Skip to content

The #1 Daily Floor Workout To Lose Holiday Weight Fast

All you need is your body weight and this routine to shed holiday weight gain.
Tyler Read
By Tyler Read
Published on January 1, 2024 | 7:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

The holiday season often comes with festive indulgences and delicious treats, which can leave many of us feeling a bit heavier than usual. If you're looking to shed holiday pounds quickly and efficiently, a daily floor workout can be your secret weapon. This is the #1 daily floor workout to lose holiday weight fast that I recommend to my clients. Incorporating this routine into your daily schedule can make a significant difference in achieving your fitness goals post-festivities.

Consistency is key, so commit to this routine daily, and pair it with a well-balanced diet for optimal results. Always consult with a fitness professional or healthcare provider before starting any new exercise program, and listen to your body to avoid overexertion. With dedication and perseverance, you'll be well on your way to shedding those holiday pounds and feeling your best in no time.

Keep reading for the #1 daily floor workout to lose holiday weight fast. And when you're done, be sure to check out 5 Best Morning Workouts To Speed Up Weight Loss.

Warm-up

1. Jumping Jacks

how to do jumping jacks demonstration
Shutterstock

Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump, spreading your feet shoulder-width apart, and raise your arms overhead. Jump back to the starting position, and repeat for one minute.

2. High Knees

high knees
Shutterstock

Stand in place with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your knees to your chest in a quick fashion, alternating legs. Continue for one minute.

3. Arm Circles

illustration of arm circles
Shutterstock

Stand with your arms extended to the sides. Rotate your arms in small circles, first clockwise and then counterclockwise. Continue for one minute.

RELATED: The #1 Daily Chair Yoga Workout To Shrink Belly Fat

Cardiovascular Exercises

1. Mountain Climbers

mountain climbers illustration
Shutterstock

Start in a plank position. Bring your knees toward your chest one at a time. Continue for one minute.

2. Burpees

burpee
Shutterstock

Start in a plank position. Bend your knees, and explode into a standing position. Jump as high as you can. Return to plank position, and repeat. Continue for one minute.

3. High Knees

high knees illustration
Shutterstock

Stand in place, and lift your knees toward your chest rapidly. Alternate legs, and continue for two minutes.

RELATED: I Tried 4 Pairs of HOKA Sneakers & One Beats the Rest By a Mile

Strength Training

1. Bodyweight Squats

squat illustration
Shutterstock

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body as if sitting back on a chair. Return to the starting position. Repeat for two minutes.

2. Pushups

illustration of pushups
Shutterstock

Start in a plank position. Lower your body, keeping it in a straight line. Push back up to the starting position. Repeat for two minutes.

3. Lunges

front lunge exercise
Shutterstock

Step forward with one leg. Lower your hips until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Return to the starting position. Repeat for two minutes.

4. Planks with Leg Raises

illustration of plank leg raise, floor exercises to change your body shape after 40
Shutterstock

Start in a plank position. Lift one leg at a time, engaging your glutes and core. Continue for two minutes.

RELATED: 5 Best At-Home Workouts To Shrink & Tone Love Handles

Core Work

1. Russian Twists

man russian twist
Shutterstock

Sit on the floor, lean back slightly, and twist your torso. Touch the floor on each side. Continue for one minute.

2. Bicycle Crunches

woman doing bicycle crunches
Shutterstock

Lie on your back, lift your legs, and bring one knee toward your chest while twisting to touch it with the opposite elbow. Continue for one minute.

3. Planks

high plank
Shutterstock

Hold a plank position, engaging your core and maintaining a straight line. Continue for two minutes.

4. Leg Raises

illustration of leg lifts
Shutterstock

Lie on your back, raise your legs toward the ceiling, and lower them back down without touching the floor. Continue for one minute.

RELATED: A 69-Year-Old Trainer Shares the 7 Fitness Habits That Keep Her Looking 25

Cool-Down

1. Stretching

woman doing child's pose
Shutterstock

Perform stretching exercises for major muscle groups, including hamstrings, quadriceps, and shoulders. Hold each stretch for at least 30 seconds. Continue for five minutes.

Tyler Read
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
Filed Under
// // // //
More in Mind + Body
  • man doing dumbbell renegade row, concept of exercises to build bigger muscles

    10 Best Exercises To Build a Shredded Body Fast

  • friends celebrating New Year's eve, confetti and balloons

    25 New Year's Instagram Captions for a Healthy & Happy 2024

  • woman fitness concept

    10 Seamless Ways To Get Fit After the Holidays

  • man lifting weights, concept of fitness rules to abandon for the best results

    10 Fitness ‘Rules’ You Should Abandon

  • woman sleeping, concept of sleeping habit that's aging you faster

    The Worst Sleeping Habit That’s Aging You Faster

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.