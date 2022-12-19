5 Easy Fitness Habits That'll Keep You on Track Over the Holidays

Let's get real: The holidays are a time to indulge in hot cocoa that's overflowing with marshmallows and Christmas cookies that are perfectly iced. 'Tis the season to treat yourself—but alas, all of these festive and incredibly tasty delights may also make it much more difficult to stick with your usual workout and diet routine. You've worked too hard to give up in the last two weeks of the year, which is why we're sharing five easy fitness habits that'll keep you on track over the holidays. Follow these tips to ensure that your sleigh doesn't veer too far off course!

"During the holidays, it's harder to eat healthy and get exercise because of all the travel, events, parties, and more. So instead of falling completely off the wagon, stick to a few key habits to keep yourself fit and healthy so you're ready to jump back in once the holidays are over," advises Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, a fitness expert and the founder of GroomBuilder.

Stay hydrated.

Staying on top of your water intake is the name of the game here. Plus, research says drinking more water can aid in your weight loss efforts. So do yourself a favor, and get hydrated.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Yeung, "Staying hydrated is one of the easiest things you can do for your health and fitness, especially if you're traveling during the holidays. Drink enough water so your urine is light yellow." If you need some hydration motivation, consider opting for a smart water bottle that reminds you to take your sips.

Get some movement every day.

When you feel like you don't have the extra time to squeeze in a workout or jog on the treadmill, tell yourself that your mind and body will thank you if you do. Something as simple as a quick 10-minute walk outdoors is better than chilling on the couch all day long. Yeung recommends cycling, taking your pup for a walk, jumping rope, or getting in a little dance session in your living room. The important thing is you're getting your body up and moving.

Stick to healthy foods 80% of the time.

Yeung recommends filling up your plate with lots of lean meats, fresh veggies, and whole carbs for a majority of your meals. This is key in providing your body with the important nutrients it requires to function properly. "That way, you can occasionally splurge guilt-free," Yeung says.

Get enough sufficient sleep.

In addition to diet and exercise, sleep is a key part of your overall fitness and well-being. According to the National Sleep Foundation guidelines, adults should get seven to nine hours of solid sleep each night. Individuals who are 65 and older should get seven to eight hours of Z's.

Have the long-term in mind.

Like we said at the beginning, 'tis the season to treat yourself. That means not making yourself feel guilty if you enjoy a big holiday meal or opt for an extra gingerbread cookie. "Fitness is a lifelong pursuit," Yeung explains. "Get right back into your normal routine after the holidays, and you won't have to stress."