The #1 Daily Compound Workout To Build a More Muscular Chest

Building a more defined chest requires hard work, dedication, consistency, and the right combination of movements in your fitness routine. Compound exercises, for instance, which work multiple muscle groups simultaneously, are especially effective for chest development as they also engage the shoulders, triceps, and back. That's where a productive compound workout comes in clutch, and I have you covered with my #1 daily compound workout to build a more muscular chest.

By incorporating the four exercises below into your daily workout routine, you'll be on your way to achieving your desired chest. Proper form and adequate rest are key to maximizing your gains. Remember to pair your workout routine with a balanced, protein-rich diet to support muscle recovery and growth.

Now, let's explore my #1 best daily compound workout to build a more muscular chest.

Barbell Bench Press

The barbell bench press is a classic, highly effective compound movement for building chest mass. It primarily targets the pectoralis major while engaging the triceps and deltoids. This exercise lets you lift heavy weights, promoting hypertrophy and strength gains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie flat on a bench with your feet firmly planted on the ground. Grip the barbell with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lift the bar off the rack and position it directly above your chest with arms fully extended. Slowly lower the bar to your chest, keeping your elbows at a 45-degree angle from your body. Push the bar back up to the starting position by fully extending your arms, ensuring you engage your chest muscles.

Perform four sets of eight to 12 reps. Rest for one to two minutes between sets.

7 Best Floor Exercises For a Ripped Chest

Incline Dumbbell Press

The incline dumbbell press targets the upper portion of the chest, which is often underdeveloped. By using dumbbells, you also ensure a greater range of motion and balanced muscle development.

Set an adjustable bench to a 30 to 45-degree incline. Sit on the bench with a dumbbell in each hand, resting them on your thighs. Lie back on the bench and press the dumbbells up to position them above your chest with your arms fully extended. Slowly lower the dumbbells to the sides of your chest, maintaining a 90-degree bend in your elbows. Press the dumbbells back up to the starting position by fully extending your arms and squeezing your chest at the top.

Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for one to two minutes between sets.

11 Best Compound Chest Exercises To Boost Muscle Growth

Pushups

Pushups are a versatile bodyweight exercise that targets the chest, triceps, and shoulders. They can be performed anywhere and offer great benefits for chest development.

Get into a high plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your feet together. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground, keeping your elbows at a 45-degree angle. Push through your palms to raise your body back to the starting position, fully extending your arms. Keep your body straight from your head to your heels throughout the movement.

Perform four sets to failure. Rest for one to two minutes between sets.

The Best Chest Workout for Stronger, Bigger Pecs

Dips

Dips are an excellent compound movement that emphasizes the lower chest, triceps, and shoulders. Using parallel bars, this exercise requires significant upper-body strength and stability.

Position yourself between parallel bars and grasp them with a firm grip. Lift yourself up so your arms are fully extended and your body is upright. Slowly lower your body by bending your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Push yourself back up to the starting position by extending your arms and squeezing your chest at the top.

Perform four sets of eight to 10 reps. Rest for one to two minutes between sets.