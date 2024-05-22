5 Simplest Daily Workouts To Maintain Weight Loss

Maintaining weight loss can be just as challenging as shedding those extra pounds in the first place. However, with consistency and the right approach, it becomes more manageable. Daily workouts are a key component of this strategy, as they help burn calories and build lean muscle mass, which boosts metabolism. Here are five simple yet effective daily workouts to maintain weight loss that I always recommend to clients.

Incorporating these workouts into your routine can help you maintain your new goal weight and stay healthy and fit long-term. Remember to listen to your body and modify exercises as needed to suit your fitness level.

Continue reading for everything to know about the five best simple daily workouts to maintain weight loss.

Workout #1: Walking Routine

Walking is one of the easiest and most accessible forms of exercise, making it perfect for daily maintenance workouts. Here are a few exercises to incorporate into your walking routine:

1. Brisk Walk

Begin with a five-minute warm-up at a moderate pace. Increase your speed to a brisk walk for 20 to 30 minutes.

2. Interval Training

Alternate between periods of brisk walking and slower recovery walks. Walk briskly for two minutes, then walk at a comfortable pace for one minute. Repeat this cycle for 20 to 30 minutes.

3. Incline Walking

Find a route with hills or use a treadmill with an incline feature. Walk uphill for 10 to 15 minutes, then walk on a flat surface for another 10 to 15 minutes.

Workout #2: Bodyweight Circuit

Bodyweight exercises help you effectively maintain weight loss as they engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Here are some exercises to include in your bodyweight circuit:

1. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position. Aim for 10 to 15 reps.

2. Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body as if sitting back on a chair. Push through your heels to return to standing. Do three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Planks

Hold a plank position with your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Engage your core muscles. Aim to hold for 30 to 60 seconds.

Workout #3: Cardio Kickboxing

Cardio kickboxing is a fun and effective way to maintain weight loss while improving cardiovascular health and coordination. Here are some basic moves to include in your routine:

1. Jab-Cross Combo

Stand in a fighting stance, with one foot forward and one foot back. Punch straight ahead with your front hand (jab). Cross your rear hand over your body to punch (cross). Repeat for one to two minutes.

2. Front Kicks

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift one knee and extend your leg straight out in front of you as if kicking. Alternate legs and perform 10 to 15 reps on each side.

3. Hooks

Start in a fighting stance. Bend your elbow and swing your arm horizontally across your body. Aim to hit an imaginary opponent on the side of their head. Perform 10 to 15 reps on each side.

Workout #4: Yoga Flow

Yoga not only helps in maintaining weight loss but also promotes flexibility, strength, and mental well-being. Here are some simple yoga poses to include in your routine:

1. Downward-facing Dog

Start on your hands and knees. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, straightening your arms and legs. Keep your heels pressed into the ground. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds.

2. Warrior II

Stand with your feet wide apart. Turn your right foot out 90 degrees and your left foot slightly inward. Bend your right knee over your right ankle. Extend your arms out to the sides, parallel to the floor. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

3. Tree Pose

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Shift your weight onto your left foot. Place the sole of your right foot on your inner left thigh or calf. Bring your palms together at your chest. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

Workout #5: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is an efficient way to burn calories and maintain weight loss in a short amount of time. Here's a simple HIIT workout to incorporate into your routine:

1. Jumping Jacks

Start standing with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump your feet out wide while simultaneously raising your arms overhead. Quickly return to the starting position. Repeat for 30 seconds.

2. Burpees

Begin in a standing position. Lower into a squat position and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet back to the squat position. Explosively jump into the air, reaching your arms overhead. Repeat for 30 seconds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Engage your core and bring one knee toward your chest. Quickly switch legs, bringing the other knee toward your chest. Continue alternating legs as quickly as possible for 30 seconds.