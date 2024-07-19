Costco Is Discontinuing a Popular Bread, Customers Say

Plenty of exciting changes have been underway at Costco in 2024, from the rollout of new food court options to the launch of a new take-and-bake combo pizza in the deli section. However, another change rumored to be taking place at Costco is leaving members devastated rather than delighted.

Costco is allegedly planning to discontinue its Kirkland Signature Country French Bread (170 calories per serving), which is one of the retailer's most popular bread options. A customer said they heard the news straight from an employee and tipped off their fellow shoppers on Reddit this week.

"I was in my local Costco in Illinois and I was asking for a freshly-made loaf. I told the employee how much I loved it, and she told me they are not going to be carrying it anymore!! I'm so sad!" the customer wrote.

In the comments section under the post, several shoppers shared similar reports about Costco's plans for the fan-favorite bread.

"Can confirm. I heard the same thing today in California," a Redditor responded.

"Yes, ours has discontinued it already. They've replaced it with a rustic Italian single loaf," another wrote.

Of course, shoppers should take these claims with a grain of salt since Costco has not confirmed that the Country French Bread will be discontinued nationwide and didn't immediately respond to our queries for comment. However, the potential loss of the bakery item is already leaving some customers distraught.

"That's disappointing. It's literally the only bread I buy from Costco," a Redditor lamented.

"If that is true I would be bummed, it's great bread!" another said.

The rumored retirement of Country French Bread isn't the only development that has frustrated Costco shoppers recently. Members spotted 15-count assortments of Krispy Kreme popular doughnuts at some Costco locations earlier this week, but many were put off by the product's $19.89 price tag.

A new addition to Costco's deli section—Kirkland Signature Tandoori Chicken Wraps (460 calories per serving)—has also been garnering some major complaints. For example, many shoppers have criticized them as lacking in taste and texture.

"It's very mild in flavor, some might call bland. It's nowhere near the intense tandoori flavor I typically get from tandoori chicken. The chicken itself is a bunch of tiny, mushy pieces with barely any texture. I was expecting strips or chunks of chicken and it's not that," a customer shared on Reddit.