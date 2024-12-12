Bored of Running to Lose Weight? Try These 8 Exercises to Torch Calories

Lacing up your sneakers for yet another run? While running is undoubtedly one of the best ways to burn calories and get your heart pumping, it can become repetitive and lose effectiveness over time. Let's not mention that running in the cold is another story! If you're not seeing the same calorie-torching results you once did or need a winter break from running outdoors, it might be time to switch things up. I'm here to help with the eight best exercise alternatives to running for burning calories.

When you do the same exercise regularly, your body adapts to it, becoming more efficient and burning fewer calories. Challenging your body with different movements and intensities is crucial to keeping your metabolism firing and avoiding plateaus.

Adding variety to your workout routine can help you burn more calories while keeping things fresh and exciting. You can shock your system and prevent adaptation by targeting different muscle groups, using different energy systems, and changing the intensity. This approach increases overall calorie burn by involving aerobic and anaerobic energy systems.

Additionally, exercises that engage multiple muscle groups at once—like the ones featured in this article—offer a higher metabolic cost than running alone, meaning you'll burn more calories during and after your workout. Plus, by including movements emphasizing strength, power, and endurance, you're improving your cardio and building lean muscle mass, which can help increase your resting metabolic rate.

Allow me to serve up my eight go-to exercises when running isn't hitting your metabolism like it used to. Whether you're looking for a high-intensity cardio workout, a full-body strength session, or a low-impact alternative to running, these exercises can help you torch calories and take your fitness to the next level.

In This Article:

Why Switching Things Up Helps Burn More Calories

Running is undoubtedly one of the most effective ways to burn calories and improve cardiovascular health. It's a simple, efficient workout that, when done consistently, can yield great results. However, sticking to the same exercise routine day in and day out doesn't just become monotonous—it can also lead to diminishing returns. This happens because of the principle of adaptation, a core concept in exercise science.

The Principle of Adaptation states that your body adjusts to the stress you place on it over time. When you first start running, your body is unfamiliar with the demands of the exercise, so it expends more energy, burns more calories, and quickly improves its efficiency. However, as your body becomes accustomed to running, it learns to conserve energy, reducing the number of calories burned per mile or per minute. Your workout becomes less challenging, and you stop seeing the same calorie-torching results you once did.

8 Exercises to Burn Calories

As a certified performance coach, I have over 10 years of experience creating crafty workouts to replace the monotony of running for weight loss. These eight exercises are my favorites for completing a full swap or complementing running workouts with a fresh vibe.

Exercise #1: Assault Bike

The assault bike is a fantastic calorie-torching tool that works both your upper and lower body, making it one of the most efficient cardio options out there. With its high-intensity intervals, this machine is perfect for burning fat and improving overall cardiovascular fitness in a fraction of the time it takes to run.

Sets and Reps:

10 Rounds: 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off

20-30 minutes of steady-state cycling for fat loss

Exercise #2: Ski Erg

The Ski Erg mimics the motion of cross-country skiing, providing an excellent full-body workout that engages your core, arms, and legs. It's perfect for those who want to target upper-body strength while burning calories fast. Plus, it's easier on the joints than running.

Sets and Reps:

12 rounds: 15 seconds work, 30 seconds rest

15-20 minutes of steady-state skiing to improve endurance

5 Best Cardio Workouts for Weight Loss

Exercise #3: Rower

Rowing is a full-body workout that combines strength and cardio. It targets your back, legs, and core, giving you an intense calorie burn while being gentle on your knees and joints. This makes it a great option for those tired of pounding pavement but still wanting to torch calories.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sets and Reps:

8 Rounds: 1 minute on, 1 minute off

20-30 minutes of steady-state rowing for fat loss

The Best Rowing Workout for Weight Loss

Exercise #4: Swimming

Swimming offers one of the best full-body workouts, combining resistance training with cardio. The water's buoyancy reduces the impact on your joints, while the resistance from the water increases the intensity of your workout. It's a great alternative if you're looking to burn calories without adding stress to your body.

Sets and Reps:

Swim 4 x 100 meters at a moderate pace, with 1-minute rest between sets

Perform 30-40 minutes of interval swimming with 30-second sprints and 1-minute rests for fat loss

Here's How Often You Should Swim for Weight Loss

Exercise #5: Ruck Walks

Rucking involves walking with a weighted backpack and provides an excellent low-impact workout for building strength and burning calories. This is a great exercise if you want to burn fat without the intensity of running. It also improves endurance, posture, and overall strength.

Sets and Reps:

30-minute ruck walk with a 20-40 lb pack

Adjust the weight depending on your fitness level for a more challenging workout

RELATED: I Replaced Regular Walks With 'Rucking' for 2 Weeks & Saw My Endurance Skyrocket

Exercise #6: Medicine Ball Slams

Medicine ball slams are a potent full-body exercise combining explosive movement with intense cardio. This high-energy move helps build strength and increases your heart rate, making it an excellent calorie-burning exercise. Mix things up with front slams, side slams, and various stances.

Sets and Reps:

Three to five sets of 15-20 reps. Rest 90 seconds between sets.

Exercise #7: Sled Push

Sled pushes are fantastic for building strength, power, and endurance while torching calories. This exercise activates your legs, core, and upper body in a way running can't, and it's a killer way to push your fitness to new levels.

Sets and Reps:

Three to five sets of 20 to 30 yards. Use a moderate heavy load. Rest for 60-90 seconds between sets.

For sled sprint intervals, use an empty or lightly loaded sled. Perform two to three sets of five reps. Sprint for five seconds, then rest for 60 seconds. Fully recover between sets.

Exercise #8: Dumbbell Thrusters

Dumbbell thrusters combine a squat and overhead press into one powerful movement, giving you a full-body workout that burns fat and builds muscle. This explosive exercise is perfect for increasing heart rate and melting calories without running.

Sets and Reps:

Three to five sets of 12-15 reps. Use a weight that challenges you while maintaining proper form throughout the movement. Rest for 90 seconds between sets.