The #1 Floor Workout for Faster Weight Loss After 50

Once you pass the age of 50, losing weight can get increasingly difficult. Not only does your metabolism slow down, but your joints tend to accumulate the wear and tear of decades of use, which can prevent you from exercising with the typical intensity you could perform in your 20s, 30s, and even 40s. Nevertheless, exercise is an incredibly important part of healthy and sustainable weight loss, and it's vital that you don't neglect this key area of lifestyle that supports you to reach your goal weight. We have the ultimate floor workout for faster weight loss after 50 that will totally upgrade your current routine.

Combining exercise and a healthy diet is the most important strategy when it comes to sustainable and effective weight loss. If performing intense HIIT is out of the question and you are someone who wants to avoid the weight room, then floor workouts are the way to go.

The following floor workout consists of eight different exercises focused on the core and hips. They can all be performed on a yoga mat at home, at the park, or wherever you have enough floor space to lie down. Perform 15 repetitions of each exercise. Rest for 30 seconds between sets, and complete three total sets of each exercise. Aim to complete two to four workouts per week. You can split these into multiple workouts and increase or decrease the sets to adjust your intensity.

Keep reading to learn all about our #1 floor workout for faster weight loss after 50. And when you're finished, check out the 10 Best Protein-Packed 100-Calorie Snacks for Weight Loss.

1 Bird Dogs

Bird dogs are a classic yoga and floor movement that enhances balance, coordination, and stability in the core and spine.

To perform a bird dog, begin on all fours in a tabletop position. Extend your left arm forward and your right leg backward simultaneously, creating a straight line. Keep your spine neutral without arching your back. Slowly return your arm and leg to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions, and switch sides.

RELATED: The "50-Mile Month" Walking Challenge Is a Surprisingly Easy Way To Get Fit

2 Glute Bridges

Glute bridges are great for activating the glutes, hamstrings, and core with very little impact on your joints. They also contribute to a healthy and stable spine.

To perform a glute bridge, lie on your back with your knees bent, your feet flat on the ground, and your arms by your side. Pushing through the full foot, lift your hips off the ground until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. As you lift, visualize drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis, and engage your abs. Hold the bridge for a second, squeezing the glutes. Lower your hips back down, and repeat for the target repetitions.

3 Forearm Planks

The forearm plank is a powerful exercise for core strengthening and stability. For this exercise, hold for sets of 30 to 45 seconds.

To perform a forearm plank, start by lying face down with your elbows directly below your shoulders and legs extended. Lift your body off the ground by pressing through your forearms and toes. Engage your core, ensuring your body is in a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold this position, focusing on your breathing, for the target time.

RELATED: 7 Easy Standing Exercises That Will Melt Your Love Handles Right Off

4 Lateral Leg Raises

Lateral leg raises target the hip abductors, in particular the gluteus medius.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform a lateral leg raise, lie on your side with your legs straight and stacked on top of each other. Keeping your foot flexed, lift the top leg to about 45 degrees without rotating the hip. Squeeze at the end range for about one second. Slowly lower the leg to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions, then switch sides.

5 Dead Bugs

The dead bug is a fantastic exercise for core stabilization and coordination.

To perform a dead bug, lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling. Lift your legs off the ground, keeping your knees bent at 90 degrees. Slowly lower your right arm behind your head while extending your left leg straight out. Return to the starting position, and alternate with the opposite arm and leg. Repeat for the target repetitions.

RELATED: 11 Best Floor Exercises for Women To Lose Weight

6 Clamshells

Clamshells are great for working the outer thighs and glutes, particularly the gluteus medius.

To perform a clamshell, lie on your side with your legs bent at a 90-degree angle and your feet together. Keeping your feet touching, lift the top knee as high as possible without moving the pelvis. Squeeze the glutes at the top range for about one second. Slowly lower the knee back to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions, then switch sides. For added resistance, place a band around your knees.

7 Fire Hydrants

The fire hydrant exercise is phenomenal for hip mobility, core stability, and glute activation.

To perform a fire hydrant, start on all fours in a tabletop position. Keeping the knee bent, lift your right leg out to the side. Squeeze the glute at the top range for about one second. Slowly return to the starting position without letting the knee touch the ground. Repeat for the target repetitions, then switch legs.

RELATED: 5 Best Bodyweight Exercises for Faster Weight Loss After 50

8 Scissor Kicks

This floor workout for faster weight loss after 50 ends with scissor kicks. Scissor kicks target the core, especially the lower abdominals and hip flexors.

To perform scissor kicks, lie flat on your back with your hands under your hips or by your side. Lift both legs a few inches off the ground. Elevate one leg higher than the other, then switch in a scissor-like motion. Keep the movements controlled and the core engaged throughout. Repeat for the target repetitions.