While the holidays are a magical time of the year, they can often disrupt your regular routine—especially when it comes to your health and weight loss goals. You may find yourself indulging in more decadent foods, working out less, and dealing with more stress. This can often lead to exhaustion, mental fog, inflammation, and yes—annoying weight gain. Not to worry, though! Because with the right tips to lose holiday weight on deck, you'll drop those extra pounds as fast as you gained them.

As an integrative nutrition health coach and a trainer, I've learned that the key to getting back on track and building a healthy and sustainable lifestyle is by instilling small, positive habits, or "little adapts," into your life. It's not about overhauling your life or making big resolutions in the New Year. Why? Not only are these small adjustments achievable, but they are what will help you finally see noticeable changes in your body and your life.

Here are the best tips for shedding winter weight gain. Read on to check them out, and next up, don't miss 4 Essential Rules To Get Back Into Shape After a Long Break.

Get in daily movement.

The key to building a fitness routine and lean muscle is to get into the habit of moving your body in some way every day. This could be as simple as a daily walk, a 10-minute workout, or getting active with your kids. Not only will you feel better physically, but it will also clear your mind mentally!

Add greens/vegetables to every meal.

The best way to decrease bloat and feel more satisfied is by increasing your fiber intake. An easy trick is to ensure that you have at least one green or vegetable on your plate for every meal. A good example is adding spinach to your favorite smoothie or avocado mash. You will feel trim in no time!

Drink a glass of water first thing in the morning.

In order to flush out toxins post-holidays and lose holiday weight, you'll need to increase your water intake. The rule of thumb is to drink half your body weight in ounces of water each day, according to the University of Missouri System. Many of my clients find this overwhelming, which is why I recommend drinking a glass of water first thing upon waking to make it more manageable. There's nothing like increasing your fluids to get everything moving!

Be consistent.

Like most things in life, "practice makes perfect." This doesn't mean you need to be perfect—it means you need to put these habits into practice regularly in order to make them stick and reach your goals. Consistency is crucial for not only losing weight but also for longevity!

Takeaway: Be consistent with each of the above "little adapts," and I promise you will kick off 2023 feeling fresh and better than ever!