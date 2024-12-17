10 Costco Grocery Items That Look Great But Taste Terrible, According to Customers

Over the years, Costco has gained a cult-like following, especially regarding its popular grocery items. Members can achieve their weekly grocery runs at tremendous savings by shopping at their local warehouse, stocking up on pantry essentials, frozen foods, and everyday meal solutions. Many of Costco's grocery items have a loyal fanbase—so much so that customers will fill their carts with food items based on word-of-mouth alone.

Some products, however, have generated a wave of customer complaints. Critics argue these dubious items are all hype and don't deliver on flavor, almost as if they were tricked into buying them. A lot goes into marketing an item. It has to catch the shopper's eye, of course. However, for many Costco members, the appeal ends there. What they believed would be a solid find for their kitchen was no more than a sorry disappointment.

Here's a look at some of the items that shoppers have been warning others about on social media lately.

Sushi

Raw fish sends shivers down many a spine, especially when it's unclear how much time has passed since the fish was initially harvested. Costco offers sushi for its customers to enjoy, but many have pointed out that their experience was far from favorable. One Redditor shared, "I just got trapped by the sushi for the first time." They noted that it was "worse quality than from the supermarket" but gave it some points for the portion size. Another Redditor offered an alternative solution: "Sushi is a no from Costco. But if your Costco sells the tuna poke, I highly recommend it."

Produce

Produce appears to be a hit-or-miss product for many Costco shoppers. While some have no issues with the produce at their local warehouse, others have highlighted major concerns that leave them feeling trapped. One Costco member shared on Reddit their perspective on the potential cost savings as superfluous: "A lot of the produce goes bad before you can eat it all, which ruins whatever deal it seemed to be." Another Redditor chimed in regarding the short shelf life, adding, "Second [on] the produce. How do bananas go from green to bad?"

Another Redditor pointed out that their issue is not with produce going bad, but simply with the fact that the items are not engineered to taste good to begin with. They share, "My issue with half the produce is mutant-size fruits and vegetables are built for size, not flavor. I could get through it if it tasted halfway decent, but it often doesn't, so it goes to waste."

Cookies

It can feel impossible to mess up a cookie, but many Costco members feel the warehouse chain succeeds in exactly that. The consensus is that most of the cookies Costco sells, particularly the ones in the bakery, are overrated. One Redditor wrote, "Any of the cookies that aren't the full-size chocolate chip" are not worth the hype, adding, "The s'mores ones were particularly disappointing." Another Costco shopper mentioned that the bakery overall is hit-or-miss, noting the cookies "are very underwhelming. They're bigger but have worse texture and taste than typical grocery store cookies."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Muffins

If you spend any time shopping at Costco, you will notice the larger-than-life muffins sold in the bakery. While some members swear by these muffins, others feel they are a major trap and should be avoided. The biggest complaint surrounds the shelf life, with one Redditor commenting, "We never finish them before they get moldy." Another shared a harrowing experience with a Costco muffin, saying, "I just bit into one and only then saw the fuzz."

Several Costco shoppers on Reddit suggested freezing the muffins to extend their shelf life. Freshness aside, some Costco members think that the quality just isn't there. As one Redditor shared, "The muffins aren't that great in the first place."

Burnt Ends

Costco offers an array of prepared meals to take the added labor out of preparing dinner. Many of these convenient meal options are ready within minutes, making them all the more enticing to buy. However, customers have shared their experience of getting burned (pun intended) by the Kirkland Signature Burnt Ends. One Redditor recounted an experience of buying them for dinner, noting, "They were horrible and couldn't finish." Another pointed out that the burnt ends "cost a fortune" and suggested they are not worth the price.

Rotisserie Chicken

One of Costco's many claims to fame is the inflation-proof rotisserie chicken, standing firm on its $4.99 price point. Many customers point out that its affordability still has a cost, and it comes down to a decline in quality over the years. Many dislike the taste, as one Redditor says: "So I'm not the only one who thinks their rotisserie chicken has a chemical taste to it!" Another chimed in, adding, "Been a while since I bought the rotisserie chicken until two days ago when I bought it. Thought I was being crazy cause it had a weird chemical taste! I feel validated now!"

Another Redditor points out that the chickens can be inconsistent, sharing, "Used to grab the largest, but those can have an inch of congealed fat the next morning. And my Costco has undercooked them in the past." One Costco member chimed in on the quality issues and wroteon Reddit, "They just taste too salty, and the meat is often a bit on the mushy side at both of our two local Costcos. We still get them from time to time to shred into a recipe, but all of our grocery stores have better-tasting chickens with better texture."

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo is a cozy, hearty dinner idea often included as a prepared meal option in Costco's deli section. It sounds like a dream to pick up a tray of prepared chicken Alfredo and have it ready for consumption in a matter of minutes, but several Costco shoppers warn to stay away. "I'm gonna get destroyed for this, I think. The Chicken Alfredo in the deli isn't that great," one member shared on Reddit.

This particular shopper wasn't alone in their sentiments. Another commented and agreed: "No, you're right. It's hella dry, in my opinion, and the Alfredo is pretty bland." Another Redditor doubled down on the bland flavor and said the Alfredo overall was soupy.

Food Court Pizza

Costco's food court is as famous as the warehouse itself, with its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo offering an extremely affordable lunch option for members to take advantage of before or after they shop. The food court is also known for its slices of pizza, which, while cheap, leave much to be desired regarding flavor.

One Costco member said saving a few dollars on a pizza slice is not worth the poor flavor, noting on Reddit, "It is good for the price point, not for the taste." Another Costco member pointed out that low prices are a means to an end for the warehouse chain: "The trap times are the hot dogs and pizza slices. It's why they refuse to raise the prices. Cuz it attracts customers to the stores." With the rising cost of goods, some Redditors hypothesize that Costco keeps the consumer price low on the food court pizza by cutting corners in quality over the years.

Chicken Pot Pie

Costco sells oversized savory and sweet pies, with some varieties among the most highly-anticipated grocery items all year. If you've ever spotted Costco's chicken pot pie, you may have been tempted to add one to your cart to see what the hype is all about. However, several Costco members warn the hype is a facade.

One member shared on Reddit, "The chicken pot pie way too salty. One bite and I feel like I already surpass my recommended daily amount of salt by 400%." Another shopper wrote that their biggest issue was the crust: "I actually returned it so I could tell them how terrible it was and how the crust was too sweet. Most likely the same crust as the apple pie." A third Redditor had less issue with the flavor and more with the proportion of ingredients, commenting, "Chicken pot pie: too big; crust-to-filling ratio is wrong."

Chicken Nuggets

Costco's store brand Kirkland Signature sells almost every grocery item imaginable, from baked goods to frozen entrées. It's often said that the Kirkland chicken nuggets boast a flavor and appearance similar to the popular Just Bare nuggets. Other shoppers, however, would say the Just Bare brand is the one customers should stick to. After trying both, one shopper shared on Reddit their strong preference for Just Bare. Regarding the Kirkland nuggets, they said, "They are incredibly Salty! Can't even eat them with a sauce."

The need for sauce was echoed by other Redditors, with one Costco member noting, "Those nuggets are a solid meh at best. Agreed that they need sauce." The sentiment seemed to suggest that if a product cannot stand on its own and needs a sauce to be palatable, then it's best to skip it altogether.