10 Legendary Costco Products That Sold Out Almost Instantly

Costco is always full of surprises. The membership-based warehouse club consistently makes headlines for various reasons, like raising membership fees, instituting major changes to the food court, and constructing new locations as the brand expands its reach.

However, the changes that capture members' attention the most often revolve around the store's rotating inventory. Shoppers have become adept at spotting the telltale black asterisk kiss of death, signaling the imminent disappearance of a favorite product. At the same time, they're always on the lookout for the newest SKUs to hit Costco's industrial-sized shelves. These introductions are a weekly occurrence, and while some products quietly slip into circulation, others make a resounding debut, going viral and sometimes even selling out in the blink of an eye.

Today, let's examine 10 of these legendary products that caused absolute chaos among Costco shoppers. From decadent bakery treats and exclusive adult beverages to ingenious pet gear and even quirky lawn ornaments, these items sparked some serious excitement and "got-to-have-it" attitudes in warehouses across the country. Whether you were lucky enough to snag one or are still lamenting the ones that got away, these memorable products embody the unique thrill of the Costco treasure hunt.

Wine and Beer Advent Calendars

It wouldn't be December without a fun and festive surprise to look forward to each day. Advent calendars are now baked into America's holiday culture and Costco plays into the obsession with a few boozy bundles of its own. One is the infamous wine calendar fittingly called "Wineadvent-ure" packed with 24 half-size bottles for $99.99. For those who prefer brews over vino pours, there's also the beer Advent assortment featuring 24 imported cans typically for around $69.99. They both tend to bubble up on shelves starting in October.

Based on member reviews and chat on Reddit, the general consensus is that if you're a wine connoisseur or a beer buff then these discounted bulk beverages might not tickle your fancy. However, that hasn't stopped them from causing a tizzy and selling out at most warehouses year after year. We guess you simply can't put a price on beloved traditions–holiday cheer and the lure of childlike mystery and wonder always prevail.

Kirkland Signature Pet Hoodies

Warning: extreme adorability incoming. Last year, during the 2023 holiday season, Costco changed the pet snuggling game with the release of its $14.99 Kirkland Signature logo pet hoodies. With a soft and stretchy fabric, easy pullover design, kangaroo pouch, and reinforced leash hole these sweaters could sell themselves, and boy did they. Member pet owners couldn't resist the cuteness overload, but while many took to social media to share precious pictures of their sweater-wearing pooches and even cats, others were melancholy to share that the hoodies were nowhere to be found. One Reddit user wrote, "They're sold out in both nearby locations and online. My jealousy knows no bounds." Another added, "They're already all gone from my warehouse. Like they never existed."

The good news is that the pet fashion piece has made a comeback in 2024, available in both black and grey colors and in small, medium, large, and XL sizes. Get your paws on them while you can!

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

Going viral is a pie-in-the-sky dream for any Costco bakery item—and one that many of its sweet releases achieve. The massive holiday pumpkin pie, all-American chocolate cake, and buttery croissants have all had their moment in the limelight, just to name a few. But, none of these sagas are quite as nutty as the store's peanut butter chocolate pie debacle.

The release of the 4.5-pound pie sparked internet mania as members rushed to get their hands on the decadent dessert for $19.99. However, mere days after its release it was already missing from the warehouse's industrial-sized coolers. One Reddit post read, "So yesterday I went to my local Costco and was walking through the bakery section looking for the famed chocolate PB pie. I was disappointed to see there weren't any. As in, not even a space where they should have been."

Others echoed its elusiveness, while a few who proclaimed themselves to be Costco bakers said the problem went beyond high demand. Ingredient sourcing was thrown out as a top issue as well as the pie's labor intensity. One self-described worker even put it into tangible numbers, admitting that it took two hours just to make 38 pies. It sounds like both making and obtaining this confection were far from easy as pie.

Pokemon Cards

With the exception of COVID-19 times when essentials like toilet paper and bottled water were hot commodities, it's rare to see purchase limits enacted at Costco. However, there's one new product at the warehouse that has already been bestowed this clampdown, due to an expectation for relentless demand. The item in question is a five-pack mini tin of assorted Pokemon cards including Trading Card Game booster packs, art cards, promo cards, and stickers. According to shoppers on Reddit, they're so highly sought after because of the scarce red boxes of Pokémon 151 packs they contain, and Costco's supply is even more attractive due to its affordable prices.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For this reason, Costco is enforcing a 3-package limit at many of its stores. But, at locations with no limits, the cards are being gobbled up faster than members can say Pikachu. "Apparently the ones in the all red packaging are in higher demand. Anyone know why? We didn't put a limit, our 1 pallet was smoked in 3 minutes," wrote one shopper on Reddit. Another shared, "Mine didn't limit and they were gone within the first hour yesterday morning."

It sounds like a repeat of the Pokemon Go obsession from 2016. And, it seems like the Pokemon card set is just as tricky to find as the characters in the mobile game.

Cheese Flights

Costco shoppers are all about catching flights. And, before you ask, no, we're not talking about the club's unbeatable travel deals. We're talking about the store's curated cheese flights which can be found in the dairy department. These sets de fromage come with five cheese options typically for a price of around $20 each, or just $4 per cheese. If you've ever sniffed around the fancy cheese section of the grocery store, you know that price isn't half bad. Cheese types can vary but some kind of cheddar, alpine, goat, European, and spice or herb-rubbed cheese usually make the cut. And, one of the best features is that the package gives you specific information about each wedge, as well as the ideal wine and beer pairings.

The flights pop up at different times of the year, but shoppers have to be prompt if they want in on the cheesy action. "These sell out fast and seem to be in select stores!" Instagrammer @costcodeals wrote in a post about the summer edition flight. "Grab it if you see it!" Charcuterie nights have never been easier, or more fleeting.

Gold Bars

Out of all the bulk buys and discount treasures of Costco, there's only one product at the warehouse truly worth its weight in gold: pure gold bars. The membership club began selling these 1-ounce bars of bullion in October 2023 at a price of just under $2,000 each. The cost has since risen to around $2,700 amid this year's record-high gold prices, making the bars even more of a luxury product. However, it seems that this new high price hasn't stopped members from continuing to stack their safes.

The golden blocks have been in high demand since their arrival—holding attraction as a safe haven asset—and the company has struggled to keep them in stock both online and in the select stores where they are available. In fact, former Costco CFO Richard Galanti reportedly stated during an earnings call that the bars were "typically gone within a few hours" once they were listed online. And, a recent Bloomberg survey revealed that 77% of stores participating stores surveyed sold out of their gold stock this October within a week after replenishing. Talk about a gold rush.

Metal Chicken

The legendary Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken for $4.99 rules the Costco roost as an always-hot topic of conversation. But, this year, the warehouse produced another poultry product worth squawking about–and no, this one's not edible. It's actually a 22-inch tall metal chicken statue that boasts bright primary colors and is made to be enjoyed indoors or outdoors thanks to its weather-resistant makeup. The quirky bird was first discovered on the warehouse's online store in July and shown off on Reddit. But, to many admirers' dismay, it sold out before they could get their hands on one. It was even reported that Costco accidentally oversold the item and some customers' orders had to be canceled.

Luckily, the chicken strutted back onto the scene in October, flagged by one Reddit user who announced, "The Googley Eyed Chicken is BACK!" Positive comments ensued and one read, "This made my day! My original order was cancelled earlier this summer during Chicken-mania. Fingers crossed this one actually arrives!"

It appears that the metal chicken is still available online as of November 18 at a price of $39.99. But, if you're still looking to brighten up your yard or home we would recommend acting fast before it flies the coop again.

Red King Crab

Most members shop at Costco in order to save money. But, that doesn't mean that the big-box store is devoid of all things lavish. From caviar to Japanese Wagyu steak, it carries some seriously sumptuous food items and you can lump Red King Crab into this category. In true Costco fashion, 10-pound boxes of the wild Alaska cooked crab legs and claws materialize at the warehouse come crab season—typically starting around October to December. But, due to limited availability and a short window, they often disappear just as fast as they came, leaving some hungry customers floundering. "Waiting for someone to change their mind and abandon the box in the clothing section," one desperate member wrote on a Reddit post about the crab.

In more recent years, though, it seems that the seafood may be easier to find but harder to afford as its price has shot up due to shortages and fishing quotas. In the past, the 10-pound boxes would sell for around $27.99 per pound, or $279.90 total. But, last year in 2023, customers reported prices as high as $43.99 per pound for a whopping $439.99 per box.

Pendleton Weighted Blankets

These weighted blankets proved to be Costco heavy hitters after selling out on multiple occasions. The Pendleton blankets, which are ultra-soft and specifically designed to improve your sleep while easing stress and anxiety, already had something of a cult following. Then, throw Costco's unbelievably low prices into the mix and you have yourself an all-out frenzy. At the warehouse, shoppers have found the standard 10-pound blankets priced at $75, or way less during sales. Compare that to $100 for the same product through Amazon, and it's no wonder members took advantage. Costco has also offered 15-pound or 20-pound versions of the blanket.

On Reddit, some people have chalked up this cozy fixation to nothing more than a fear-of-missing-out scheme, downplaying the quality of the blankets. But, in reviews on the Costco website, others praise the coverings for their sleep-aiding abilities.

Kirkland Signature Irons Set

Golfers go gaga for their clubs. And, last year in December 2023, they proved their compulsion for the game—and simultaneous love for Costco—yet again by selling out the Kirkland Signature iron sets in mere hours. The clubs were part of a string of golf-related releases that started with yellow golf balls and additionally followed up with the Kirkland Signature adjustable driver. The iron set itself included seven total clubs from 4 iron to pitching wedge and came in two configurations including stiff and regular flex. They were on sale for $499 each and by Golf.com's calculations, the warehouse sold around 4,000 sets in that first day, equivalent to about $2 million in revenue.

On Reddit, conversation about the iron set's vanishing act was sparked immediately, with several users complaining they missed the boat. "I didn't even get a shot. Sold out asap," commented one disgruntled golfer. Others simply argued the legitimacy of the deal or blamed scalpers for the fast sell-out, also pointing out the fact that they had already seen the set listed on resale sites for upwards of $1,000—a 100% markup.