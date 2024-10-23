Diet vs. Exercise: Which Is More Important for Weight Loss?

If you're on a weight-loss journey, knowing the right steps to take can be daunting. The effort you put into the process is enormous, so you want to do everything that makes the greatest impact. For instance, you may be comparing diet vs. exercise and wondering which is more important for weight loss. We've done the homework and have the answers, so all you have to do is take some notes!

Which Has a Greater Impact on Weight Loss: Diet or Exercise?

A solid balance of consuming a healthy diet and getting regular exercise is essential when you're trying to lose weight. However, according to Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, diet plays a bigger role.

"Weight loss essentially comes down to creating a calorie deficit—burning more calories than you consume," Goodson explains. "While exercise helps burn calories and improve overall health, it can be difficult to out-exercise a poor diet and easy to out-eat your exercise burn. Dietary changes directly control calorie intake, making it easier to create a consistent deficit. Studies have shown that diet contributes more significantly to weight loss than exercise, while exercise is key for maintaining weight loss and overall fitness."

Common Misconceptions About the Roles of Diet and Exercise in Weight Loss

1. Exercise Alone Can Lead to Significant Weight Loss

Many individuals believe that simply exercising can result in weight loss. They overestimate the amount of calories they burn while working out and underestimate the amount of calories they eat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. You Can Target Fat Loss With Specific Exercises

It's a common myth that you can target certain areas of your body with specific exercises. In reality, fat loss happens all over your body and can't be solely focused on one specific part.

3. As Long as You Work Out, You Can Eat Whatever You Want

Unfortunately, losing weight involves eliminating certain foods from your normal rotation—especially those with added sugar. It's important to work out, but you have to be mindful of what and how much you eat.

"People may believe that as long as they exercise, they can eat whatever they want, which can hinder weight-loss progress," Goodson says. "The reality is, a margarita with a basket of chips and guacamole can easily negate a few days of exercise."

How To Find a Healthy Balance Between Diet and Exercise for Weight Loss

To achieve successful weight loss, Goodson encourages you to focus mainly on dietary changes that help you establish a calorie deficit. This includes practicing portion control, eating nutritious foods, and limiting the amount of processed foods and added sugars you consume.

"Physical activity should still be incorporated, as it helps maintain muscle mass, boosts metabolism, and supports long-term weight maintenance," Goodson says. "A balanced approach might include regular cardiovascular exercise, strength training, and prioritizing a healthy, sustainable diet that provides necessary nutrients without excess calories."