torch calories while sculpting lean muscle.

“Your body becomes a metabolic machine even on rest days,” Saglimbene says. “They also prime your body with hormones that help promote fat loss. For best results, pair with optimal nutrition strategies—you can’t outwork a bad diet.”

Bench Presses

Lie flat on your back on a workout bench, feet flat on the ground. Grip the barbell just outside shoulder-width. Lower the barbell toward your chest, maintaining a 45-degree angle with your elbows. Press the barbell back up until your arms are straight. Perform 2 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Squats

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms in front of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to descend into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform 2 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Step-ups

Stand tall, facing a sturdy chair, workout bench, or step. Step onto the surface with your leading leg, bringing the other leg to meet it. Step back down. Perform 2 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Assisted Pull-ups

Loop a resistance band around a pull-up bar and place one foot inside the loop. Grab onto the bar using an overhand grip just outside shoulder-width. Activate your core as you pull your chest toward the bar. Use control to lower. Perform 2 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Deadlifts