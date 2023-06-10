5 Floor Exercises Men Should Do Every Day in Their 40s

As you grow into your 40s and beyond, it's important to establish certain mottos and habits to live by in and out of the gym. For one, you shouldn't compare yourself to others, says Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, a fitness expert and the founder of GroomBuilder. When you're working out, you're essentially competing against yourself, so refrain from looking to fitness influencers or other gym enthusiasts for inspiration and feeling down on yourself or your progress. Another pro tip? Start doing floor exercises ASAP! Yeung shares five of the best floor exercises for men in their 40s to do every day, taking any guesswork out of the process.

When training in your 40s, Yeung stresses to not "reinvent the wheel," but rather "stick to the basics." Something as simple as performing floor exercises can go a long way in helping you build muscle and stay in excellent shape. In addition, make sure you're always using the correct form for each exercise, as it's crucial to achieve the best results with minimal issues—especially as your body adds on "more mileage," as Yeung puts it. If deemed necessary, you can always decrease the amount of weight you're working with and focus all of your attention on proper technique. After that, you can add more weight back. And lastly, we all know the appeal of enhancing your muscles, but as you age, it becomes more critical than ever before to move efficiently so you can avoid falls and injuries and boost your overall fitness. That being said, getting stronger in both flexibility and mobility is key.

If you're in the market for a fresh floor routine, we have you covered. Check out Yeung's floor exercises for men in their 40s. And when you're finished, be sure to read about the 5 Strength Exercises Men Should Do Every Day To Stay Fit.

1. Pushups: 2-3 sets of 5-10 reps

Let's kick things off with classic pushups. To set up, assume a high plank/pushup position by placing your hands around shoulder-width apart on the floor. Your legs should be extended behind you as you rise up to the balls of your feet. Make sure your lower back doesn't cave in and your hips don't sag. Next, bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the ground. Keep your elbows close to the sides of your body as you lower. Then, press yourself back up to the start position. Complete two to three sets of five to 10 reps.

2. Hip Bridges: 2-3 sets of 5-10 reps

Next, gear up for hip bridges. Lie on the ground and bend both knees. Your feet should be flat, and your arms should be at the sides of your body, palms facing down. Press your hips up toward the ceiling by driving through both heels and squeezing your buttocks. Then, lower back down. Be sure you're not using your lower back in order to rise up. Complete two to three sets of five to 10 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Hip Flexor Stretch: 2-3 sets of 30-second reps

Now, it's time for the hip flexor stretch in Yeung's top-recommended floor exercises for men. "Get on one knee with your feet inline and your knees making 90-degree angles," Yeung instructs. "Squeeze the glute of your rear leg, push your hips forward, and feel a deep stretch through the front of your hips and quads." Swap sides, and complete two to three sets of 30-second stretches on each leg.

4. Spiderman Lunge with OH Reach: 2-3 sets of 5 reps per leg

The Spiderman lunge with overhead reach begins with you lunging your left leg forward and to the left around 30 degrees. Position your hands on the floor, making sure your elbows are locked, and press your back knee to the floor. Squeeze the glute of the leg behind you, and extend your right arm overhead as your gaze goes with it. Make sure your lower back has a neutral arch in it during this exercise. Stand back up, and repeat the same motions on the opposite side. Complete two to three sets of five reps per leg.

5. Salute Planks: 2-3 sets of 5 reps per side

Yeung's list of daily floor exercises for men in their 40s wraps up with salute planks. Begin in a plank position with your glutes squeezed and your abs tight. Raise one hand up to your forehead to salute, and hold that position for five seconds. Make sure your hips don't twist and your body remains tight. Then, switch sides. Complete two to three sets of five reps for each side.