7 Best Daily Exercises for Women To Get Firm & Lean After 30

As women enter their 30s and beyond, maintaining a firm and lean physique becomes more crucial than ever. That's because daily exercise as you age becomes not just about appearance but also your physical and mental health and well-being. The good news is that achieving a toned and sculpted body doesn't have to be complicated. That's why we asked Jarrod Nobbe, CPT, a certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, who shares his weight loss wisdom with seven of the best daily exercises for women to get firm and lean after 30. These moves effectively target key muscle groups to help you slim down and tone things up.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), regular physical activity (e.g., daily exercise) offers several incredible health benefits, including increased brain health and cognitive function, improved weight management, stronger muscles and bones, better ability to perform daily activities, and a lowered risk of chronic disease. Each of the below exercises will be explained in detail, along with Nobbe's step-by-step instructions and helpful tips to ensure proper form and optimal results. If you're ready to take charge of your fitness journey, read on as we explore the seven best daily exercises for women to get firm and lean after 30. Then, read these 6 Simple Strength Exercises for a Slim & Slender Body.

1 Bodyweight Glute Bridges

"The glute bridge works—you guessed it—the glutes, hamstrings, and core," states Nobbe. "This movement is a great move to do daily because it's low-impact yet still effective and great for the glutes!"

Lie on your back with your legs bent and your feet about a foot away from your glutes. Depending on your build, you may need to move them closer or further to activate your glutes. Lift your hips straight up until you reach the top of your range of motion, then lower back to the floor. Aim for 12 to 15 reps for three sets to sculpt those glutes.

2 Bird Dogs

The bird dog is another effective way to target your core muscles. "Get into a tabletop position on all fours, ensuring your spine is neutral, your torso parallel to the floor, and your hips are at a 90-degree angle. Simultaneously raise your left arm and your right leg until both are pointed straight forward and back, respectively. Your raised arm and leg should be parallel to the floor. Return to the starting position, then switch sides," says Nobbe. Do three sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

3 Planks

This versatile exercise works your entire core, including your abs, obliques, and lower back. Start in a pushup position with your hands directly below your shoulders and your body in a straight line. You can either remain in a straight-arm plank or lower down to a forearm plank. Engage your core, and hold this position for as long as possible, aiming for at least 30 seconds with one minute rest for three rounds. As you get stronger, challenge yourself by increasing the duration of the plank.

"The plank, a classic core move, is always a go-to for strengthening those abs and boosting core stability. Core stability is a pillar of overall strength and can help you through tough workouts without injury," says Nobbe.

4 Lunges With Rotation

The lunge with rotation (a.k.a. lunge twists) targets multiple muscle groups, including your legs, glutes, and obliques. "Start standing with your hands on your hips, then take a big step forward to plant your right foot in front of you," advises Nobbe. "Bend your right knee to lower yourself down. Stay in the lunge position as you rotate your torso to the right as far as your range of motion allows, but ideally, until your shoulders are parallel to your right thigh. Next, rotate back to the center, then push from your right foot to return to the starting position." Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.

5 In-and-Out Jump Squats

Next up on our list of daily exercises for women to get firm and lean after 30 is the in-and-out jump squat. This is a dynamic exercise that will firm your lower body, elevate your heart rate, and torch calories. To execute this high-intensity movement, Nobbe says, "Lower down into a basic bodyweight squat. Once you reach the bottom of your range of motion, jump off the floor and fully extend your body, then land with your feet close together in a narrow stance. From here, squat down in that narrow stance, then jump up once you reach the bottom of your range of motion. Finally, land back into a standard squat stance." Repeat for 10 to 12 reps for three sets.

6 Pushups

Another classic exercise, pushups are a go-to upper-body exercise that targets your chest, shoulders, and triceps while also engaging your core. Start in a high plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending your elbows, keeping your core engaged and your body straight. Push back up to the starting position, and repeat for 10 to 12 reps across four sets. You can modify the exercise by performing push-ups on your knees if needed.

"Doing pushups can be intimidating for many, but this basic exercise comes with many benefits and is a great way to sculpt gorgeous arms while you work your chest muscles," states Nobbe.

7 Walking

This list of the best daily exercises for women to get firm and lean after 30 wraps up with kicking up your steps. "There's a reason workouts like the 12-3-30 treadmill workout have been trending on social media—walking gets the blood flowing to your muscles and can be either easy or challenging depending on the terrain, incline, and effort you put into it," says Nobbe.

Walking is a simple yet effective exercise you can easily incorporate into your daily routine. It's low-impact, helps burn calories, and improves cardiovascular fitness. Aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking daily or longer walks every other day. You can also increase the intensity by adding inclines or incorporating interval walking, where you alternate between periods of fast walking and slower recovery walking.